C Rolan // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#23. Big Horn County, WY

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Weston County, WY

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hot Springs County, WY

Canva

#20. Platte County, WY

MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sublette County, WY

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Crook County, WY

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Goshen County, WY

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Niobrara County, WY

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Converse County, WY

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County, WY

Canva

#13. Campbell County, WY

Canva

#12. Sweetwater County, WY

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#11. Washakie County, WY

Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fremont County, WY

Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County, WY

Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Carbon County, WY

Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#7. Sheridan County, WY

Canva

#6. Uinta County, WY

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Natrona County, WY

Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Johnson County, WY

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#3. Laramie County, WY

Canva

#2. Albany County, WY

C Rolan // Shutterstock

#1. Teton County, WY

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,609 (2,194 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (58 total deaths)--- 80.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (4,274 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (9 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,233 (1,263 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (16 total deaths)--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (2,418 fully vaccinated)--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,598 (909 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (11 total deaths)--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (2,059 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (19 new cases, +533% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,040 (1,598 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (37 total deaths)--- 62.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (3,293 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (24 new cases, +380% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,777 (1,551 total cases)--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (24 total deaths)--- 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (3,297 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (22 new cases, +450% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,792 (1,046 total cases)--- 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (22 total deaths)--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (2,152 fully vaccinated)--- 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (39 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,861 (2,756 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (53 total deaths)--- 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (4,975 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,562 (508 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (8 total deaths)--- 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (710 fully vaccinated)--- 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (45 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,588 (2,431 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (49 total deaths)--- 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (4,421 fully vaccinated)--- 33.2% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (103 new cases, +296% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,764 (5,770 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (121 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (12,883 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (180 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,072 (9,765 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (130 total deaths)--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (13,003 fully vaccinated)--- 41.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (186 new cases, +205% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,088 (8,506 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (110 total deaths)--- 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (18,821 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (35 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,536 (1,915 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (39 total deaths)--- 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (3,187 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (182 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,218 (9,901 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (165 total deaths)--- 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (24,137 fully vaccinated)--- 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (94 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,041 (3,181 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (27 total deaths)--- 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (7,959 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (73 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,919 (3,392 total cases)--- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (47 total deaths)--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (6,300 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (153 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,230 (6,167 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (63 total deaths)--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (15,009 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 544 (110 new cases, +358% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,082 (4,264 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (34 total deaths)--- 38.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (9,406 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (487 new cases, +287% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,628 (17,272 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (244 total deaths)--- 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (33,764 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (58 new cases, +1,060% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,134 (1,447 total cases)--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (18 total deaths)--- 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (3,433 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (813 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,559 (19,461 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (238 total deaths)--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (50,940 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,253 (487 new cases, +327% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (7,535 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (44 total deaths)--- 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (20,209 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- New cases per 100k in the past week: 4,581 (1,075 new cases, +205% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,939 (7,025 total cases)--- 44.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (14 total deaths)--- 77.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 89.1% (20,905 fully vaccinated)--- 86.0% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming