Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Adair County, OK

#49. Jackson County, OK

#48. Marshall County, OK

#47. Murray County, OK

#46. Beckham County, OK

#45. Pittsburg County, OK

#44. Seminole County, OK

#43. Washington County, OK

#42. Oklahoma County, OK

#41. Noble County, OK

#40. Kingfisher County, OK

#39. Carter County, OK

#38. Johnston County, OK

#37. Garvin County, OK

#36. Cherokee County, OK

#35. Okmulgee County, OK

#34. Harper County, OK

#33. Coal County, OK

#32. Grant County, OK

#31. Ellis County, OK

#30. Kiowa County, OK

#29. Custer County, OK

#28. Alfalfa County, OK

#27. Comanche County, OK

#26. Kay County, OK

#25. Roger Mills County, OK

#24. Pawnee County, OK

#23. Woods County, OK

#22. Pottawatomie County, OK

#21. Cimarron County, OK

#20. Bryan County, OK

#19. Texas County, OK

#18. Pontotoc County, OK

#17. Creek County, OK

#16. Atoka County, OK

#15. Love County, OK

#14. Grady County, OK

#13. Lincoln County, OK

#12. Canadian County, OK

#11. Beaver County, OK

#10. Nowata County, OK

#9. Rogers County, OK

#8. Osage County, OK

#7. McIntosh County, OK

#6. Washita County, OK

#5. Dewey County, OK

#4. Logan County, OK

#3. Major County, OK

#2. Cleveland County, OK

#1. Wagoner County, OK

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (68 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,511 (5,218 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (63 total deaths)--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (7,468 fully vaccinated)--- 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (77 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,292 (4,487 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (89 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (12,763 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (55 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,802 (3,014 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (31 total deaths)--- 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (7,273 fully vaccinated)--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,486 (2,883 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (57 total deaths)--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (6,103 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (73 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,768 (4,321 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (84 total deaths)--- 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (8,661 fully vaccinated)--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (147 new cases, +268% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,002 (7,422 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (170 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (19,129 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (82 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,565 (4,261 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (106 total deaths)--- 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (12,114 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (180 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,895 (9,221 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (213 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (21,485 fully vaccinated)--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (2,893 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,705 (133,209 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (1,981 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (491,428 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (41 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,534 (2,063 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (34 total deaths)--- 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (6,630 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (59 new cases, +354% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,900 (2,822 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (56 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (7,212 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (185 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,390 (9,810 total cases)--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (201 total deaths)--- 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (20,218 fully vaccinated)--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (43 new cases, +514% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,827 (2,087 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (49 total deaths)--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (4,458 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (109 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,953 (5,252 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (111 total deaths)--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (12,385 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (193 new cases, +222% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,775 (9,622 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (127 total deaths)--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (22,037 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (166 new cases, +253% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,606 (6,772 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (155 total deaths)--- 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (15,848 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (16 new cases, +1,500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,374 (567 total cases)--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (10 total deaths)--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (1,588 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (24 new cases, +1,100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,546 (1,129 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (20 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (2,117 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (19 new cases, +375% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,540 (760 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (8 total deaths)--- 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (1,782 fully vaccinated)--- 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (17 new cases, +240% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,848 (573 total cases)--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (6 total deaths)--- 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (1,308 fully vaccinated)--- 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (39 new cases, +457% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,745 (1,284 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (46 total deaths)--- 79.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (4,305 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (131 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,119 (5,835 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (136 total deaths)--- 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (13,494 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (27 new cases, +440% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,465 (1,452 total cases)--- 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (10 total deaths)--- 40.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (2,495 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (586 new cases, +154% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,783 (22,680 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (335 total deaths)--- 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (71,221 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (218 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,943 (8,683 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (175 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (17,716 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (18 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,648 (704 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (13 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (1,252 fully vaccinated)--- 35.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (83 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,216 (2,983 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (70 total deaths)--- 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (7,773 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (47 new cases, +292% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,812 (1,830 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (30 total deaths)--- 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,518 fully vaccinated)--- 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (403 new cases, +190% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,999 (13,792 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (224 total deaths)--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (33,435 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (12 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,075 (429 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (657 fully vaccinated)--- 43.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (271 new cases, +578% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,119 (9,656 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (118 total deaths)--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (19,328 fully vaccinated)--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (117 new cases, +333% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,140 (4,624 total cases)--- 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (44 total deaths)--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (8,388 fully vaccinated)--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (233 new cases, +181% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,003 (7,658 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (108 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (18,857 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (436 new cases, +279% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,618 (12,601 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (282 total deaths)--- 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (29,859 fully vaccinated)--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 625 (86 new cases, +8,500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,173 (2,913 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (40 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (4,704 fully vaccinated)--- 36.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (67 new cases, +272% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,891 (2,142 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (30 total deaths)--- 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (4,147 fully vaccinated)--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (369 new cases, +310% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,859 (9,413 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (203 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (20,138 fully vaccinated)--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 677 (236 new cases, +314% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,793 (5,508 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (119 total deaths)--- 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (13,324 fully vaccinated)--- 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (1,132 new cases, +237% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,909 (26,560 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (315 total deaths)--- 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (81,836 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 810 (43 new cases, +291% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,463 (715 total cases)--- 28.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (10 total deaths)--- 36.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (1,578 fully vaccinated)--- 45.0% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 814 (82 new cases, +273% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,226 (2,038 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (34 total deaths)--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (4,154 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 844 (780 new cases, +584% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,588 (18,111 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (316 total deaths)--- 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (41,239 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 892 (419 new cases, +565% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,981 (7,975 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (141 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (15,697 fully vaccinated)--- 38.1% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (186 new cases, +830% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,585 (3,250 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (106 total deaths)--- 84.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (10,308 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (113 new cases, +1,514% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (1,852 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (34 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (4,113 fully vaccinated)--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,186 (58 new cases, +1,350% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,909 (827 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (24 total deaths)--- 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.6% (1,205 fully vaccinated)--- 54.4% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,381 (663 new cases, +808% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,307 (7,349 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (131 total deaths)--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (15,659 fully vaccinated)--- 39.6% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,481 (113 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,710 (1,580 total cases)--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (34 total deaths)--- 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,641 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,502 (4,267 new cases, +684% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,084 (51,360 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (655 total deaths)--- 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (146,823 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,910 (1,553 new cases, +3,069% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,800 (15,282 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (221 total deaths)--- 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (36,676 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Oklahoma