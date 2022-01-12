Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#21. Cape May County, NJ

#20. Salem County, NJ

#19. Cumberland County, NJ

#18. Mercer County, NJ

#17. Hunterdon County, NJ

#16. Gloucester County, NJ

#15. Warren County, NJ

#14. Somerset County, NJ

#13. Ocean County, NJ

#12. Burlington County, NJ

#11. Middlesex County, NJ

#10. Atlantic County, NJ

#9. Bergen County, NJ

#8. Sussex County, NJ

#7. Monmouth County, NJ

#6. Hudson County, NJ

#5. Union County, NJ

#4. Camden County, NJ

#3. Morris County, NJ

#2. Essex County, NJ

#1. Passaic County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,673 (1,540 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,236 (18,625 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (259 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (65,080 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,712 (1,068 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,573 (11,587 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (218 total deaths)--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (32,449 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,113 (3,160 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,894 (29,747 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (526 total deaths)--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (72,050 fully vaccinated)--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,133 (7,836 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,629 (61,101 total cases)--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (1,090 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (244,919 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,195 (2,730 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,844 (19,705 total cases)--- 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (210 total deaths)--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (84,265 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,208 (6,440 new cases, +49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,673 (57,374 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (801 total deaths)--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (172,431 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,218 (2,335 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,827 (19,819 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (288 total deaths)--- 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (68,372 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,224 (7,317 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,229 (56,673 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (912 total deaths)--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (237,846 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,233 (13,560 new cases, +46% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,594 (137,186 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (2,518 total deaths)--- 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (314,626 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,235 (9,954 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,756 (83,530 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (1,030 total deaths)--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (317,507 fully vaccinated)--- 0.1% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,247 (18,542 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,387 (159,953 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (2,591 total deaths)--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (570,624 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,335 (6,158 new cases, +49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,361 (56,322 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (838 total deaths)--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (165,049 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,416 (22,520 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,924 (185,731 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (3,120 total deaths)--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (685,057 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,432 (3,416 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,188 (28,362 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (380 total deaths)--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (84,475 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,453 (15,180 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,588 (139,771 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,841 total deaths)--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (400,164 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,506 (16,851 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,170 (142,344 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (2,471 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (487,366 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,560 (14,240 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,207 (123,547 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (2,111 total deaths)--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (371,805 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,621 (13,276 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,223 (102,426 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,544 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (327,810 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,753 (13,539 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,723 (97,006 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (1,359 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (367,511 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,888 (23,076 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,945 (183,325 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (3,245 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (537,707 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,016 (15,136 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,698 (123,940 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (2,104 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (328,076 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey