Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Tippah County, MS

#49. Warren County, MS

#48. Alcorn County, MS

#47. Sunflower County, MS

#46. Marshall County, MS

#45. Tallahatchie County, MS

#44. Amite County, MS

#43. Calhoun County, MS

#42. Jefferson County, MS

#41. Simpson County, MS

#40. Tate County, MS

#39. Jones County, MS

#38. Monroe County, MS

#37. Jackson County, MS

#36. Marion County, MS

#35. Quitman County, MS

#34. Lowndes County, MS

#33. Rankin County, MS

#32. Forrest County, MS

#31. Benton County, MS

#30. Leake County, MS

#29. Copiah County, MS

#28. Webster County, MS

#27. Neshoba County, MS

#26. Madison County, MS

#25. Lamar County, MS

#24. Carroll County, MS

#23. Winston County, MS

#22. Lawrence County, MS

#21. Jasper County, MS

#20. DeSoto County, MS

#19. Humphreys County, MS

#18. Panola County, MS

#17. Lafayette County, MS

#16. Pike County, MS

#15. Chickasaw County, MS

#14. Wilkinson County, MS

#13. Clay County, MS

#12. Lee County, MS

#11. Hinds County, MS

#10. Yalobusha County, MS

#9. Tunica County, MS

#8. Claiborne County, MS

#7. Yazoo County, MS

#6. Jefferson Davis County, MS

#5. Holmes County, MS

#4. Coahoma County, MS

#3. Covington County, MS

#2. Montgomery County, MS

#1. Leflore County, MS

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,217 (268 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,892 (5,480 total cases)--- 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (87 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (8,824 fully vaccinated)--- 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,241 (563 new cases, +224% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,049 (7,737 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (181 total deaths)--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (24,875 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,269 (469 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,396 (6,798 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (119 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (13,704 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (320 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,271 (4,839 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (110 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (12,655 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,292 (456 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,533 (7,600 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (149 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (18,014 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,296 (179 new cases, +175% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,763 (2,591 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (53 total deaths)--- 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (5,480 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (161 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,192 (2,360 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (59 total deaths)--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (4,684 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (188 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,324 (3,206 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (51 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (6,017 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,316 (92 new cases, +557% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,536 (1,086 total cases)--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (35 total deaths)--- 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (4,633 fully vaccinated)--- 35.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,317 (351 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,683 (5,247 total cases)--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (117 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (11,404 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (379 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,993 (5,379 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (121 total deaths)--- 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (12,060 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,338 (911 new cases, +269% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,698 (15,457 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (250 total deaths)--- 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (28,017 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (472 new cases, +134% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,634 (7,979 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (183 total deaths)--- 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (17,026 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,345 (1,931 new cases, +283% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,179 (27,545 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (396 total deaths)--- 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (63,540 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,351 (332 new cases, +92% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,896 (4,889 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (117 total deaths)--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (10,784 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,355 (92 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,301 (1,243 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (28 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (3,415 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,403 (822 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,548 (12,626 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (200 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (28,580 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (2,193 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,057 (26,485 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (417 total deaths)--- 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (76,517 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,442 (1,080 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,747 (15,539 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (265 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (30,111 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,453 (120 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,225 (1,753 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (42 total deaths)--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (4,031 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,457 (332 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,394 (4,647 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (92 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (10,386 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,464 (411 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,981 (5,327 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (95 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (14,346 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,466 (142 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,728 (2,299 total cases)--- 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (50 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (4,497 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,480 (431 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,438 (7,407 total cases)--- 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 725 (211 total deaths)--- 104.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (11,310 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,511 (1,606 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,792 (17,845 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (286 total deaths)--- 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (64,766 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (961 new cases, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,238 (12,186 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (140 total deaths)--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (35,942 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,538 (153 new cases, +178% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,187 (2,008 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (41 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (3,906 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,571 (282 new cases, +464% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (3,560 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (94 total deaths)--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (8,230 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,629 (205 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,467 (2,576 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (44 total deaths)--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (6,629 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,648 (270 new cases, +382% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,926 (3,756 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (66 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (7,802 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,659 (3,068 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,033 (38,899 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (448 total deaths)--- 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (94,251 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,662 (134 new cases, +235% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,874 (1,522 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (39 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (4,418 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,764 (603 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,651 (7,745 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (140 total deaths)--- 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,382 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,781 (962 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,412 (10,486 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (144 total deaths)--- 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (28,575 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,800 (707 new cases, +440% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (6,853 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (159 total deaths)--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (18,728 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,801 (308 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,166 (3,791 total cases)--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (76 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,887 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,808 (156 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,388 (1,328 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (39 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (5,353 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,900 (367 new cases, +166% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,217 (3,712 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (78 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (8,426 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,936 (1,654 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,829 (19,504 total cases)--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (252 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (35,496 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,981 (4,592 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,641 (40,899 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (658 total deaths)--- 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (127,217 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,999 (242 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,083 (2,916 total cases)--- 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (48 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (7,617 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,004 (193 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,619 (1,986 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (40 total deaths)--- 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (4,647 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,081 (187 new cases, +619% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,423 (1,566 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (41 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,645 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,169 (644 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,801 (5,582 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (94 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (13,797 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,175 (242 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,186 (2,135 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (43 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (4,703 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,234 (380 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,183 (3,263 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (93 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (9,365 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,237 (495 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,989 (5,086 total cases)--- 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (114 total deaths)--- 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (10,680 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,458 (458 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,103 (5,051 total cases)--- 37.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (97 total deaths)--- 46.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (8,948 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,629 (257 new cases, +234% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,465 (2,196 total cases)--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (58 total deaths)--- 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (5,208 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,679 (755 new cases, +93% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,414 (6,035 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (144 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (16,558 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi