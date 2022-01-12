Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Idaho only tracks vaccination data for residents 18 and over. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
#44. Adams County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,321 (572 total cases)
--- 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (14 total deaths)
--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#43. Oneida County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,529 (613 total cases)
--- 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (10 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#42. Power County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,816 (1,138 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (17 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#41. Clark County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,124 (94 total cases)
--- 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#40. Washington County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,247 (1,962 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (50 total deaths)
--- 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#39. Cassia County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (32 new cases, +191% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,054 (4,098 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (46 total deaths)
--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#38. Gem County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (25 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,542 (2,996 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (72 total deaths)
--- 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#37. Boundary County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (18 new cases, +350% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,381 (1,761 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (51 total deaths)
--- 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#36. Benewah County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (15 new cases, -69% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,155 (1,781 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (31 total deaths)
--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#35. Bear Lake County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,473 (764 total cases)
--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (15 total deaths)
--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#34. Camas County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,036 (111 total cases)
--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1 total deaths)
--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#33. Custer County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,803 (423 total cases)
--- 46.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (7 total deaths)
--- 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#32. Owyhee County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,013 (1,775 total cases)
--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (43 total deaths)
--- 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#31. Payette County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (47 new cases, +124% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (4,393 total cases)
--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (75 total deaths)
--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#30. Gooding County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (30 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,213 (2,461 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (45 total deaths)
--- 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#29. Boise County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (17 new cases, +325% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,931 (856 total cases)
--- 40.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (11 total deaths)
--- 40.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#28. Jerome County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (54 new cases, +93% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,630 (4,548 total cases)
--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (58 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#27. Minidoka County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (48 new cases, +182% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,975 (3,361 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (54 total deaths)
--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#26. Latah County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (96 new cases, +210% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,411 (4,978 total cases)
--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (41 total deaths)
--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#25. Elmore County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (70 new cases, +46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,641 (4,578 total cases)
--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (54 total deaths)
--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#24. Idaho County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (44 new cases, +175% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (2,424 total cases)
--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (42 total deaths)
--- 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#23. Shoshone County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (37 new cases, +517% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,458 (2,249 total cases)
--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (68 total deaths)
--- 122.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#22. Clearwater County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,397 (1,786 total cases)
--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (29 total deaths)
--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#21. Caribou County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,556 (1,113 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (23 total deaths)
--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#20. Lemhi County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (25 new cases, +178% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,981 (1,042 total cases)
--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (25 total deaths)
--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#19. Lincoln County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,871 (798 total cases)
--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (14 total deaths)
--- 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#18. Bonner County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (153 new cases, +194% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,081 (6,898 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (152 total deaths)
--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#17. Butte County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,325 (398 total cases)
--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (7 total deaths)
--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#16. Lewis County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (14 new cases, +600% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,694 (871 total cases)
--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (23 total deaths)
--- 152.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#15. Twin Falls County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (320 new cases, +103% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,984 (17,362 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (251 total deaths)
--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#14. Canyon County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (856 new cases, +107% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,987 (45,940 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (612 total deaths)
--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#13. Nez Perce County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (166 new cases, +246% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,769 (6,776 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (118 total deaths)
--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#12. Bingham County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (199 new cases, +306% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,270 (7,616 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (138 total deaths)
--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#11. Ada County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (2,124 new cases, +56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,968 (91,349 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (879 total deaths)
--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#10. Jefferson County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (133 new cases, +412% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,878 (4,743 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (55 total deaths)
--- 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#9. Fremont County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (62 new cases, +377% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,825 (1,811 total cases)
--- 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (20 total deaths)
--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#8. Bannock County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (417 new cases, +234% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,214 (15,115 total cases)
--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (217 total deaths)
--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#7. Kootenai County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (795 new cases, +129% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,936 (33,033 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (499 total deaths)
--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#6. Franklin County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (78 new cases, +333% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,772 (1,911 total cases)
--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (27 total deaths)
--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#5. Valley County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (75 new cases, +369% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,054 (1,715 total cases)
--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (13 total deaths)
--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#4. Bonneville County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (944 new cases, +230% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,691 (23,444 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (252 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#3. Madison County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (317 new cases, +277% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,254 (9,679 total cases)
--- 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (43 total deaths)
--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#2. Teton County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,672 (203 new cases, +262% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,048 (2,070 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (8 total deaths)
--- 72.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
#1. Blaine County, ID- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,194 (505 new cases, +123% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,571 (4,045 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (27 total deaths)
--- 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
