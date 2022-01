JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Cuming County, NE

#49. Cedar County, NE

#48. Morrill County, NE

#47. Nuckolls County, NE

#46. Adams County, NE

#45. Pierce County, NE

#44. Phelps County, NE

#43. Perkins County, NE

#42. Dixon County, NE

#41. Boyd County, NE

#40. Knox County, NE

#39. Dundy County, NE

#38. Pawnee County, NE

#37. Johnson County, NE

#36. Gosper County, NE

#35. Otoe County, NE

#34. Webster County, NE

#33. Wayne County, NE

#32. Scotts Bluff County, NE

#31. Furnas County, NE

#30. Holt County, NE

#29. York County, NE

#28. Blaine County, NE

#27. Richardson County, NE

#26. Dawson County, NE

#25. Nemaha County, NE

#24. Buffalo County, NE

#23. Lincoln County, NE

#22. Cheyenne County, NE

#21. Butler County, NE

#20. Burt County, NE

#19. Hamilton County, NE

#18. Thayer County, NE

#17. Hall County, NE

#16. Washington County, NE

#15. Nance County, NE

#14. Saline County, NE

#13. Madison County, NE

#12. Platte County, NE

#11. Fillmore County, NE

#10. Saunders County, NE

#9. Garden County, NE

#8. Cass County, NE

#7. Dakota County, NE

#6. Dodge County, NE

#5. Lancaster County, NE

#4. Loup County, NE

#3. Sarpy County, NE

#2. Colfax County, NE

#1. Douglas County, NE

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (38 new cases, +217% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,844 (1,490 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (15 total deaths)--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (4,508 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (37 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,020 (1,178 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (10 total deaths)--- 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,317 fully vaccinated)--- 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (21 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,982 (974 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (17 total deaths)--- 104.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (1,580 fully vaccinated)--- 43.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,394 (763 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (13 total deaths)--- 74.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (1,993 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (144 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,016 (5,023 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (56 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (12,660 fully vaccinated)--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (34 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,438 (1,032 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (20 total deaths)--- 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (2,590 fully vaccinated)--- 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (43 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,080 (1,814 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (11 total deaths)--- 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (3,402 fully vaccinated)--- 37.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (14 new cases, +367% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,047 (435 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (12 total deaths)--- 131.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (1,134 fully vaccinated)--- 35.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (29 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,288 (918 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (2,341 fully vaccinated)--- 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,884 (324 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (5 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (647 fully vaccinated)--- 44.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (44 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,407 (1,367 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (12 total deaths)--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (3,944 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,307 (293 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (6 total deaths)--- 97.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (602 fully vaccinated)--- 41.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (14 new cases, +367% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,897 (337 total cases)--- 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (2 total deaths)--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (1,106 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (28 new cases, +1,300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,717 (797 total cases)--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (2,666 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,528 (309 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (7 total deaths)--- 96.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (756 fully vaccinated)--- 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (89 new cases, +27% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,238 (2,600 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (16 total deaths)--- 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (8,624 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 574 (20 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,977 (592 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (9 total deaths)--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (1,288 fully vaccinated)--- 38.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (54 new cases, +286% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,749 (1,478 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (11 total deaths)--- 34.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,751 fully vaccinated)--- 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 581 (207 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,546 (6,962 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (65 total deaths)--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (14,052 fully vaccinated)--- 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (28 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,584 (869 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (6 total deaths)--- 28.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (1,984 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (62 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,817 (1,693 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (16 total deaths)--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (4,112 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (87 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,594 (2,817 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (17 total deaths)--- 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (6,917 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,258 (57 total cases)--- 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (2 total deaths)--- 140.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.7% (115 fully vaccinated)--- 59.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 648 (51 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,266 (1,358 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (22 total deaths)--- 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (3,914 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 657 (155 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,131 (4,514 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (37 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (10,820 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (46 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,283 (1,205 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (18 total deaths)--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (3,373 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 663 (329 new cases, +172% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,056 (9,463 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (87 total deaths)--- 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (19,679 fully vaccinated)--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (234 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,382 (6,767 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (87 total deaths)--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (11,031 fully vaccinated)--- 47.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (60 new cases, +329% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,879 (1,593 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (21 total deaths)--- 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,682 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 674 (54 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,151 (1,455 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (12 total deaths)--- 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (3,912 fully vaccinated)--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (45 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,807 (1,021 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (3,652 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 719 (67 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,018 (1,680 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (21 total deaths)--- 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (4,113 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (36 new cases, +177% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,230 (862 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)--- 10.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (2,316 fully vaccinated)--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (446 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,533 (11,984 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (115 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (28,231 fully vaccinated)--- 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 753 (156 new cases, +49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,338 (3,594 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (30 total deaths)--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (11,193 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 767 (27 new cases, +286% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,414 (648 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (10 total deaths)--- 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (984 fully vaccinated)--- 53.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 780 (111 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,740 (2,950 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (8 total deaths)--- 68.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (7,069 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 798 (280 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,143 (7,421 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (55 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (15,359 fully vaccinated)--- 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (273 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,215 (6,766 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (67 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (14,954 fully vaccinated)--- 26.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (45 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,947 (871 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (10 total deaths)--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (2,779 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 839 (181 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,709 (4,037 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (24 total deaths)--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (10,815 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (17 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,514 (285 total cases)--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (811 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 975 (256 new cases, +110% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,681 (4,641 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (27 total deaths)--- 42.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (15,008 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,044 (209 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,960 (5,399 total cases)--- 44.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (65 total deaths)--- 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (12,132 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (383 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,488 (7,857 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (82 total deaths)--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (18,868 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (3,346 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,341 (55,333 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (241 total deaths)--- 57.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (204,548 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,898 (79 total cases)--- 36.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (193 fully vaccinated)--- 51.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (2,488 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,045 (37,524 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (204 total deaths)--- 39.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (115,497 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,335 (143 new cases, +258% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,824 (2,230 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (24 total deaths)--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (4,765 fully vaccinated)--- 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,383 (7,902 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,923 (113,828 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (886 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (359,754 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska