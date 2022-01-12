Pixabay

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#14. Essex County, VT

#13. Caledonia County, VT

#12. Orleans County, VT

#11. Orange County, VT

#10. Addison County, VT

#9. Windsor County, VT

#8. Grand Isle County, VT

#7. Lamoille County, VT

#6. Windham County, VT

#5. Washington County, VT

#4. Franklin County, VT

#3. Rutland County, VT

#2. Chittenden County, VT

#1. Bennington County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (35 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,749 (909 total cases)--- 35.3% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (3 total deaths)--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (3,473 fully vaccinated)--- 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (184 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,353 (3,405 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (21 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (20,570 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (177 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,928 (4,036 total cases)--- 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (31 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (18,276 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (199 new cases, +146% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,068 (2,331 total cases)--- 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 31 (9 total deaths)--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (20,105 fully vaccinated)--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (314 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,782 (2,862 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)--- 63.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (29,227 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (501 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,029 (5,522 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (45 total deaths)--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (39,504 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 968 (70 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,611 (623 total cases)--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (3 total deaths)--- 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (5,865 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,155 (293 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,633 (2,443 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 43 (11 total deaths)--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (19,982 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (506 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,045 (4,241 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (31 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (30,686 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,351 (789 new cases, +139% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,313 (6,024 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (36 total deaths)--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (46,771 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,397 (690 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,210 (6,032 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (57 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (34,421 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,486 (865 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,885 (8,080 total cases)--- 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (41 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (43,944 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,494 (2,447 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,462 (18,772 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (139 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (134,432 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Vermont- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,377 (843 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,950 (6,367 total cases)--- 64.7% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (46 total deaths)--- 78.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (26,047 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Vermont