ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0ce4MTvX00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0ce4MTvX00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#21. Cape May County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,673 (1,540 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,236 (18,625 total cases)

--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (259 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (65,080 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0ce4MTvX00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Salem County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,712 (1,068 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,573 (11,587 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (218 total deaths)
--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (32,449 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0ce4MTvX00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cumberland County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,113 (3,160 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,894 (29,747 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (526 total deaths)
--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (72,050 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0ce4MTvX00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Mercer County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,133 (7,836 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,629 (61,101 total cases)
--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (1,090 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (244,919 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0ce4MTvX00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hunterdon County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,195 (2,730 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,844 (19,705 total cases)
--- 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (210 total deaths)
--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (84,265 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0ce4MTvX00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gloucester County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,208 (6,440 new cases, +49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,673 (57,374 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (801 total deaths)
--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (172,431 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0ce4MTvX00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warren County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,218 (2,335 new cases, +36% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,827 (19,819 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (288 total deaths)
--- 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (68,372 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0ce4MTvX00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Somerset County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,224 (7,317 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,229 (56,673 total cases)
--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (912 total deaths)
--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (237,846 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0ce4MTvX00
Canva

#13. Ocean County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,233 (13,560 new cases, +46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,594 (137,186 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (2,518 total deaths)
--- 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (314,626 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0ce4MTvX00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Burlington County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,235 (9,954 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,756 (83,530 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (1,030 total deaths)
--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (317,507 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.1% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0ce4MTvX00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Middlesex County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,247 (18,542 new cases, +21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,387 (159,953 total cases)
--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (2,591 total deaths)
--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (570,624 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0ce4MTvX00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#10. Atlantic County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,335 (6,158 new cases, +49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,361 (56,322 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (838 total deaths)
--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (165,049 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0ce4MTvX00
Canva

#9. Bergen County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,416 (22,520 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,924 (185,731 total cases)
--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (3,120 total deaths)
--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (685,057 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0ce4MTvX00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sussex County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,432 (3,416 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,188 (28,362 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (380 total deaths)
--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (84,475 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0ce4MTvX00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monmouth County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,453 (15,180 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,588 (139,771 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,841 total deaths)
--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (400,164 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0ce4MTvX00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#6. Hudson County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,506 (16,851 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,170 (142,344 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (2,471 total deaths)
--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (487,366 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.8% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0ce4MTvX00
Canva

#5. Union County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,560 (14,240 new cases, -1% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,207 (123,547 total cases)
--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (2,111 total deaths)
--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (371,805 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0ce4MTvX00
Canva

#4. Camden County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,621 (13,276 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,223 (102,426 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,544 total deaths)
--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (327,810 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0ce4MTvX00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#3. Morris County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,753 (13,539 new cases, +35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,723 (97,006 total cases)
--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (1,359 total deaths)
--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (367,511 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0ce4MTvX00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#2. Essex County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,888 (23,076 new cases, -9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,945 (183,325 total cases)
--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (3,245 total deaths)
--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (537,707 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Passaic County, NJ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,016 (15,136 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,698 (123,940 total cases)
--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (2,104 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (328,076 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brady
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy