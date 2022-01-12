Checubus // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lake of the Woods County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Fillmore County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Kandiyohi County, MN

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mahnomen County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mille Lacs County, MN

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wabasha County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Waseca County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pope County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cook County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Beltrami County, MN

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kittson County, MN

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pennington County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Isanti County, MN

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Brown County, MN

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cottonwood County, MN

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chisago County, MN

Canva

#34. St. Louis County, MN

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grant County, MN

Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lac qui Parle County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dodge County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Nicollet County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Murray County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Martin County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rock County, MN

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sherburne County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Faribault County, MN

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wright County, MN

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#23. Stearns County, MN

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Steele County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nobles County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Benton County, MN

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Blue Earth County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rice County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Clay County, MN

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lyon County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Olmsted County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Goodhue County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Houston County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Winona County, MN

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carver County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Big Stone County, MN

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stevens County, MN

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Freeborn County, MN

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Washington County, MN

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scott County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dakota County, MN

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Anoka County, MN

Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ramsey County, MN

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mower County, MN

Checubus // Shutterstock

#1. Hennepin County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (14 new cases, +180% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,508 (580 total cases)--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (5 total deaths)--- 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (2,005 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (79 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,770 (3,533 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (17 total deaths)--- 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (14,003 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (162 new cases, +69% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,751 (10,692 total cases)--- 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (121 total deaths)--- 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (22,238 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (21 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,368 (1,181 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)--- 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (3,130 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (100 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,552 (5,926 total cases)--- 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (97 total deaths)--- 91.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (14,519 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (83 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (4,201 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (13 total deaths)--- 68.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (15,317 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (72 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,383 (4,352 total cases)--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (35 total deaths)--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,235 fully vaccinated)--- 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (45 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,660 (2,324 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (14 total deaths)--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (6,149 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (22 new cases, +69% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,919 (378 total cases)--- 63.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 18 (1 total deaths)--- 90.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (4,290 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 417 (197 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,073 (9,000 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (111 total deaths)--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (29,712 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (18 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,335 (874 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (25 total deaths)--- 201.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (2,441 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (60 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (2,729 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (33 total deaths)--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (7,303 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (174 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,763 (8,023 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (101 total deaths)--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (16,632 fully vaccinated)--- 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (108 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,549 (5,139 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (69 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (15,971 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (49 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,651 (2,536 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (34 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (6,063 fully vaccinated)--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (249 new cases, +28% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,919 (11,270 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (104 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (31,076 fully vaccinated)--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (894 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,997 (33,835 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (459 total deaths)--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (128,597 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (27 new cases, +69% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,206 (1,147 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (12 total deaths)--- 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (3,159 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,701 (1,371 total cases)--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (26 total deaths)--- 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,769 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (95 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,461 (4,074 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (14 total deaths)--- 65.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (12,223 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (159 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,165 (5,883 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (62 total deaths)--- 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (20,753 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (40 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,210 (1,656 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (14 total deaths)--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,333 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (97 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,009 (4,332 total cases)--- 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (52 total deaths)--- 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,567 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (46 new cases, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,462 (1,906 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (32 total deaths)--- 78.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (4,855 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (488 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,059 (21,450 total cases)--- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (157 total deaths)--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (42,333 fully vaccinated)--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (69 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,314 (2,910 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (41 total deaths)--- 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (7,641 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (744 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,280 (29,446 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (263 total deaths)--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (72,330 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (883 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,634 (38,068 total cases)--- 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (321 total deaths)--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (90,248 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (203 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,130 (7,744 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (43 total deaths)--- 39.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (21,459 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (120 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,840 (5,589 total cases)--- 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (56 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (12,697 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (239 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,158 (10,287 total cases)--- 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (145 total deaths)--- 83.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (16,637 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (399 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,409 (13,131 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (84 total deaths)--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (39,477 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (399 new cases, +102% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,319 (12,938 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (151 total deaths)--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (40,656 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (385 new cases, +98% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,108 (13,556 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (114 total deaths)--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (36,449 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (156 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,678 (5,777 total cases)--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (67 total deaths)--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (13,870 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (986 new cases, +54% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,459 (26,053 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (144 total deaths)--- 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (117,611 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (300 new cases, +49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,593 (9,543 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (111 total deaths)--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (29,777 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (122 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,645 (3,282 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (18 total deaths)--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (10,737 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (345 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,455 (8,812 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (63 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (31,644 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 747 (785 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,616 (19,563 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (92 total deaths)--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (67,756 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (40 new cases, +233% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,118 (1,054 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (7 total deaths)--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (3,035 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (82 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,061 (1,967 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (11 total deaths)--- 42.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (5,443 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 839 (254 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,806 (6,603 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (55 total deaths)--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (16,681 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 851 (2,234 new cases, +71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,362 (48,188 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (416 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (176,645 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (1,275 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,425 (30,436 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (217 total deaths)--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (99,210 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (3,779 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,686 (80,169 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (674 total deaths)--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (285,054 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (3,300 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,990 (74,918 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (688 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (199,876 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 971 (5,343 new cases, +81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,262 (89,495 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (1,154 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (373,868 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,058 (424 new cases, +205% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,880 (8,365 total cases)--- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (58 total deaths)--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (23,836 fully vaccinated)--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,072 (13,567 new cases, +59% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,164 (217,270 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (2,231 total deaths)--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (898,370 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota