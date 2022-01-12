JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Hinsdale County, CO

#49. Morgan County, CO

#48. Huerfano County, CO

#47. Costilla County, CO

#46. Phillips County, CO

#45. Montrose County, CO

#44. Montezuma County, CO

#43. Mesa County, CO

#42. Crowley County, CO

#41. Kiowa County, CO

#40. Moffat County, CO

#39. Cheyenne County, CO

#38. Kit Carson County, CO

#37. Rio Grande County, CO

#36. Archuleta County, CO

#35. Teller County, CO

#34. Logan County, CO

#33. Fremont County, CO

#32. Alamosa County, CO

#31. Clear Creek County, CO

#30. Mineral County, CO

#29. Pueblo County, CO

#28. Lincoln County, CO

#27. Gunnison County, CO

#26. Weld County, CO

#25. Elbert County, CO

#24. Larimer County, CO

#23. Grand County, CO

#22. Gilpin County, CO

#21. Park County, CO

#20. Broomfield County, CO

#19. Boulder County, CO

#18. San Miguel County, CO

#17. Garfield County, CO

#16. Las Animas County, CO

#15. El Paso County, CO

#14. La Plata County, CO

#13. Jefferson County, CO

#12. Douglas County, CO

#11. Ouray County, CO

#10. Adams County, CO

#9. Lake County, CO

#8. Chaffee County, CO

#7. Denver County, CO

#6. Arapahoe County, CO

#5. Routt County, CO

#4. Eagle County, CO

#3. Summit County, CO

#2. Pitkin County, CO

#1. San Juan County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,902 (73 total cases)--- 48.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (505 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (107 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,999 (4,360 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (127 total deaths)--- 141.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,281 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (27 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,977 (964 total cases)--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (27 total deaths)--- 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (3,596 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (16 new cases, +700% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,731 (456 total cases)--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (14 total deaths)--- 98.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (2,272 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,912 (636 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (15 total deaths)--- 94.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (2,120 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (193 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,893 (7,223 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (146 total deaths)--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (19,825 fully vaccinated)--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (121 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,621 (4,352 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (57 total deaths)--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (15,623 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (728 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,233 (31,202 total cases)--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (477 total deaths)--- 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (73,578 fully vaccinated)--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (30 new cases, +329% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,726 (2,529 total cases)--- 142.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (27 total deaths)--- 145.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.8% (1,263 fully vaccinated)--- 68.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,341 (286 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (4 total deaths)--- 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (512 fully vaccinated)--- 45.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (67 new cases, +253% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,632 (2,342 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (49 total deaths)--- 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (5,529 fully vaccinated)--- 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (259 total cases)--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (9 total deaths)--- 171.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (583 fully vaccinated)--- 52.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (39 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,543 (1,316 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (28 total deaths)--- 118.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (2,630 fully vaccinated)--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (64 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,097 (2,039 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (40 total deaths)--- 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (6,820 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (80 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,297 (2,146 total cases)--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (9 total deaths)--- 64.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,815 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (148 new cases, +147% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,590 (3,704 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (52 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (13,266 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (134 new cases, +56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,450 (5,479 total cases)--- 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (97 total deaths)--- 139.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (8,212 fully vaccinated)--- 45.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (288 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,816 (10,915 total cases)--- 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (163 total deaths)--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (20,005 fully vaccinated)--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (100 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,719 (3,201 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (56 total deaths)--- 90.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (8,785 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (60 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,990 (1,066 total cases)--- 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (8 total deaths)--- 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (4,617 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,546 (158 total cases)--- 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)--- 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (620 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (1,219 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,525 (32,885 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (680 total deaths)--- 123.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (91,326 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (42 new cases, +367% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,925 (1,478 total cases)--- 50.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (9 total deaths)--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (1,971 fully vaccinated)--- 48.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (141 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,194 (2,304 total cases)--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (13 total deaths)--- 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (11,769 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 845 (2,743 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,670 (60,582 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (596 total deaths)--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (187,800 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (227 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,308 (3,557 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (31 total deaths)--- 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (9,608 fully vaccinated)--- 46.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (3,089 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,928 (53,277 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (403 total deaths)--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (234,025 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 877 (138 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,217 (2,709 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (20 total deaths)--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (9,599 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 897 (56 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,764 (672 total cases)--- 37.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (4 total deaths)--- 64.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (3,525 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (174 new cases, +81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,361 (2,141 total cases)--- 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (15 total deaths)--- 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (8,616 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (655 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,371 (9,422 total cases)--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (98 total deaths)--- 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (55,019 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 938 (3,059 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,128 (42,822 total cases)--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (298 total deaths)--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (247,826 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (79 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,042 (1,721 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (7 total deaths)--- 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (6,553 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 989 (594 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,414 (10,459 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (79 total deaths)--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (37,137 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (144 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,496 (2,538 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (33 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (8,608 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (7,198 new cases, +65% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,440 (132,842 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (1,440 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (429,858 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,026 (577 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,776 (8,307 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (68 total deaths)--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (38,493 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (6,101 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,207 (88,641 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,124 total deaths)--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (438,171 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,188 (4,173 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,915 (55,886 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (350 total deaths)--- 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (248,076 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (60 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,550 (671 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (6 total deaths)--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (3,135 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,224 (6,334 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,294 (99,831 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (1,054 total deaths)--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (334,235 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,230 (100 new cases, +233% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,919 (1,375 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 25 (2 total deaths)--- 86.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (4,687 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,238 (252 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,327 (3,120 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (38 total deaths)--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (12,678 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (9,148 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,426 (126,727 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,106 total deaths)--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (529,250 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,295 (8,501 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,831 (110,513 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (995 total deaths)--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (425,273 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,677 (430 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,675 (4,788 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (24 total deaths)--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (18,754 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,936 (1,067 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,061 (12,713 total cases)--- 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)--- 68.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (43,633 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,273 (705 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,246 (7,829 total cases)--- 46.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 39 (12 total deaths)--- 78.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (25,249 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,135 (557 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,555 (4,718 total cases)--- 54.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 34 (6 total deaths)--- 81.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (14,209 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,709 (27 new cases, +238% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,330 (148 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (655 fully vaccinated)--- 34.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado