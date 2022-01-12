Matthew Rutledge // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Cochran County, TX

#49. Robertson County, TX

#48. Collin County, TX

#47. Tarrant County, TX

#46. Refugio County, TX

#45. Dallas County, TX

#44. Denton County, TX

#43. Bastrop County, TX

#42. Hamilton County, TX

#41. Rockwall County, TX

#40. Wilbarger County, TX

#39. Kaufman County, TX

#38. Coke County, TX

#37. Crosby County, TX

#36. Archer County, TX

#35. Borden County, TX

#34. Briscoe County, TX

#33. Blanco County, TX

#32. Ellis County, TX

#31. Throckmorton County, TX

#30. La Salle County, TX

#29. Starr County, TX

#28. Travis County, TX

#27. Bexar County, TX

#26. Hays County, TX

#25. Grimes County, TX

#24. Harris County, TX

#23. Washington County, TX

#22. Walker County, TX

#21. Williamson County, TX

#20. Hockley County, TX

#19. Lubbock County, TX

#18. Scurry County, TX

#17. Montgomery County, TX

#16. Crockett County, TX

#15. Tom Green County, TX

#14. Brazoria County, TX

#13. Sterling County, TX

#12. Webb County, TX

#11. Fort Bend County, TX

#10. Zavala County, TX

#9. Brazos County, TX

#8. Uvalde County, TX

#7. Caldwell County, TX

#6. Galveston County, TX

#5. Maverick County, TX

#4. Irion County, TX

#3. Dimmit County, TX

#2. Jim Hogg County, TX

#1. Loving County, TX

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,472 (42 new cases, +950% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,839 (566 total cases)--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 736 (21 total deaths)--- 183.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (1,056 fully vaccinated)--- 35.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (259 new cases, +763% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,269 (3,290 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (68 total deaths)--- 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (7,384 fully vaccinated)--- 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,529 (15,816 new cases, +337% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,162 (156,890 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (1,227 total deaths)--- 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (666,768 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,539 (32,353 new cases, +339% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,989 (420,274 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (5,063 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (1,132,407 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,540 (107 new cases, +1,089% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,056 (1,324 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (31 total deaths)--- 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (3,610 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,554 (40,943 new cases, +355% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,112 (477,343 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (5,817 total deaths)--- 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (1,489,324 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,556 (13,809 new cases, +427% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,725 (130,639 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (1,101 total deaths)--- 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (527,094 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,567 (1,390 new cases, +497% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,482 (16,398 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (194 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (48,072 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,596 (135 new cases, +650% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,000 (1,523 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (29 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (4,083 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,613 (1,692 new cases, +485% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,302 (20,251 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (230 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (58,540 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,645 (210 new cases, +453% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,936 (2,801 total cases)--- 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (76 total deaths)--- 128.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (6,261 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,651 (2,248 new cases, +395% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,254 (27,577 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (456 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (67,332 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,653 (56 new cases, +1,300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,675 (768 total cases)--- 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (18 total deaths)--- 104.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (1,246 fully vaccinated)--- 36.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,656 (95 new cases, +1,800% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,387 (1,227 total cases)--- 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 732 (42 total deaths)--- 181.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (2,473 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,660 (142 new cases, +358% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,005 (1,540 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (24 total deaths)--- 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (3,981 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,682 (11 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,869 (58 total cases)--- 49.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (2 total deaths)--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (201 fully vaccinated)--- 46.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,682 (26 new cases, +2,500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,629 (288 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (7 total deaths)--- 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (610 fully vaccinated)--- 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,710 (204 new cases, +410% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,352 (1,593 total cases)--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (28 total deaths)--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (5,956 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,721 (3,181 new cases, +406% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,953 (38,727 total cases)--- 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (497 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (93,288 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,732 (26 new cases, +2,500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,259 (169 total cases)--- 35.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (7 total deaths)--- 79.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (589 fully vaccinated)--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,795 (135 new cases, +2,600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,170 (1,592 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (41 total deaths)--- 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,603 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,835 (1,186 new cases, +1,074% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,544 (13,278 total cases)--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (338 total deaths)--- 101.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (50,050 fully vaccinated)--- 34.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,880 (23,952 new cases, +331% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,357 (157,418 total cases)--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,509 total deaths)--- 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (850,301 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,885 (37,757 new cases, +617% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,849 (377,644 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (5,381 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (1,223,300 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,898 (4,369 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,162 (41,808 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (418 total deaths)--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (136,565 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,904 (550 new cases, +378% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,063 (6,083 total cases)--- 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (110 total deaths)--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (14,920 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,938 (91,348 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,827 (745,996 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (9,821 total deaths)--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (2,811,577 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,945 (698 new cases, +441% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,926 (6,791 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (135 total deaths)--- 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (17,752 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,961 (1,431 new cases, +332% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,980 (13,850 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (189 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (34,052 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,016 (11,907 new cases, +436% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,208 (95,716 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (758 total deaths)--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (383,588 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,029 (467 new cases, +834% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,306 (5,135 total cases)--- 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (142 total deaths)--- 137.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (9,516 fully vaccinated)--- 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,041 (6,338 new cases, +456% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,043 (77,777 total cases)--- 44.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (1,113 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (141,835 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,065 (345 new cases, +702% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,145 (4,033 total cases)--- 38.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (94 total deaths)--- 116.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (7,735 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,082 (12,644 new cases, +347% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,768 (107,924 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,149 total deaths)--- 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (324,112 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,281 (79 new cases, +618% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,606 (887 total cases)--- 47.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (17 total deaths)--- 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (1,544 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,281 (2,719 new cases, +217% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,707 (29,451 total cases)--- 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (396 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (54,721 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,291 (8,576 new cases, +196% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,095 (75,208 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (878 total deaths)--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (208,775 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,324 (30 new cases, +900% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,809 (217 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (5 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (488 fully vaccinated)--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,463 (6,815 new cases, +1,708% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,456 (64,891 total cases)--- 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (927 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (225,434 fully vaccinated)--- 41.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,488 (20,196 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,627 (134,962 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (1,066 total deaths)--- 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (554,731 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,492 (295 new cases, +2,358% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,459 (2,896 total cases)--- 40.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (56 total deaths)--- 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (5,822 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,492 (5,713 new cases, +574% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,254 (46,425 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (368 total deaths)--- 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (112,960 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,506 (670 new cases, +1,075% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,003 (7,221 total cases)--- 55.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (120 total deaths)--- 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (13,596 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,622 (1,145 new cases, +658% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,049 (10,064 total cases)--- 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (159 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (22,795 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,846 (9,737 new cases, +339% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,151 (79,208 total cases)--- 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (734 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (197,509 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,931 (1,721 new cases, +787% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,658 (15,067 total cases)--- 47.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 712 (418 total deaths)--- 173.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (46,670 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,060 (47 new cases, +327% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,797 (258 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (2 total deaths)--- 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (644 fully vaccinated)--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,674 (372 new cases, +1,517% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 41,871 (4,239 total cases)--- 140.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (47 total deaths)--- 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (6,818 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 5,096 (265 new cases, +3,686% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,442 (1,219 total cases)--- 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (20 total deaths)--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,868 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 14,201 (24 new cases, +243% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,219 (46 total cases)--- 56.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.3% (31 fully vaccinated)--- 68.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas