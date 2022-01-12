Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Idaho only tracks vaccination data for residents 18 and over. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Adams County, ID

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County, ID

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Power County, ID

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County, ID

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County, ID

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Cassia County, ID

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gem County, ID

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Boundary County, ID

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Benewah County, ID

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bear Lake County, ID

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Camas County, ID

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Custer County, ID

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Owyhee County, ID

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Payette County, ID

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gooding County, ID

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boise County, ID

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jerome County, ID

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Minidoka County, ID

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Latah County, ID

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elmore County, ID

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Idaho County, ID

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#23. Shoshone County, ID

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clearwater County, ID

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Caribou County, ID

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lemhi County, ID

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County, ID

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bonner County, ID

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butte County, ID

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lewis County, ID

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Twin Falls County, ID

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Canyon County, ID

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nez Perce County, ID

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bingham County, ID

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#11. Ada County, ID

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jefferson County, ID

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fremont County, ID

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#8. Bannock County, ID

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kootenai County, ID

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Franklin County, ID

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County, ID

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bonneville County, ID

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Madison County, ID

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Teton County, ID

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,321 (572 total cases)--- 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (14 total deaths)--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,529 (613 total cases)--- 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (10 total deaths)--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,816 (1,138 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (17 total deaths)--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,124 (94 total cases)--- 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,247 (1,962 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (50 total deaths)--- 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (32 new cases, +191% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,054 (4,098 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (46 total deaths)--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (25 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,542 (2,996 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (72 total deaths)--- 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (18 new cases, +350% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,381 (1,761 total cases)--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (51 total deaths)--- 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (15 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,155 (1,781 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (31 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,473 (764 total cases)--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (15 total deaths)--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,036 (111 total cases)--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1 total deaths)--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,803 (423 total cases)--- 46.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (7 total deaths)--- 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,013 (1,775 total cases)--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (43 total deaths)--- 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (47 new cases, +124% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (4,393 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (75 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (30 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,213 (2,461 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (45 total deaths)--- 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (17 new cases, +325% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,931 (856 total cases)--- 40.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (11 total deaths)--- 40.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (54 new cases, +93% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,630 (4,548 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (58 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (48 new cases, +182% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,975 (3,361 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (54 total deaths)--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (96 new cases, +210% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,411 (4,978 total cases)--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (41 total deaths)--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (70 new cases, +46% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,641 (4,578 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (54 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (44 new cases, +175% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (2,424 total cases)--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (42 total deaths)--- 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (37 new cases, +517% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,458 (2,249 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (68 total deaths)--- 122.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,397 (1,786 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (29 total deaths)--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,556 (1,113 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (23 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (25 new cases, +178% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,981 (1,042 total cases)--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (25 total deaths)--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,871 (798 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (14 total deaths)--- 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (153 new cases, +194% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,081 (6,898 total cases)--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (152 total deaths)--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,325 (398 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (7 total deaths)--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (14 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,694 (871 total cases)--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (23 total deaths)--- 152.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (320 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,984 (17,362 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (251 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (856 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,987 (45,940 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (612 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (166 new cases, +246% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,769 (6,776 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (118 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (199 new cases, +306% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,270 (7,616 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (138 total deaths)--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (2,124 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,968 (91,349 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (879 total deaths)--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (133 new cases, +412% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,878 (4,743 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (55 total deaths)--- 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (62 new cases, +377% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,825 (1,811 total cases)--- 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (20 total deaths)--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (417 new cases, +234% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,214 (15,115 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (217 total deaths)--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (795 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,936 (33,033 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (499 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (78 new cases, +333% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,772 (1,911 total cases)--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (27 total deaths)--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (75 new cases, +369% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,054 (1,715 total cases)--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (13 total deaths)--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (944 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,691 (23,444 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (252 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (317 new cases, +277% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,254 (9,679 total cases)--- 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (43 total deaths)--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,672 (203 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,048 (2,070 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (8 total deaths)--- 72.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,194 (505 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,571 (4,045 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (27 total deaths)--- 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available