Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Buchanan County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (88 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,996 (3,599 total cases)

--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (46 total deaths)
--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (10,942 fully vaccinated)
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Story County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (404 new cases, +157% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,580 (15,131 total cases)
--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (66 total deaths)
--- 73.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (59,415 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Audubon County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 418 (23 new cases, +53% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,793 (868 total cases)
--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (18 total deaths)
--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,129 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Keokuk County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (43 new cases, +95% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,328 (1,673 total cases)
--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (44 total deaths)
--- 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (4,626 fully vaccinated)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sac County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (42 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,628 (1,908 total cases)
--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (28 total deaths)
--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (4,966 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wapello County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (151 new cases, +48% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,704 (7,240 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (161 total deaths)
--- 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (16,697 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wayne County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (28 new cases, +155% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,386 (991 total cases)
--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (26 total deaths)
--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,611 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Appanoose County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (54 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,791 (2,335 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (59 total deaths)
--- 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (5,639 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bremer County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (109 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,844 (4,472 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (75 total deaths)
--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (14,504 fully vaccinated)
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Van Buren County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (31 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,645 (1,102 total cases)
--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (24 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (2,872 fully vaccinated)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cerro Gordo County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (188 new cases, +72% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,246 (9,019 total cases)
--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (142 total deaths)
--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (25,902 fully vaccinated)
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clayton County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (78 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,252 (2,852 total cases)
--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (65 total deaths)
--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (8,170 fully vaccinated)
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Emmet County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (41 new cases, +95% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,449 (1,975 total cases)
--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (49 total deaths)
--- 109.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (4,608 fully vaccinated)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Worth County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (33 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,371 (1,356 total cases)
--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (10 total deaths)
--- 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (3,721 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hardin County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (76 new cases, +52% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,174 (3,230 total cases)
--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (55 total deaths)
--- 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (9,160 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marion County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (153 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,705 (6,220 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (106 total deaths)
--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (17,022 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clay County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (75 new cases, +127% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,911 (3,189 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (40 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (8,048 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jones County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (98 new cases, +96% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,894 (4,528 total cases)
--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (67 total deaths)
--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (11,736 fully vaccinated)
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Marshall County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (189 new cases, +59% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,583 (7,316 total cases)
--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (95 total deaths)
--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (24,609 fully vaccinated)
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pocahontas County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (32 new cases, +220% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,943 (1,320 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (25 total deaths)
--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,367 fully vaccinated)
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Adair County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (35 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,988 (1,358 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (44 total deaths)
--- 142.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (3,405 fully vaccinated)
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crawford County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (83 new cases, +232% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,598 (3,801 total cases)
--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (49 total deaths)
--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (8,725 fully vaccinated)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chickasaw County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (59 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,866 (2,132 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (26 total deaths)
--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (6,338 fully vaccinated)
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Muscatine County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (211 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,514 (7,472 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (120 total deaths)
--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (24,949 fully vaccinated)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dickinson County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (87 new cases, +117% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,997 (3,451 total cases)
--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (61 total deaths)
--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (9,693 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Calhoun County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (49 new cases, +63% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,166 (2,143 total cases)
--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (20 total deaths)
--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (5,558 fully vaccinated)
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fayette County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (100 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,529 (3,248 total cases)
--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (59 total deaths)
--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (10,374 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henry County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (105 new cases, +59% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,923 (4,574 total cases)
--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (57 total deaths)
--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,335 fully vaccinated)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clarke County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (50 new cases, +56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (1,825 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (31 total deaths)
--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (4,947 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lyon County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (65 new cases, +103% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,473 (2,289 total cases)
--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (44 total deaths)
--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (4,659 fully vaccinated)
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kossuth County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (82 new cases, +9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,318 (3,306 total cases)
--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (81 total deaths)
--- 115.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (7,467 fully vaccinated)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cherokee County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (63 new cases, +97% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,166 (2,378 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (54 total deaths)
--- 89.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (5,752 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jackson County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (109 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,528 (3,796 total cases)
--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (59 total deaths)
--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (9,960 fully vaccinated)
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Iowa County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (91 new cases, +86% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,504 (2,671 total cases)
--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (36 total deaths)
--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (9,858 fully vaccinated)
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dubuque County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (552 new cases, +81% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,719 (21,135 total cases)
--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (268 total deaths)
--- 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (60,547 fully vaccinated)
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warren County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 569 (293 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,715 (9,632 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (116 total deaths)
--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (29,746 fully vaccinated)
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clinton County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (267 new cases, +79% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,940 (9,258 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (122 total deaths)
--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (24,316 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Benton County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (148 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,546 (4,756 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (64 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (14,333 fully vaccinated)
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pottawattamie County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (544 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (18,140 total cases)
--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (255 total deaths)
--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (50,887 fully vaccinated)
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (610 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,662 (17,440 total cases)
--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (123 total deaths)
--- 48.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (59,803 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cedar County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (122 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,659 (3,103 total cases)
--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (27 total deaths)
--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (10,812 fully vaccinated)
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#9. Polk County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 696 (3,411 new cases, +94% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,771 (92,007 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (872 total deaths)
--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (317,245 fully vaccinated)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (181 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,378 (4,476 total cases)
--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (69 total deaths)
--- 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (12,052 fully vaccinated)
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#7. Black Hawk County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (1,119 new cases, +126% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,331 (25,368 total cases)
--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (406 total deaths)
--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (75,935 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wright County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 868 (109 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,049 (3,021 total cases)
--- 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (54 total deaths)
--- 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (6,969 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Linn County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 885 (2,007 new cases, +80% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,159 (38,901 total cases)
--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (456 total deaths)
--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (145,687 fully vaccinated)
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Scott County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 945 (1,635 new cases, +86% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,668 (32,285 total cases)
--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (322 total deaths)
--- 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (99,263 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Johnson County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (1,564 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,699 (23,727 total cases)
--- 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (118 total deaths)
--- 69.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (106,083 fully vaccinated)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webster County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (372 new cases, +140% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,410 (8,405 total cases)
--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (132 total deaths)
--- 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (19,826 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Humboldt County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,046 (100 new cases, +22% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,944 (2,193 total cases)
--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (33 total deaths)
--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (4,614 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa

