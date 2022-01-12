Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Buchanan County, IA

#49. Story County, IA

#48. Audubon County, IA

#47. Keokuk County, IA

#46. Sac County, IA

#45. Wapello County, IA

#44. Wayne County, IA

#43. Appanoose County, IA

#42. Bremer County, IA

#41. Van Buren County, IA

#40. Cerro Gordo County, IA

#39. Clayton County, IA

#38. Emmet County, IA

#37. Worth County, IA

#36. Hardin County, IA

#35. Marion County, IA

#34. Clay County, IA

#33. Jones County, IA

#32. Marshall County, IA

#31. Pocahontas County, IA

#30. Adair County, IA

#29. Crawford County, IA

#28. Chickasaw County, IA

#27. Muscatine County, IA

#26. Dickinson County, IA

#25. Calhoun County, IA

#24. Fayette County, IA

#23. Henry County, IA

#22. Clarke County, IA

#21. Lyon County, IA

#20. Kossuth County, IA

#19. Cherokee County, IA

#18. Jackson County, IA

#17. Iowa County, IA

#16. Dubuque County, IA

#15. Warren County, IA

#14. Clinton County, IA

#13. Benton County, IA

#12. Pottawattamie County, IA

#11. Dallas County, IA

#10. Cedar County, IA

#9. Polk County, IA

#8. Washington County, IA

#7. Black Hawk County, IA

#6. Wright County, IA

#5. Linn County, IA

#4. Scott County, IA

#3. Johnson County, IA

#2. Webster County, IA

#1. Humboldt County, IA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (88 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,996 (3,599 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (46 total deaths)--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (10,942 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (404 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,580 (15,131 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (66 total deaths)--- 73.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (59,415 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 418 (23 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,793 (868 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (18 total deaths)--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,129 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (43 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,328 (1,673 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (44 total deaths)--- 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (4,626 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (42 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,628 (1,908 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (28 total deaths)--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (4,966 fully vaccinated)--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (151 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,704 (7,240 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (161 total deaths)--- 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (16,697 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (28 new cases, +155% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,386 (991 total cases)--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (26 total deaths)--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,611 fully vaccinated)--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (54 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,791 (2,335 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (59 total deaths)--- 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (5,639 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (109 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,844 (4,472 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (75 total deaths)--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (14,504 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (31 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,645 (1,102 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (24 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (2,872 fully vaccinated)--- 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (188 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,246 (9,019 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (142 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (25,902 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (78 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,252 (2,852 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (65 total deaths)--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (8,170 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (41 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,449 (1,975 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (49 total deaths)--- 109.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (4,608 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (33 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,371 (1,356 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (10 total deaths)--- 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (3,721 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (76 new cases, +52% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,174 (3,230 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (55 total deaths)--- 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (9,160 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (153 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,705 (6,220 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (106 total deaths)--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (17,022 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (75 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,911 (3,189 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (40 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (8,048 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (98 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,894 (4,528 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (67 total deaths)--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (11,736 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (189 new cases, +59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,583 (7,316 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (95 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (24,609 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (32 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,943 (1,320 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (25 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,367 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (35 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,988 (1,358 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (44 total deaths)--- 142.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (3,405 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (83 new cases, +232% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,598 (3,801 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (49 total deaths)--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (8,725 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (59 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,866 (2,132 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (26 total deaths)--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (6,338 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (211 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,514 (7,472 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (120 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (24,949 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (87 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,997 (3,451 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (61 total deaths)--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (9,693 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 507 (49 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,166 (2,143 total cases)--- 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (20 total deaths)--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (5,558 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (100 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,529 (3,248 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (59 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (10,374 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (105 new cases, +59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,923 (4,574 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (57 total deaths)--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,335 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (50 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (1,825 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (31 total deaths)--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (4,947 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (65 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,473 (2,289 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (44 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (4,659 fully vaccinated)--- 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (82 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,318 (3,306 total cases)--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (81 total deaths)--- 115.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (7,467 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (63 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,166 (2,378 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (54 total deaths)--- 89.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (5,752 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 561 (109 new cases, +65% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,528 (3,796 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (59 total deaths)--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (9,960 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (91 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,504 (2,671 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (36 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (9,858 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 567 (552 new cases, +81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,719 (21,135 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (268 total deaths)--- 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (60,547 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 569 (293 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,715 (9,632 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (116 total deaths)--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (29,746 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (267 new cases, +79% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,940 (9,258 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (122 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (24,316 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (148 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,546 (4,756 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (64 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (14,333 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (544 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,462 (18,140 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (255 total deaths)--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (50,887 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (610 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,662 (17,440 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (123 total deaths)--- 48.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (59,803 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (122 new cases, +65% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,659 (3,103 total cases)--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (27 total deaths)--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (10,812 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 696 (3,411 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,771 (92,007 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (872 total deaths)--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (317,245 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (181 new cases, +65% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,378 (4,476 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (69 total deaths)--- 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (12,052 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (1,119 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,331 (25,368 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (406 total deaths)--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (75,935 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 868 (109 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,049 (3,021 total cases)--- 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (54 total deaths)--- 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (6,969 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 885 (2,007 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,159 (38,901 total cases)--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (456 total deaths)--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (145,687 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 945 (1,635 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,668 (32,285 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (322 total deaths)--- 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (99,263 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,035 (1,564 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,699 (23,727 total cases)--- 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (118 total deaths)--- 69.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (106,083 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% higher vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (372 new cases, +140% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,410 (8,405 total cases)--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (132 total deaths)--- 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (19,826 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,046 (100 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,944 (2,193 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (33 total deaths)--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (4,614 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Iowa