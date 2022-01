Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Polk County, MO

#49. Perry County, MO

#48. Macon County, MO

#47. Ste. Genevieve County, MO

#46. Randolph County, MO

#45. Atchison County, MO

#44. Christian County, MO

#43. Clinton County, MO

#42. Dallas County, MO

#41. Callaway County, MO

#40. Monroe County, MO

#39. Dunklin County, MO

#38. Bates County, MO

#37. Pemiscot County, MO

#36. Shelby County, MO

#35. Dent County, MO

#34. Ray County, MO

#33. Taney County, MO

#32. Saline County, MO

#31. Marion County, MO

#30. Crawford County, MO

#29. Cole County, MO

#28. Barton County, MO

#27. St. Francois County, MO

#26. Scott County, MO

#25. Greene County, MO

#24. Worth County, MO

#23. Carroll County, MO

#22. New Madrid County, MO

#21. Pettis County, MO

#20. Jasper County, MO

#19. Lewis County, MO

#18. Ralls County, MO

#17. Gentry County, MO

#16. Phelps County, MO

#15. Lafayette County, MO

#14. Franklin County, MO

#13. Buchanan County, MO

#12. Johnson County, MO

#11. Andrew County, MO

#10. Henry County, MO

#9. Cass County, MO

#8. Boone County, MO

#7. Warren County, MO

#6. Jefferson County, MO

#5. Lincoln County, MO

#4. St. Louis County, MO

#3. St. Charles County, MO

#2. St. Louis city, MO

#1. Jackson County, MO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 865 (278 new cases, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,120 (6,147 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (83 total deaths)--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (12,109 fully vaccinated)--- 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 888 (170 new cases, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,203 (3,866 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (41 total deaths)--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (7,327 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (135 new cases, +187% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,568 (2,807 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (37 total deaths)--- 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (5,821 fully vaccinated)--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (161 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,341 (2,924 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (35 total deaths)--- 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (7,786 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (228 new cases, +165% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,288 (4,526 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (88 total deaths)--- 33.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (8,970 fully vaccinated)--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (48 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,891 (1,023 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (2,771 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 946 (838 new cases, +227% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,801 (15,771 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (213 total deaths)--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (39,048 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (193 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,615 (3,795 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (100 total deaths)--- 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (9,285 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (160 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,945 (2,860 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (62 total deaths)--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (5,678 fully vaccinated)--- 37.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 948 (424 new cases, +216% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,314 (9,089 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (98 total deaths)--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (20,140 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (82 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,014 (1,730 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (35 total deaths)--- 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (3,664 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 951 (277 new cases, +320% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,782 (5,180 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (93 total deaths)--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (10,289 fully vaccinated)--- 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 952 (154 new cases, +71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,044 (2,918 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (65 total deaths)--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (6,037 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (157 new cases, +362% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,919 (2,358 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (59 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (4,672 fully vaccinated)--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (59 new cases, +247% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,152 (1,195 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (13 total deaths)--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (2,691 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (155 new cases, +131% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,086 (2,505 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (64 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (4,710 fully vaccinated)--- 43.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (229 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,369 (3,998 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (72 total deaths)--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (8,813 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (559 new cases, +219% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,928 (10,586 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (180 total deaths)--- 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (21,824 fully vaccinated)--- 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,006 (229 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,638 (4,925 total cases)--- 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (89 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (10,205 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (291 new cases, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,611 (6,451 total cases)--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (105 total deaths)--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (11,447 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (247 new cases, +326% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,340 (4,387 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (80 total deaths)--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.5% (7,544 fully vaccinated)--- 40.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (797 new cases, +195% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,255 (15,545 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (242 total deaths)--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (38,842 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,046 (123 new cases, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,283 (2,149 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (42 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (3,776 fully vaccinated)--- 39.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (708 new cases, +204% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,525 (14,468 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (232 total deaths)--- 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (28,056 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (408 new cases, +325% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,059 (8,444 total cases)--- 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (136 total deaths)--- 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (16,062 fully vaccinated)--- 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,078 (3,160 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,773 (52,090 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (851 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (138,563 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,093 (22 new cases, +340% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,890 (340 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (3 total deaths)--- 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (794 fully vaccinated)--- 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (95 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,786 (1,804 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (39 total deaths)--- 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (4,137 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (187 new cases, +619% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,832 (3,728 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (71 total deaths)--- 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (5,472 fully vaccinated)--- 40.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,098 (465 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,139 (8,950 total cases)--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (131 total deaths)--- 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (17,243 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,099 (1,334 new cases, +225% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,665 (26,286 total cases)--- 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (456 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (55,063 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,135 (111 new cases, +283% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,594 (2,111 total cases)--- 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (31 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (3,207 fully vaccinated)--- 38.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,154 (119 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,342 (1,994 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (19 total deaths)--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (2,813 fully vaccinated)--- 48.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,157 (76 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,921 (1,769 total cases)--- 50.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)--- 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (2,747 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (534 new cases, +224% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,979 (8,014 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (205 total deaths)--- 72.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (18,670 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,205 (394 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,974 (6,206 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (97 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (14,396 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,239 (1,288 new cases, +181% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,926 (18,637 total cases)--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (277 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (54,503 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,283 (1,121 new cases, +210% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,070 (17,534 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (261 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (32,187 fully vaccinated)--- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,286 (695 new cases, +297% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,293 (9,349 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (117 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (21,062 fully vaccinated)--- 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,304 (231 new cases, +99% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,099 (3,737 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (42 total deaths)--- 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (6,256 fully vaccinated)--- 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (304 new cases, +210% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,964 (4,357 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (67 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (9,609 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,486 (1,572 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,065 (19,109 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (231 total deaths)--- 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (51,881 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,605 (2,896 new cases, +254% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,447 (31,485 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (209 total deaths)--- 56.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (105,784 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,627 (580 new cases, +247% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,562 (6,617 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (79 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (14,337 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,666 (3,749 new cases, +209% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,158 (43,121 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (470 total deaths)--- 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (95,723 fully vaccinated)--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,759 (1,038 new cases, +253% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,043 (12,418 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (101 total deaths)--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (22,077 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,898 (18,868 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,030 (179,257 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,790 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (604,599 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,133 (8,576 new cases, +261% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,701 (75,184 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (760 total deaths)--- 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (236,566 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,194 (6,594 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,162 (45,572 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (660 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (165,776 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,372 (16,674 new cases, +215% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,958 (161,398 total cases)--- 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (1,916 total deaths)--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (379,055 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri