ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLGTV_0ce4Ilit00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#50. Hinsdale County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,902 (73 total cases)

--- 48.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (505 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvhK_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Morgan County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (107 new cases, +53% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,999 (4,360 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (127 total deaths)
--- 141.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,281 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw72X_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Huerfano County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (27 new cases, +4% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,977 (964 total cases)
--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (27 total deaths)
--- 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (3,596 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PG99_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Costilla County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 412 (16 new cases, +700% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,731 (456 total cases)
--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (14 total deaths)
--- 98.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (2,272 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWrOa_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Phillips County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,912 (636 total cases)
--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (15 total deaths)
--- 94.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (2,120 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Montrose County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (193 new cases, +184% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,893 (7,223 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (146 total deaths)
--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (19,825 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeL65_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Montezuma County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (121 new cases, +157% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,621 (4,352 total cases)
--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (57 total deaths)
--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (15,623 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYRqh_0ce4Ilit00
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mesa County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (728 new cases, +21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,233 (31,202 total cases)
--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (477 total deaths)
--- 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (73,578 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t07mU_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Crowley County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (30 new cases, +329% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,726 (2,529 total cases)
--- 142.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (27 total deaths)
--- 145.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.8% (1,263 fully vaccinated)
--- 68.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1speaO_0ce4Ilit00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kiowa County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 498 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,341 (286 total cases)
--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (4 total deaths)
--- 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (512 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkMvN_0ce4Ilit00
RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Moffat County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (67 new cases, +253% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,632 (2,342 total cases)
--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (49 total deaths)
--- 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (5,529 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKMF7_0ce4Ilit00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Cheyenne County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (259 total cases)
--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (9 total deaths)
--- 171.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (583 fully vaccinated)
--- 52.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V0aq_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kit Carson County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (39 new cases, +86% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,543 (1,316 total cases)
--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (28 total deaths)
--- 118.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (2,630 fully vaccinated)
--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K520U_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Rio Grande County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (64 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,097 (2,039 total cases)
--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (40 total deaths)
--- 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (6,820 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0ce4Ilit00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Archuleta County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (80 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,297 (2,146 total cases)
--- 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (9 total deaths)
--- 64.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,815 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0ce4Ilit00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Teller County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (148 new cases, +147% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,590 (3,704 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (52 total deaths)
--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (13,266 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQFl7_0ce4Ilit00
Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Logan County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 598 (134 new cases, +56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,450 (5,479 total cases)
--- 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (97 total deaths)
--- 139.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (8,212 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Fremont County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (288 new cases, +130% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,816 (10,915 total cases)
--- 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (163 total deaths)
--- 88.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (20,005 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpi8_0ce4Ilit00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alamosa County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (100 new cases, +117% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,719 (3,201 total cases)
--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (56 total deaths)
--- 90.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (8,785 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0ce4Ilit00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clear Creek County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (60 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,990 (1,066 total cases)
--- 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (8 total deaths)
--- 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (4,617 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#30. Mineral County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,546 (158 total cases)
--- 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)
--- 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (620 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0ce4Ilit00
John Wark // Wikicommons

#29. Pueblo County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (1,219 new cases, +78% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,525 (32,885 total cases)
--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (680 total deaths)
--- 123.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (91,326 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Saq8d_0ce4Ilit00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lincoln County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 737 (42 new cases, +367% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,925 (1,478 total cases)
--- 50.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (9 total deaths)
--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (1,971 fully vaccinated)
--- 48.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0ce4Ilit00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gunnison County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 807 (141 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,194 (2,304 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (13 total deaths)
--- 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (11,769 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0ce4Ilit00
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Weld County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 845 (2,743 new cases, +63% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,670 (60,582 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (596 total deaths)
--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (187,800 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOAlN_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Elbert County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (227 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,308 (3,557 total cases)
--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (31 total deaths)
--- 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (9,608 fully vaccinated)
--- 46.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0ce4Ilit00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#24. Larimer County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (3,089 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,928 (53,277 total cases)
--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (403 total deaths)
--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (234,025 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Grand County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 877 (138 new cases, -6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,217 (2,709 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (20 total deaths)
--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (9,599 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghWRQ_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gilpin County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 897 (56 new cases, +37% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,764 (672 total cases)
--- 37.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (4 total deaths)
--- 64.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (3,525 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0ce4Ilit00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Park County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (174 new cases, +81% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,361 (2,141 total cases)
--- 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (15 total deaths)
--- 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (8,616 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWoRY_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#20. Broomfield County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (655 new cases, +13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,371 (9,422 total cases)
--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (98 total deaths)
--- 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (55,019 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKSnv_0ce4Ilit00
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#19. Boulder County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 938 (3,059 new cases, +24% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,128 (42,822 total cases)
--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (298 total deaths)
--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (247,826 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0ce4Ilit00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. San Miguel County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (79 new cases, -57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,042 (1,721 total cases)
--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (7 total deaths)
--- 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (6,553 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0ce4Ilit00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Garfield County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 989 (594 new cases, +36% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,414 (10,459 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (79 total deaths)
--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (37,137 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TG8R_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Las Animas County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 993 (144 new cases, +148% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,496 (2,538 total cases)
--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (33 total deaths)
--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (8,608 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0ce4Ilit00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#15. El Paso County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 999 (7,198 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,440 (132,842 total cases)
--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (1,440 total deaths)
--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (429,858 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#14. La Plata County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,026 (577 new cases, +91% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,776 (8,307 total cases)
--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (68 total deaths)
--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (38,493 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm5D_0ce4Ilit00
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jefferson County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (6,101 new cases, +39% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,207 (88,641 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,124 total deaths)
--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (438,171 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0ce4Ilit00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,188 (4,173 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,915 (55,886 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (350 total deaths)
--- 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (248,076 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0ce4Ilit00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ouray County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (60 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,550 (671 total cases)
--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (6 total deaths)
--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (3,135 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0ce4Ilit00
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Adams County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,224 (6,334 new cases, +72% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,294 (99,831 total cases)
--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (1,054 total deaths)
--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (334,235 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0ce4Ilit00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lake County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,230 (100 new cases, +233% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,919 (1,375 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 25 (2 total deaths)
--- 86.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (4,687 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chaffee County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,238 (252 new cases, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,327 (3,120 total cases)
--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (38 total deaths)
--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (12,678 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0ce4Ilit00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#7. Denver County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,258 (9,148 new cases, +20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,426 (126,727 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,106 total deaths)
--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (529,250 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0ce4Ilit00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Arapahoe County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,295 (8,501 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,831 (110,513 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (995 total deaths)
--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (425,273 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okueb_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#5. Routt County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,677 (430 new cases, +23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,675 (4,788 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (24 total deaths)
--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (18,754 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDin_0ce4Ilit00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Eagle County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,936 (1,067 new cases, -15% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,061 (12,713 total cases)
--- 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)
--- 68.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (43,633 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#3. Summit County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,273 (705 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,246 (7,829 total cases)
--- 46.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 39 (12 total deaths)
--- 78.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (25,249 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUSI_0ce4Ilit00
Canva

#2. Pitkin County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,135 (557 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,555 (4,718 total cases)
--- 54.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 34 (6 total deaths)
--- 81.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (14,209 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Juan County, CO

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,709 (27 new cases, +238% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,330 (148 total cases)
--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (655 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#San Juan#Jerrye#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy