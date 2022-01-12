ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#50. Hand County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (20 new cases, +1,900% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,416 (460 total cases)

--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (8 total deaths)
--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (1,703 fully vaccinated)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hamlin County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (39 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,295 (1,251 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (40 total deaths)
--- 127.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (2,732 fully vaccinated)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sully County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,241 (212 total cases)
--- 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (3 total deaths)
--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (568 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#47. Hughes County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (114 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,106 (3,699 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (56 total deaths)
--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (10,963 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Meade County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (194 new cases, +177% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,010 (5,386 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (56 total deaths)
--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (8,934 fully vaccinated)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clark County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 696 (26 new cases, +53% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,890 (631 total cases)
--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (6 total deaths)
--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (1,774 fully vaccinated)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#44. Miner County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (16 new cases, +433% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,051 (400 total cases)
--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (12 total deaths)
--- 90.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (1,185 fully vaccinated)
puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Custer County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (65 new cases, +132% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,789 (1,596 total cases)
--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (20 total deaths)
--- 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (3,914 fully vaccinated)
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Fall River County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 730 (49 new cases, +53% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,931 (1,338 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (31 total deaths)
--- 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,046 fully vaccinated)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#41. Edmunds County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (28 new cases, +87% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (740 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (14 total deaths)
--- 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (1,808 fully vaccinated)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Potter County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,849 (535 total cases)
--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (5 total deaths)
--- 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Brown County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 767 (298 new cases, +168% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,539 (7,977 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (109 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (21,539 fully vaccinated)
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walworth County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (42 new cases, +110% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,595 (1,065 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (20 total deaths)
--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Canva

#37. Codington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (219 new cases, +152% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,810 (6,669 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (91 total deaths)
--- 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (13,623 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#36. Lawrence County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (205 new cases, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,916 (5,147 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (77 total deaths)
--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (11,695 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Aurora County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 800 (22 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,010 (633 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)
--- 116.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (1,408 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#34. Stanley County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (25 new cases, +525% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,624 (546 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (3 total deaths)
--- 66.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (1,621 fully vaccinated)
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dewey County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (48 new cases, +37% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,561 (2,272 total cases)
--- 80.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (35 total deaths)
--- 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.5% (502 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kingsbury County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (42 new cases, +282% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,664 (1,070 total cases)
--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (20 total deaths)
--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (3,361 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#31. Beadle County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 916 (169 new cases, +412% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,081 (3,890 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (50 total deaths)
--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (9,160 fully vaccinated)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (32 new cases, +967% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,025 (469 total cases)
--- 34.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (19 total deaths)
--- 99.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.7% (560 fully vaccinated)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#29. Hyde County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (13 new cases, +225% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,985 (247 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (5 total deaths)
--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (645 fully vaccinated)
tochichi//Wikicommons

#28. Pennington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (1,151 new cases, +203% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,982 (25,010 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (290 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (49,711 fully vaccinated)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#27. Sanborn County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (24 new cases, +140% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,350 (477 total cases)
--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (4 total deaths)
--- 40.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (1,300 fully vaccinated)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#26. Day County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,032 (56 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,455 (1,001 total cases)
--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (30 total deaths)
--- 94.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (3,226 fully vaccinated)
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hutchinson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (76 new cases, +171% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (1,419 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (30 total deaths)
--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,160 fully vaccinated)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#24. Moody County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (69 new cases, +590% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,967 (1,050 total cases)
--- 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (25 total deaths)
--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. McCook County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,056 (59 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,766 (1,160 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (30 total deaths)
--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (2,993 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Charles Mix County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (99 new cases, +254% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,064 (2,236 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (32 total deaths)
--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (3,980 fully vaccinated)
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Roberts County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (111 new cases, +226% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,087 (1,880 total cases)
--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (45 total deaths)
--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Union County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,080 (172 new cases, +391% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,217 (3,221 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (47 total deaths)
--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Turner County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,085 (91 new cases, +225% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,478 (1,633 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 740 (62 total deaths)
--- 159.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Davison County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (217 new cases, +126% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,020 (4,750 total cases)
--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (74 total deaths)
--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (11,252 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gregory County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (47 new cases, +683% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,434 (897 total cases)
--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 789 (33 total deaths)
--- 176.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (1,933 fully vaccinated)
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brookings County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (398 new cases, +265% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,607 (6,176 total cases)
--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (41 total deaths)
--- 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (18,134 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Yankton County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,148 (262 new cases, +162% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,601 (4,700 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (46 total deaths)
--- 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clay County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (166 new cases, +207% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,664 (2,626 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (17 total deaths)
--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (7,580 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#13. Mellette County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (25 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,360 (399 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (4 total deaths)
--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 3.0% (62 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hanson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,216 (42 new cases, +500% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,957 (551 total cases)
--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (5 total deaths)
--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (785 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Todd County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,248 (127 new cases, +135% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,694 (2,106 total cases)
--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (39 total deaths)
--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bon Homme County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,319 (91 new cases, +160% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,184 (1,945 total cases)
--- 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (31 total deaths)
--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (3,601 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,367 (46 new cases, +2,200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,207 (579 total cases)
--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (9 total deaths)
--- 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (732 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tripp County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,415 (77 new cases, +305% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,537 (1,063 total cases)
--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (21 total deaths)
--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Brule County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,416 (75 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,597 (1,144 total cases)
--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (17 total deaths)
--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (2,679 fully vaccinated)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lincoln County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,441 (881 new cases, +145% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,992 (12,832 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (84 total deaths)
--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (35,416 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grant County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,588 (112 new cases, +239% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,625 (1,666 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (47 total deaths)
--- 133.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,591 fully vaccinated)
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#4. Minnehaha County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,725 (3,331 new cases, +179% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,289 (46,911 total cases)
--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (443 total deaths)
--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (117,785 fully vaccinated)
Canva

#3. Oglala Lakota County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,947 (276 new cases, +1,433% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,787 (2,947 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (55 total deaths)
--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 4.6% (654 fully vaccinated)
Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lyman County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,592 (98 new cases, +263% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,395 (998 total cases)
--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (12 total deaths)
--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Buffalo County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,854 (56 new cases, +600% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,166 (533 total cases)
--- 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 815 (16 total deaths)
--- 186.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (714 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

