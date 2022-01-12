Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Sheridan County, ND

#49. Nelson County, ND

#48. Dunn County, ND

#47. Bowman County, ND

#46. Emmons County, ND

#45. Cavalier County, ND

#44. Adams County, ND

#43. Steele County, ND

#42. Golden Valley County, ND

#41. Pierce County, ND

#40. McIntosh County, ND

#39. McHenry County, ND

#38. Walsh County, ND

#37. Oliver County, ND

#36. Logan County, ND

#35. Divide County, ND

#34. Richland County, ND

#33. Burke County, ND

#32. McLean County, ND

#31. Ransom County, ND

#30. Bottineau County, ND

#29. Benson County, ND

#28. Sargent County, ND

#27. Dickey County, ND

#26. Traill County, ND

#25. Towner County, ND

#24. McKenzie County, ND

#23. Stark County, ND

#22. Mercer County, ND

#21. LaMoure County, ND

#20. Renville County, ND

#19. Williams County, ND

#18. Pembina County, ND

#17. Barnes County, ND

#16. Ramsey County, ND

#15. Stutsman County, ND

#14. Grant County, ND

#13. Ward County, ND

#12. Mountrail County, ND

#11. Hettinger County, ND

#10. Morton County, ND

#9. Griggs County, ND

#8. Eddy County, ND

#7. Grand Forks County, ND

#6. Foster County, ND

#5. Burleigh County, ND

#4. Sioux County, ND

#3. Wells County, ND

#2. Cass County, ND

#1. Rolette County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,251 (240 total cases)--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (6 total deaths)--- 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (473 fully vaccinated)--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,778 (627 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (16 total deaths)--- 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (1,990 fully vaccinated)--- 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,959 (883 total cases)--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (7 total deaths)--- 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (1,026 fully vaccinated)--- 56.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,884 (692 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (9 total deaths)--- 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (1,144 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,253 (624 total cases)--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (16 total deaths)--- 85.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (1,092 fully vaccinated)--- 36.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,215 (610 total cases)--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (7 total deaths)--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (2,203 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,661 (480 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (9 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (1,054 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,349 (309 total cases)--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (2 total deaths)--- 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (851 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (6 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,601 (398 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (4 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (518 fully vaccinated)--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (15 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,862 (869 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 730 (29 total deaths)--- 174.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (1,762 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,187 (554 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (9 total deaths)--- 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,063 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (23 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,990 (1,091 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (28 total deaths)--- 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,326 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (43 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,810 (2,640 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (34 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (5,995 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,578 (266 total cases)--- 43.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (4 total deaths)--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.0% (490 fully vaccinated)--- 52.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,622 (363 total cases)--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (11 total deaths)--- 123.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (674 fully vaccinated)--- 31.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,415 (349 total cases)--- 35.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)--- 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (902 fully vaccinated)--- 24.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (73 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,175 (3,102 total cases)--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (21 total deaths)--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (8,037 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (10 new cases, +900% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,541 (371 total cases)--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (3 total deaths)--- 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (806 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (48 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,947 (2,263 total cases)--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (47 total deaths)--- 86.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (4,254 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (27 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,407 (1,117 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (23 total deaths)--- 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (3,013 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (33 new cases, +312% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,421 (1,220 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (24 total deaths)--- 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (2,988 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (36 new cases, +500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,160 (1,514 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (22 total deaths)--- 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (3,401 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (21 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,652 (805 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (9 total deaths)--- 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (2,224 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (28 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,021 (1,219 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 780 (38 total deaths)--- 193.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,501 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (47 new cases, +236% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,341 (1,715 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (21 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (4,229 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,567 (494 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (11 total deaths)--- 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (1,016 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (90 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,510 (2,781 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (23 total deaths)--- 42.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (3,157 fully vaccinated)--- 60.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (194 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,617 (9,326 total cases)--- 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (80 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (11,128 fully vaccinated)--- 33.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (51 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,905 (2,039 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (22 total deaths)--- 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (3,095 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 643 (26 new cases, +271% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,896 (805 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (18 total deaths)--- 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (1,901 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (15 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,155 (469 total cases)--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (15 total deaths)--- 142.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (878 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (245 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,315 (8,388 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (63 total deaths)--- 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (10,905 fully vaccinated)--- 45.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 662 (45 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,894 (1,557 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (16 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (3,646 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (71 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,132 (2,305 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (40 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (5,841 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 738 (85 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,587 (2,717 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (46 total deaths)--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (6,284 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (164 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,792 (5,340 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (92 total deaths)--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,720 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (20 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,854 (406 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (11 total deaths)--- 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.2% (504 fully vaccinated)--- 58.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (599 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,459 (15,868 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (235 total deaths)--- 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (31,222 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 901 (95 new cases, +197% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,560 (2,379 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (32 total deaths)--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (4,176 fully vaccinated)--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (24 new cases, +380% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,449 (586 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (7 total deaths)--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (958 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (320 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,421 (8,914 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (131 total deaths)--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (13,752 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,031 (23 new cases, +229% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,694 (484 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (2 total deaths)--- 66.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (1,016 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (24 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,853 (637 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6 total deaths)--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,158 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,143 (794 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,977 (15,958 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (105 total deaths)--- 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (39,167 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (37 new cases, +825% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,894 (767 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (19 total deaths)--- 122.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (1,716 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (1,107 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,976 (26,752 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (284 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (46,708 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,277 (54 new cases, +575% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,657 (1,043 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (18 total deaths)--- 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (1,997 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,382 (53 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,796 (874 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (11 total deaths)--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,632 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,502 (2,732 new cases, +140% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,476 (42,709 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (290 total deaths)--- 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (106,677 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,857 (405 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,442 (4,032 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (36 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (9,143 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota