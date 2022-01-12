Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Hand County, SD

#49. Hamlin County, SD

#48. Sully County, SD

#47. Hughes County, SD

#46. Meade County, SD

#45. Clark County, SD

#44. Miner County, SD

#43. Custer County, SD

#42. Fall River County, SD

#41. Edmunds County, SD

#40. Potter County, SD

#39. Brown County, SD

#38. Walworth County, SD

#37. Codington County, SD

#36. Lawrence County, SD

#35. Aurora County, SD

#34. Stanley County, SD

#33. Dewey County, SD

#32. Kingsbury County, SD

#31. Beadle County, SD

#30. Jackson County, SD

#29. Hyde County, SD

#28. Pennington County, SD

#27. Sanborn County, SD

#26. Day County, SD

#25. Hutchinson County, SD

#24. Moody County, SD

#23. McCook County, SD

#22. Charles Mix County, SD

#21. Roberts County, SD

#20. Union County, SD

#19. Turner County, SD

#18. Davison County, SD

#17. Gregory County, SD

#16. Brookings County, SD

#15. Yankton County, SD

#14. Clay County, SD

#13. Mellette County, SD

#12. Hanson County, SD

#11. Todd County, SD

#10. Bon Homme County, SD

#9. Bennett County, SD

#8. Tripp County, SD

#7. Brule County, SD

#6. Lincoln County, SD

#5. Grant County, SD

#4. Minnehaha County, SD

#3. Oglala Lakota County, SD

#2. Lyman County, SD

#1. Buffalo County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (20 new cases, +1,900% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,416 (460 total cases)--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (8 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (1,703 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (39 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,295 (1,251 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (40 total deaths)--- 127.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (2,732 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,241 (212 total cases)--- 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (3 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (568 fully vaccinated)--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (114 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,106 (3,699 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (56 total deaths)--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (10,963 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (194 new cases, +177% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,010 (5,386 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (56 total deaths)--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (8,934 fully vaccinated)--- 45.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 696 (26 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,890 (631 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (6 total deaths)--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (1,774 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (16 new cases, +433% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,051 (400 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (12 total deaths)--- 90.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (1,185 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (65 new cases, +132% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,789 (1,596 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (20 total deaths)--- 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (3,914 fully vaccinated)--- 24.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 730 (49 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,931 (1,338 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (31 total deaths)--- 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,046 fully vaccinated)--- 21.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (28 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (740 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (14 total deaths)--- 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (1,808 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,849 (535 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (5 total deaths)--- 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 767 (298 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,539 (7,977 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (109 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (21,539 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 773 (42 new cases, +110% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,595 (1,065 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (20 total deaths)--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (219 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,810 (6,669 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (91 total deaths)--- 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (13,623 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (205 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,916 (5,147 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (77 total deaths)--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (11,695 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 800 (22 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,010 (633 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)--- 116.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (1,408 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (25 new cases, +525% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,624 (546 total cases)--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (3 total deaths)--- 66.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (1,621 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 815 (48 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,561 (2,272 total cases)--- 80.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (35 total deaths)--- 108.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.5% (502 fully vaccinated)--- 85.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (42 new cases, +282% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,664 (1,070 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (20 total deaths)--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (3,361 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 916 (169 new cases, +412% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,081 (3,890 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (50 total deaths)--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (9,160 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (32 new cases, +967% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,025 (469 total cases)--- 34.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (19 total deaths)--- 99.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.7% (560 fully vaccinated)--- 71.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (13 new cases, +225% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,985 (247 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (5 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (645 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (1,151 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,982 (25,010 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (290 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (49,711 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (24 new cases, +140% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,350 (477 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (4 total deaths)--- 40.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (1,300 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,032 (56 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,455 (1,001 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (30 total deaths)--- 94.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (3,226 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (76 new cases, +171% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (1,419 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (30 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,160 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (69 new cases, +590% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,967 (1,050 total cases)--- 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (25 total deaths)--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,056 (59 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,766 (1,160 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (30 total deaths)--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (2,993 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (99 new cases, +254% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,064 (2,236 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (32 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (3,980 fully vaccinated)--- 25.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (111 new cases, +226% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,087 (1,880 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (45 total deaths)--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,080 (172 new cases, +391% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,217 (3,221 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (47 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,085 (91 new cases, +225% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,478 (1,633 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 740 (62 total deaths)--- 159.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (217 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,020 (4,750 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (74 total deaths)--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (11,252 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (47 new cases, +683% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,434 (897 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 789 (33 total deaths)--- 176.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (1,933 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (398 new cases, +265% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,607 (6,176 total cases)--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (41 total deaths)--- 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (18,134 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,148 (262 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,601 (4,700 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (46 total deaths)--- 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (166 new cases, +207% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,664 (2,626 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (17 total deaths)--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (7,580 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (25 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,360 (399 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (4 total deaths)--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 3.0% (62 fully vaccinated)--- 94.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,216 (42 new cases, +500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,957 (551 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (5 total deaths)--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (785 fully vaccinated)--- 60.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,248 (127 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,694 (2,106 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (39 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,319 (91 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,184 (1,945 total cases)--- 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (31 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (3,601 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,367 (46 new cases, +2,200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,207 (579 total cases)--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (9 total deaths)--- 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (732 fully vaccinated)--- 62.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,415 (77 new cases, +305% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,537 (1,063 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (21 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,416 (75 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,597 (1,144 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (17 total deaths)--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (2,679 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,441 (881 new cases, +145% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,992 (12,832 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (84 total deaths)--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (35,416 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,588 (112 new cases, +239% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,625 (1,666 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 666 (47 total deaths)--- 133.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,591 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,725 (3,331 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,289 (46,911 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (443 total deaths)--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (117,785 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,947 (276 new cases, +1,433% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,787 (2,947 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (55 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 4.6% (654 fully vaccinated)--- 92.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,592 (98 new cases, +263% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,395 (998 total cases)--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (12 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,854 (56 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,166 (533 total cases)--- 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 815 (16 total deaths)--- 186.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (714 fully vaccinated)--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota