Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Pixabay

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Essex County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (35 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,749 (909 total cases)

--- 35.3% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (3 total deaths)
--- 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (3,473 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWKf5_0ce4J8Xi00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Caledonia County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (184 new cases, +34% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,353 (3,405 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (21 total deaths)
--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (20,570 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiuZm_0ce4J8Xi00
Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Orleans County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 655 (177 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,928 (4,036 total cases)
--- 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (31 total deaths)
--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (18,276 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFwAQ_0ce4J8Xi00
Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orange County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (199 new cases, +146% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,068 (2,331 total cases)
--- 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 31 (9 total deaths)
--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (20,105 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBZg2_0ce4J8Xi00
Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Addison County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (314 new cases, +118% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,782 (2,862 total cases)
--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)
--- 63.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (29,227 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noxCv_0ce4J8Xi00
j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Windsor County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (501 new cases, +174% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,029 (5,522 total cases)
--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (45 total deaths)
--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (39,504 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwcDZ_0ce4J8Xi00
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grand Isle County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 968 (70 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,611 (623 total cases)
--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (3 total deaths)
--- 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (5,865 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3z4i_0ce4J8Xi00
Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lamoille County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,155 (293 new cases, +164% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,633 (2,443 total cases)
--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 43 (11 total deaths)
--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (19,982 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQvXp_0ce4J8Xi00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Windham County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (506 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,045 (4,241 total cases)
--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (31 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (30,686 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQYcg_0ce4J8Xi00
Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,351 (789 new cases, +139% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,313 (6,024 total cases)
--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (36 total deaths)
--- 15.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (46,771 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo1xM_0ce4J8Xi00
Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,397 (690 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,210 (6,032 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (57 total deaths)
--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (34,421 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg3sp_0ce4J8Xi00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rutland County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,486 (865 new cases, +128% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,885 (8,080 total cases)
--- 27.4% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (41 total deaths)
--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (43,944 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Vermont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng1Zk_0ce4J8Xi00
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#2. Chittenden County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,494 (2,447 new cases, +94% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,462 (18,772 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (139 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (134,432 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Vermont
Pixabay

#1. Bennington County, VT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,377 (843 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,950 (6,367 total cases)
--- 64.7% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (46 total deaths)
--- 78.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (26,047 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Vermont

