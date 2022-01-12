Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Alexander County, NC

#49. Surry County, NC

#48. Davidson County, NC

#47. Guilford County, NC

#46. Sampson County, NC

#45. Cumberland County, NC

#44. Rowan County, NC

#43. Lincoln County, NC

#42. Orange County, NC

#41. Dare County, NC

#40. Harnett County, NC

#39. Anson County, NC

#38. Lee County, NC

#37. Warren County, NC

#36. Catawba County, NC

#35. Greene County, NC

#34. Lenoir County, NC

#33. Union County, NC

#32. Martin County, NC

#31. Wilson County, NC

#30. Bladen County, NC

#29. Stanly County, NC

#28. Hoke County, NC

#27. Gaston County, NC

#26. Richmond County, NC

#25. Iredell County, NC

#24. Forsyth County, NC

#23. Robeson County, NC

#22. Cabarrus County, NC

#21. Johnston County, NC

#20. Granville County, NC

#19. Cleveland County, NC

#18. Yancey County, NC

#17. Alamance County, NC

#16. Yadkin County, NC

#15. Hertford County, NC

#14. Scotland County, NC

#13. Mecklenburg County, NC

#12. Northampton County, NC

#11. Pitt County, NC

#10. Bertie County, NC

#9. Durham County, NC

#8. Vance County, NC

#7. Franklin County, NC

#6. Washington County, NC

#5. Nash County, NC

#4. Edgecombe County, NC

#3. Wake County, NC

#2. Chowan County, NC

#1. Halifax County, NC

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (409 new cases, +182% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,444 (7,666 total cases)--- 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (119 total deaths)--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,094 (785 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,385 (15,351 total cases)--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (262 total deaths)--- 95.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,102 (1,847 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,479 (30,973 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (347 total deaths)--- 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (5,946 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,389 (82,668 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (950 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,132 (719 new cases, +302% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,236 (12,856 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (145 total deaths)--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,139 (3,820 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,630 (55,796 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (512 total deaths)--- 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,149 (1,633 new cases, +124% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,504 (30,555 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (502 total deaths)--- 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,150 (990 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,992 (18,076 total cases)--- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (122 total deaths)--- 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,150 (1,707 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,363 (15,386 total cases)--- 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (113 total deaths)--- 59.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,159 (429 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,751 (5,089 total cases)--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (18 total deaths)--- 73.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (1,582 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,160 (21,974 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (282 total deaths)--- 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (288 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,559 (4,537 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (86 total deaths)--- 88.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (745 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,784 (10,987 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (121 total deaths)--- 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (245 new cases, +210% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,875 (2,935 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (36 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (2,015 new cases, +155% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,019 (33,536 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (473 total deaths)--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,267 (267 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,544 (3,907 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (56 total deaths)--- 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (713 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,575 (10,952 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (181 total deaths)--- 73.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (3,057 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,520 (44,422 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (396 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,319 (296 new cases, +700% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,636 (4,182 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (77 total deaths)--- 83.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (1,106 new cases, +272% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,741 (15,330 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (244 total deaths)--- 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,366 (447 new cases, +299% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,443 (6,362 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (99 total deaths)--- 62.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,376 (864 new cases, +206% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,165 (13,921 total cases)--- 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (216 total deaths)--- 84.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,400 (773 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,026 (8,852 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (92 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,406 (3,158 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,505 (48,286 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (659 total deaths)--- 57.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,408 (631 new cases, +196% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,945 (8,493 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (157 total deaths)--- 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,409 (2,562 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,681 (35,782 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (362 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,419 (5,426 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,920 (64,684 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (628 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,439 (1,880 new cases, +242% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,011 (28,752 total cases)--- 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (460 total deaths)--- 88.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,441 (3,119 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,796 (40,684 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (381 total deaths)--- 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (3,148 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,976 (39,724 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (347 total deaths)--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,527 (923 new cases, +182% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,437 (9,935 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (107 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,530 (1,499 new cases, +231% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,057 (21,604 total cases)--- 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (324 total deaths)--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,533 (277 new cases, +139% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,748 (3,749 total cases)--- 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (37 total deaths)--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,583 (2,684 new cases, +132% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,317 (32,744 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (376 total deaths)--- 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,601 (603 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,979 (7,902 total cases)--- 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (92 total deaths)--- 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,618 (383 new cases, +651% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,373 (3,403 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (76 total deaths)--- 71.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,729 (602 new cases, +276% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,553 (6,809 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (111 total deaths)--- 70.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,729 (19,199 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,872 (198,446 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (1,333 total deaths)--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,740 (339 new cases, +371% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,901 (3,098 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (66 total deaths)--- 81.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,769 (3,197 new cases, +326% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,659 (35,532 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (146 total deaths)--- 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,779 (337 new cases, +666% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,886 (3,010 total cases)--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (54 total deaths)--- 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,784 (5,735 new cases, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,027 (45,095 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (269 total deaths)--- 55.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,895 (844 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,418 (8,648 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (104 total deaths)--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,913 (1,333 new cases, +176% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,100 (12,613 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (64 total deaths)--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,934 (224 new cases, +398% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,865 (1,953 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (39 total deaths)--- 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,034 (1,918 new cases, +235% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,812 (18,682 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (249 total deaths)--- 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,112 (1,087 new cases, +281% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (9,748 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (127 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,328 (25,884 new cases, +138% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,076 (178,731 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (920 total deaths)--- 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,539 (354 new cases, +480% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,562 (2,867 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (45 total deaths)--- 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,597 (1,299 new cases, +339% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,640 (9,822 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (147 total deaths)--- 57.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available