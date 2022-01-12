ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL4KP_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPHH1_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sheridan County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (2 new cases, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,251 (240 total cases)

--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (6 total deaths)
--- 71.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (473 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMPNV_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Nelson County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,778 (627 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (16 total deaths)
--- 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (1,990 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SjE0_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dunn County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (11 new cases, +57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,959 (883 total cases)
--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (7 total deaths)
--- 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (1,026 fully vaccinated)
--- 56.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOsjS_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Bowman County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (8 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,884 (692 total cases)
--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (9 total deaths)
--- 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (1,144 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Uct_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Emmons County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,253 (624 total cases)
--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (16 total deaths)
--- 85.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (1,092 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEOIY_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cavalier County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,215 (610 total cases)
--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (7 total deaths)
--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (2,203 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z7eJ_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Adams County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,661 (480 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (9 total deaths)
--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (1,054 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJCea_0ce4Mdnv00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Steele County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,349 (309 total cases)
--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (2 total deaths)
--- 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (851 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKQ32_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Golden Valley County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (6 new cases, -45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,601 (398 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (4 total deaths)
--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (518 fully vaccinated)
--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLM7E_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pierce County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (15 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,862 (869 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 730 (29 total deaths)
--- 174.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (1,762 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQbzA_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McIntosh County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,187 (554 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (9 total deaths)
--- 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,063 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUO1t_0ce4Mdnv00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McHenry County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (23 new cases, +77% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,990 (1,091 total cases)
--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (28 total deaths)
--- 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,326 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFRHA_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Walsh County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (43 new cases, +48% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,810 (2,640 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (34 total deaths)
--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (5,995 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydnsx_0ce4Mdnv00
David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Oliver County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,578 (266 total cases)
--- 43.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (4 total deaths)
--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.0% (490 fully vaccinated)
--- 52.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3T6b_0ce4Mdnv00
Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Logan County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (8 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,622 (363 total cases)
--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (11 total deaths)
--- 123.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (674 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqBpr_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Divide County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,415 (349 total cases)
--- 35.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)
--- 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (902 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryzY8_0ce4Mdnv00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Richland County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (73 new cases, +103% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,175 (3,102 total cases)
--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (21 total deaths)
--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (8,037 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DduTF_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Burke County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (10 new cases, +900% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,541 (371 total cases)
--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (3 total deaths)
--- 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (806 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyEmn_0ce4Mdnv00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. McLean County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (48 new cases, +37% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,947 (2,263 total cases)
--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (47 total deaths)
--- 86.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (4,254 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsDfR_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ransom County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (27 new cases, +125% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,407 (1,117 total cases)
--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (23 total deaths)
--- 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (3,013 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTANT_0ce4Mdnv00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#30. Bottineau County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (33 new cases, +312% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,421 (1,220 total cases)
--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (24 total deaths)
--- 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (2,988 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xDsU_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Benson County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (36 new cases, +500% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,160 (1,514 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (22 total deaths)
--- 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (3,401 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s6hm_0ce4Mdnv00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sargent County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (21 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,652 (805 total cases)
--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (9 total deaths)
--- 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (2,224 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DbWV_0ce4Mdnv00
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#27. Dickey County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (28 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,021 (1,219 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 780 (38 total deaths)
--- 193.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,501 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7m5e_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Traill County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (47 new cases, +236% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,341 (1,715 total cases)
--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (21 total deaths)
--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (4,229 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH5ke_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Towner County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,567 (494 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (11 total deaths)
--- 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (1,016 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OPjf_0ce4Mdnv00
Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McKenzie County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (90 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,510 (2,781 total cases)
--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (23 total deaths)
--- 42.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.0% (3,157 fully vaccinated)
--- 60.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJrgb_0ce4Mdnv00
Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#23. Stark County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (194 new cases, +159% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,617 (9,326 total cases)
--- 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (80 total deaths)
--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (11,128 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOb3U_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mercer County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (51 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,905 (2,039 total cases)
--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (22 total deaths)
--- 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (3,095 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S47ZK_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#21. LaMoure County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 643 (26 new cases, +271% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,896 (805 total cases)
--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (18 total deaths)
--- 67.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (1,901 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7rc3_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Renville County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (15 new cases, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,155 (469 total cases)
--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (15 total deaths)
--- 142.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (878 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYA66_0ce4Mdnv00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Williams County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (245 new cases, +91% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,315 (8,388 total cases)
--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (63 total deaths)
--- 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.0% (10,905 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmguu_0ce4Mdnv00
DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pembina County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 662 (45 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,894 (1,557 total cases)
--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (16 total deaths)
--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (3,646 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZQxS_0ce4Mdnv00
chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Barnes County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (71 new cases, +97% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,132 (2,305 total cases)
--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (40 total deaths)
--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (5,841 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FS9vQ_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ramsey County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 738 (85 new cases, +183% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,587 (2,717 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (46 total deaths)
--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (6,284 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQt9c_0ce4Mdnv00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stutsman County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (164 new cases, +160% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,792 (5,340 total cases)
--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (92 total deaths)
--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,720 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGuu9_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Grant County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (20 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,854 (406 total cases)
--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (11 total deaths)
--- 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.2% (504 fully vaccinated)
--- 58.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actun_0ce4Mdnv00
Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#13. Ward County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (599 new cases, +179% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,459 (15,868 total cases)
--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (235 total deaths)
--- 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (31,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIfxa_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mountrail County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 901 (95 new cases, +197% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,560 (2,379 total cases)
--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (32 total deaths)
--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (4,176 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJWPv_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hettinger County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 960 (24 new cases, +380% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,449 (586 total cases)
--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (7 total deaths)
--- 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (958 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8vo6_0ce4Mdnv00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#10. Morton County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (320 new cases, +94% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,421 (8,914 total cases)
--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (131 total deaths)
--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (13,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGN6c_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Griggs County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,031 (23 new cases, +229% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,694 (484 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (2 total deaths)
--- 66.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (1,016 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYQRZ_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eddy County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (24 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,853 (637 total cases)
--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6 total deaths)
--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,158 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dubbl_0ce4Mdnv00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#7. Grand Forks County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,143 (794 new cases, +129% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,977 (15,958 total cases)
--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (105 total deaths)
--- 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (39,167 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNqyM_0ce4Mdnv00
Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Foster County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (37 new cases, +825% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,894 (767 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (19 total deaths)
--- 122.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (1,716 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KSOt_0ce4Mdnv00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#5. Burleigh County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (1,107 new cases, +117% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,976 (26,752 total cases)
--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (284 total deaths)
--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (46,708 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppyBZ_0ce4Mdnv00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sioux County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,277 (54 new cases, +575% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,657 (1,043 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (18 total deaths)
--- 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (1,997 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JONE5_0ce4Mdnv00
{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wells County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,382 (53 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,796 (874 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (11 total deaths)
--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,632 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t47P6_0ce4Mdnv00
Guy William // Shutterstock

#2. Cass County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,502 (2,732 new cases, +140% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,476 (42,709 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (290 total deaths)
--- 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (106,677 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rolette County, ND

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,857 (405 new cases, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,442 (4,032 total cases)
--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (36 total deaths)
--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (9,143 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Becker
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy