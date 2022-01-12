Canva

Parishes with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Louisiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Parishes are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,074 (102 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,866 (1,981 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (49 total deaths)--- 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (3,699 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,080 (170 new cases, +359% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,366 (3,049 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (65 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (6,311 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,106 (658 new cases, +110% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,370 (11,527 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (195 total deaths)--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (21,657 fully vaccinated)--- 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (78 new cases, +255% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,168 (1,864 total cases)--- 39.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (33 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (2,950 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (615 new cases, +102% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,960 (9,596 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (163 total deaths)--- 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (20,684 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,185 (1,669 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,545 (27,517 total cases)--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (390 total deaths)--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (53,688 fully vaccinated)--- 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,189 (229 new cases, +201% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,854 (3,631 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (80 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (7,733 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,196 (742 new cases, +136% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,138 (11,874 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (257 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (31,503 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (241 new cases, +226% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,710 (4,771 total cases)--- 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (80 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (8,280 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,202 (987 new cases, +229% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,338 (15,881 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (354 total deaths)--- 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (32,438 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,268 (509 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,397 (8,188 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (179 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (17,595 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,284 (257 new cases, +171% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,991 (5,202 total cases)--- 33.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 719 (144 total deaths)--- 121.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (7,069 fully vaccinated)--- 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,305 (603 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,981 (9,230 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (222 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (18,487 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,331 (331 new cases, +140% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,628 (5,131 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (119 total deaths)--- 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (10,782 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,349 (1,317 new cases, +90% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,051 (20,549 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (321 total deaths)--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (41,920 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,356 (1,827 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,263 (25,959 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (536 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (59,407 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,372 (1,779 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,017 (24,655 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (485 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (61,425 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,416 (313 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,933 (4,849 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (114 total deaths)--- 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (9,627 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,423 (665 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,819 (8,329 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (120 total deaths)--- 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (19,220 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,429 (2,907 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,570 (39,813 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (640 total deaths)--- 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (82,022 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,431 (3,498 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,538 (45,306 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (419 total deaths)--- 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (117,182 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,446 (201 new cases, +136% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,569 (2,999 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (58 total deaths)--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (6,144 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,465 (194 new cases, +131% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,411 (2,835 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 755 (100 total deaths)--- 133.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (6,077 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,508 (578 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,396 (7,820 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (154 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (15,775 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,510 (745 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,161 (9,949 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (233 total deaths)--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (21,312 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,522 (1,681 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,653 (22,813 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (364 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (47,603 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,546 (590 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,473 (7,812 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (142 total deaths)--- 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (15,701 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,566 (430 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,162 (5,537 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (117 total deaths)--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (11,208 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,597 (347 new cases, +277% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,598 (4,476 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (85 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (11,541 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,602 (1,119 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,002 (14,666 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (231 total deaths)--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (31,033 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,622 (355 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,561 (4,282 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (57 total deaths)--- 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (8,970 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,661 (2,546 new cases, +146% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,778 (36,447 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (611 total deaths)--- 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (65,750 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,683 (2,131 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,357 (25,773 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (252 total deaths)--- 38.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (61,473 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (74 new cases, +222% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,413 (668 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (10 total deaths)--- 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (2,607 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,717 (811 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,237 (8,616 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (99 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (21,898 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,767 (410 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,744 (4,812 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (41 total deaths)--- 45.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (13,768 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,777 (150 new cases, +138% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,735 (1,666 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 580 (49 total deaths)--- 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (2,940 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,814 (2,304 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,487 (26,026 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (415 total deaths)--- 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (58,901 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,824 (593 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,057 (6,846 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (129 total deaths)--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (17,223 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,883 (1,000 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,309 (10,784 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (129 total deaths)--- 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (28,736 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,895 (8,340 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,828 (78,452 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (1,187 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (235,511 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,934 (370 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,658 (5,101 total cases)--- 36.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 789 (151 total deaths)--- 143.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (7,389 fully vaccinated)--- 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,950 (5,077 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,307 (52,884 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (743 total deaths)--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (142,137 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,986 (419 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,208 (4,263 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (71 total deaths)--- 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (10,463 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,071 (887 new cases, +79% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,552 (7,947 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (173 total deaths)--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (24,251 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,203 (5,292 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,626 (49,545 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (993 total deaths)--- 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (110,987 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,284 (9,879 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,315 (87,861 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (1,198 total deaths)--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (269,800 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,290 (606 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,166 (5,337 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (79 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (13,695 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,347 (257 new cases, +1,412% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,505 (2,574 total cases)--- 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (55 total deaths)--- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (4,642 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,606 (10,168 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,956 (66,153 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (1,015 total deaths)--- 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (257,738 fully vaccinated)--- 30.4% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana