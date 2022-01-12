ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0ce4MVgz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsLVy_0ce4MVgz00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Barnstable County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,108 (2,360 new cases, +56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,681 (27,010 total cases)

--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (568 total deaths)
--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA2eO_0ce4MVgz00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hampshire County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,114 (1,791 new cases, +71% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,055 (17,779 total cases)
--- 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (357 total deaths)
--- 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (103,614 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHpso_0ce4MVgz00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (785 new cases, +52% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,132 (6,409 total cases)
--- 50.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (133 total deaths)
--- 36.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (46,025 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITRLi_0ce4MVgz00
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Berkshire County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,331 (1,663 new cases, +104% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,016 (15,013 total cases)
--- 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (350 total deaths)
--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (70,144 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrZx0_0ce4MVgz00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dukes County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,575 (273 new cases, +101% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,272 (2,647 total cases)
--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMHOq_0ce4MVgz00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bristol County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,648 (9,315 new cases, +49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,533 (116,057 total cases)
--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (2,105 total deaths)
--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (350,800 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McTVX_0ce4MVgz00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Norfolk County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,660 (11,729 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,948 (98,578 total cases)
--- 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (1,977 total deaths)
--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (536,016 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcFSl_0ce4MVgz00
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Middlesex County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,714 (27,625 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,960 (241,111 total cases)
--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (4,166 total deaths)
--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (1,235,454 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH4wK_0ce4MVgz00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Worcester County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,742 (14,466 new cases, +75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,245 (143,237 total cases)
--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (2,621 total deaths)
--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (552,693 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIvPp_0ce4MVgz00
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Plymouth County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,751 (9,126 new cases, +57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,266 (89,990 total cases)
--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (1,699 total deaths)
--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (347,337 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BykDU_0ce4MVgz00
thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Nantucket County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,009 (229 new cases, +125% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,405 (2,554 total cases)
--- 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 61 (7 total deaths)
--- 79.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnr5_0ce4MVgz00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Essex County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,084 (16,443 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,093 (166,430 total cases)
--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (2,769 total deaths)
--- 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (556,852 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TQtv_0ce4MVgz00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#2. Hampden County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,281 (10,640 new cases, +45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,139 (98,587 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (1,789 total deaths)
--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (290,371 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Suffolk County, MA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,400 (19,294 new cases, +60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,778 (158,998 total cases)
--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (2,021 total deaths)
--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (558,447 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

