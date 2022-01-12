ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0ce4IqtI00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harding County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,440 (59 total cases)

--- 46.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)
--- 124.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (300 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0ce4IqtI00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catron County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (12 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,534 (301 total cases)
--- 51.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (11 total deaths)
--- 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (1,434 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0ce4IqtI00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sierra County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (49 new cases, +96% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,290 (1,542 total cases)
--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (65 total deaths)
--- 111.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (6,521 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0ce4IqtI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Luna County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (117 new cases, +89% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,186 (5,023 total cases)
--- 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (109 total deaths)
--- 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (14,813 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0ce4IqtI00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Quay County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 545 (45 new cases, +73% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,653 (1,622 total cases)
--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (31 total deaths)
--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,410 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0ce4IqtI00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Taos County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 553 (181 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,601 (3,469 total cases)
--- 39.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (74 total deaths)
--- 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (23,741 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0ce4IqtI00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#27. Otero County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (393 new cases, +118% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,128 (9,535 total cases)
--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (148 total deaths)
--- 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (28,467 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0ce4IqtI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Torrance County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (99 new cases, +115% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,942 (2,001 total cases)
--- 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (37 total deaths)
--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (5,963 fully vaccinated)
--- 42.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0ce4IqtI00
Canva

#25. Socorro County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (114 new cases, +75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,085 (2,676 total cases)
--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (70 total deaths)
--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (9,455 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0ce4IqtI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Colfax County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (82 new cases, +141% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,183 (1,813 total cases)
--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (55 total deaths)
--- 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (6,811 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0ce4IqtI00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#23. Chaves County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (471 new cases, +21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,567 (15,874 total cases)
--- 39.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (238 total deaths)
--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (25,345 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0ce4IqtI00
Canva

#22. Eddy County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 742 (434 new cases, +151% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,306 (13,040 total cases)
--- 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (233 total deaths)
--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (23,776 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0ce4IqtI00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Valencia County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 751 (576 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,299 (13,266 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (202 total deaths)
--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (40,552 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0ce4IqtI00
Canva

#20. Cibola County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 772 (206 new cases, +190% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (4,653 total cases)
--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 600 (160 total deaths)
--- 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (15,816 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0ce4IqtI00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Guadalupe County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (34 new cases, +240% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,209 (740 total cases)
--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)
--- 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (2,632 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0ce4IqtI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Curry County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (387 new cases, +13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,167 (9,383 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (138 total deaths)
--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (20,586 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0ce4IqtI00
Canva

#17. San Juan County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 799 (990 new cases, +263% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,710 (29,391 total cases)
--- 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (661 total deaths)
--- 87.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (75,775 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0ce4IqtI00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#16. Lincoln County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 812 (159 new cases, +206% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,788 (3,873 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (49 total deaths)
--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (10,206 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0ce4IqtI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mora County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 818 (37 new cases, +208% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,259 (509 total cases)
--- 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (14 total deaths)
--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (2,575 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0WV_0ce4IqtI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (34 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,994 (568 total cases)
--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (12 total deaths)
--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (1,864 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0ce4IqtI00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#13. San Miguel County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (249 new cases, +204% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,484 (3,678 total cases)
--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (38 total deaths)
--- 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (16,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0ce4IqtI00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bernalillo County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (6,299 new cases, +157% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,458 (104,976 total cases)
--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (1,379 total deaths)
--- 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (422,126 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0ce4IqtI00
turtix // Shutterstock

#11. Sandoval County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 929 (1,364 new cases, +161% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,364 (22,547 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (314 total deaths)
--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (92,421 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0ce4IqtI00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#10. Doña Ana County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (2,228 new cases, +189% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,718 (43,023 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (614 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (132,899 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0ce4IqtI00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Rio Arriba County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,041 (405 new cases, +219% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,302 (6,734 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (102 total deaths)
--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (26,438 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0ce4IqtI00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Los Alamos County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (203 new cases, +577% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,381 (1,236 total cases)
--- 63.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (11 total deaths)
--- 80.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (13,722 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0ce4IqtI00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#7. Santa Fe County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,053 (1,584 new cases, +187% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,305 (18,502 total cases)
--- 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (210 total deaths)
--- 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (106,023 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0ce4IqtI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roosevelt County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,065 (197 new cases, +223% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,032 (3,706 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (83 total deaths)
--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (6,405 fully vaccinated)
--- 48.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0ce4IqtI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lea County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,078 (766 new cases, +204% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,987 (15,626 total cases)
--- 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (290 total deaths)
--- 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (27,913 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0ce4IqtI00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#4. McKinley County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (807 new cases, +438% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,698 (18,340 total cases)
--- 46.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 751 (536 total deaths)
--- 163.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (47,001 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0ce4IqtI00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#3. Grant County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,378 (372 new cases, +98% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,549 (4,738 total cases)
--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (65 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (16,288 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0ce4IqtI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#2. De Baca County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,487 (26 new cases, +189% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,371 (426 total cases)
--- 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (3 total deaths)
--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (795 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hidalgo County, NM

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,596 (67 new cases, +123% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,437 (774 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (12 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (2,105 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

