Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#33. Harding County, NM

#32. Catron County, NM

#31. Sierra County, NM

#30. Luna County, NM

#29. Quay County, NM

#28. Taos County, NM

#27. Otero County, NM

#26. Torrance County, NM

#25. Socorro County, NM

#24. Colfax County, NM

#23. Chaves County, NM

#22. Eddy County, NM

#21. Valencia County, NM

#20. Cibola County, NM

#19. Guadalupe County, NM

#18. Curry County, NM

#17. San Juan County, NM

#16. Lincoln County, NM

#15. Mora County, NM

#14. Union County, NM

#13. San Miguel County, NM

#12. Bernalillo County, NM

#11. Sandoval County, NM

#10. Doña Ana County, NM

#9. Rio Arriba County, NM

#8. Los Alamos County, NM

#7. Santa Fe County, NM

#6. Roosevelt County, NM

#5. Lea County, NM

#4. McKinley County, NM

#3. Grant County, NM

#2. De Baca County, NM

#1. Hidalgo County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,440 (59 total cases)--- 46.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)--- 124.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (300 fully vaccinated)--- 28.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (12 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,534 (301 total cases)--- 51.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (11 total deaths)--- 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (1,434 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (49 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,290 (1,542 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (65 total deaths)--- 111.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (6,521 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (117 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,186 (5,023 total cases)--- 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (109 total deaths)--- 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (14,813 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (45 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,653 (1,622 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (31 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,410 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (181 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,601 (3,469 total cases)--- 39.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (74 total deaths)--- 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (23,741 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (393 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,128 (9,535 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (148 total deaths)--- 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (28,467 fully vaccinated)--- 36.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (99 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,942 (2,001 total cases)--- 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (37 total deaths)--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (5,963 fully vaccinated)--- 42.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (114 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,085 (2,676 total cases)--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (70 total deaths)--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (9,455 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (82 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,183 (1,813 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (55 total deaths)--- 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (6,811 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (471 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,567 (15,874 total cases)--- 39.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (238 total deaths)--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (25,345 fully vaccinated)--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 742 (434 new cases, +151% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,306 (13,040 total cases)--- 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (233 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (23,776 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (576 new cases, +119% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,299 (13,266 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (202 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (40,552 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (206 new cases, +190% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (4,653 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 600 (160 total deaths)--- 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (15,816 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (34 new cases, +240% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,209 (740 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (2,632 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (387 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,167 (9,383 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (138 total deaths)--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (20,586 fully vaccinated)--- 37.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (990 new cases, +263% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,710 (29,391 total cases)--- 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (661 total deaths)--- 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (75,775 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 812 (159 new cases, +206% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,788 (3,873 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (49 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (10,206 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 818 (37 new cases, +208% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,259 (509 total cases)--- 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (14 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (2,575 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (34 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,994 (568 total cases)--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (12 total deaths)--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (1,864 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (249 new cases, +204% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,484 (3,678 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (38 total deaths)--- 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (16,262 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (6,299 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,458 (104,976 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (1,379 total deaths)--- 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (422,126 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (1,364 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,364 (22,547 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (314 total deaths)--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (92,421 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (2,228 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,718 (43,023 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (614 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (132,899 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,041 (405 new cases, +219% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,302 (6,734 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (102 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (26,438 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (203 new cases, +577% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,381 (1,236 total cases)--- 63.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (11 total deaths)--- 80.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (13,722 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,584 new cases, +187% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,305 (18,502 total cases)--- 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (210 total deaths)--- 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (106,023 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (197 new cases, +223% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,032 (3,706 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (83 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (6,405 fully vaccinated)--- 48.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,078 (766 new cases, +204% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,987 (15,626 total cases)--- 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (290 total deaths)--- 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (27,913 fully vaccinated)--- 41.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (807 new cases, +438% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,698 (18,340 total cases)--- 46.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 751 (536 total deaths)--- 163.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (47,001 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,378 (372 new cases, +98% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,549 (4,738 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (65 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (16,288 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,487 (26 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,371 (426 total cases)--- 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (3 total deaths)--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (795 fully vaccinated)--- 32.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,596 (67 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,437 (774 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (12 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (2,105 fully vaccinated)--- 25.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico