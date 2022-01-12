ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Idaho only tracks vaccination data for residents 18 and over. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Adams County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,321 (572 total cases)

--- 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (14 total deaths)
--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Oneida County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,529 (613 total cases)
--- 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (10 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Power County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,816 (1,138 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (17 total deaths)
--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clark County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,124 (94 total cases)
--- 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,247 (1,962 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (50 total deaths)
--- 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Cassia County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (32 new cases, +191% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,054 (4,098 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (46 total deaths)
--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gem County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (25 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,542 (2,996 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (72 total deaths)
--- 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Boundary County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (18 new cases, +350% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,381 (1,761 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (51 total deaths)
--- 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Benewah County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (15 new cases, -69% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,155 (1,781 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (31 total deaths)
--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bear Lake County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,473 (764 total cases)
--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (15 total deaths)
--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Camas County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,036 (111 total cases)
--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1 total deaths)
--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Custer County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,803 (423 total cases)
--- 46.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (7 total deaths)
--- 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Owyhee County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,013 (1,775 total cases)
--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (43 total deaths)
--- 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Payette County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (47 new cases, +124% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (4,393 total cases)
--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (75 total deaths)
--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gooding County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (30 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,213 (2,461 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (45 total deaths)
--- 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boise County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (17 new cases, +325% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,931 (856 total cases)
--- 40.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (11 total deaths)
--- 40.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jerome County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (54 new cases, +93% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,630 (4,548 total cases)
--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (58 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Minidoka County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (48 new cases, +182% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,975 (3,361 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (54 total deaths)
--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Latah County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (96 new cases, +210% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,411 (4,978 total cases)
--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (41 total deaths)
--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elmore County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (70 new cases, +46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,641 (4,578 total cases)
--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (54 total deaths)
--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Idaho County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (44 new cases, +175% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (2,424 total cases)
--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (42 total deaths)
--- 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#23. Shoshone County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (37 new cases, +517% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,458 (2,249 total cases)
--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (68 total deaths)
--- 122.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clearwater County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (26 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,397 (1,786 total cases)
--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (29 total deaths)
--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Caribou County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,556 (1,113 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (23 total deaths)
--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lemhi County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (25 new cases, +178% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,981 (1,042 total cases)
--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (25 total deaths)
--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,871 (798 total cases)
--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (14 total deaths)
--- 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bonner County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (153 new cases, +194% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,081 (6,898 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (152 total deaths)
--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butte County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,325 (398 total cases)
--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (7 total deaths)
--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lewis County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (14 new cases, +600% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,694 (871 total cases)
--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (23 total deaths)
--- 152.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Twin Falls County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (320 new cases, +103% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,984 (17,362 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (251 total deaths)
--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Canyon County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (856 new cases, +107% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,987 (45,940 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (612 total deaths)
--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nez Perce County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (166 new cases, +246% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,769 (6,776 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (118 total deaths)
--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bingham County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (199 new cases, +306% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,270 (7,616 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (138 total deaths)
--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#11. Ada County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (2,124 new cases, +56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,968 (91,349 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (879 total deaths)
--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jefferson County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (133 new cases, +412% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,878 (4,743 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (55 total deaths)
--- 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fremont County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (62 new cases, +377% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,825 (1,811 total cases)
--- 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (20 total deaths)
--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#8. Bannock County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (417 new cases, +234% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,214 (15,115 total cases)
--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (217 total deaths)
--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kootenai County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (795 new cases, +129% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,936 (33,033 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (499 total deaths)
--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Franklin County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (78 new cases, +333% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,772 (1,911 total cases)
--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (27 total deaths)
--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 658 (75 new cases, +369% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,054 (1,715 total cases)
--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (13 total deaths)
--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bonneville County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (944 new cases, +230% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,691 (23,444 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (252 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Madison County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (317 new cases, +277% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,254 (9,679 total cases)
--- 32.4% more cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (43 total deaths)
--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Teton County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,672 (203 new cases, +262% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,048 (2,070 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (8 total deaths)
--- 72.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County, ID

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,194 (505 new cases, +123% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,571 (4,045 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Idaho
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (27 total deaths)
--- 50.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Idaho
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

