ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcLRq_0ce4IhBz00
Checubus // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7PI9_0ce4IhBz00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lake of the Woods County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (14 new cases, +180% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,508 (580 total cases)

--- 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (5 total deaths)
--- 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (2,005 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8m9A_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Fillmore County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (79 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,770 (3,533 total cases)
--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (17 total deaths)
--- 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (14,003 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iz1FX_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Kandiyohi County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (162 new cases, +69% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,751 (10,692 total cases)
--- 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (121 total deaths)
--- 45.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (22,238 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j9Rr_0ce4IhBz00
Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mahnomen County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (21 new cases, +162% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,368 (1,181 total cases)
--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)
--- 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (3,130 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225420_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mille Lacs County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (100 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,552 (5,926 total cases)
--- 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (97 total deaths)
--- 91.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (14,519 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR5nz_0ce4IhBz00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wabasha County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (83 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,425 (4,201 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (13 total deaths)
--- 68.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (15,317 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeVID_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Waseca County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (72 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,383 (4,352 total cases)
--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (35 total deaths)
--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,235 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Z413_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pope County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (45 new cases, +125% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,660 (2,324 total cases)
--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (14 total deaths)
--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (6,149 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cook County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (22 new cases, +69% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,919 (378 total cases)
--- 63.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 18 (1 total deaths)
--- 90.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (4,290 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZYi_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Beltrami County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 417 (197 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,073 (9,000 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (111 total deaths)
--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (29,712 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmMnQ_0ce4IhBz00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kittson County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (18 new cases, +125% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,335 (874 total cases)
--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (25 total deaths)
--- 201.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (2,441 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw7Oj_0ce4IhBz00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pennington County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (60 new cases, +161% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (2,729 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (33 total deaths)
--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (7,303 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y80dl_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Isanti County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (174 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,763 (8,023 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (101 total deaths)
--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (16,632 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTFMY_0ce4IhBz00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Brown County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (108 new cases, +96% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,549 (5,139 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (69 total deaths)
--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (15,971 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mxTC_0ce4IhBz00
David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cottonwood County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (49 new cases, +44% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,651 (2,536 total cases)
--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (34 total deaths)
--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (6,063 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jS58G_0ce4IhBz00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chisago County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (249 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,919 (11,270 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (104 total deaths)
--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (31,076 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0ce4IhBz00
Canva

#34. St. Louis County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (894 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,997 (33,835 total cases)
--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (459 total deaths)
--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (128,597 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kki3Y_0ce4IhBz00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grant County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (27 new cases, +69% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,206 (1,147 total cases)
--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (12 total deaths)
--- 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (3,159 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOwq1_0ce4IhBz00
Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lac qui Parle County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,701 (1,371 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (26 total deaths)
--- 103.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (3,769 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIxX1_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dodge County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (95 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,461 (4,074 total cases)
--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (14 total deaths)
--- 65.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (12,223 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWp1w_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Nicollet County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (159 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,165 (5,883 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (62 total deaths)
--- 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (20,753 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sfHu_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Murray County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (40 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,210 (1,656 total cases)
--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (14 total deaths)
--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,333 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFz5_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Martin County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (97 new cases, +23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,009 (4,332 total cases)
--- 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (52 total deaths)
--- 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,567 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwT20_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rock County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (46 new cases, +142% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,462 (1,906 total cases)
--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (32 total deaths)
--- 78.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (4,855 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI2bM_0ce4IhBz00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sherburne County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (488 new cases, +38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,059 (21,450 total cases)
--- 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (157 total deaths)
--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (42,333 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SEOM_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Faribault County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (69 new cases, +77% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,314 (2,910 total cases)
--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (41 total deaths)
--- 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (7,641 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyO8P_0ce4IhBz00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wright County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (744 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,280 (29,446 total cases)
--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (263 total deaths)
--- 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (72,330 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#23. Stearns County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (883 new cases, +25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,634 (38,068 total cases)
--- 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (321 total deaths)
--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (90,248 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA1Qx_0ce4IhBz00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Steele County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (203 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,130 (7,744 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (43 total deaths)
--- 39.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (21,459 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Io1lp_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nobles County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (120 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,840 (5,589 total cases)
--- 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (56 total deaths)
--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (12,697 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVQiD_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Benton County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (239 new cases, +57% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,158 (10,287 total cases)
--- 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (145 total deaths)
--- 83.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (16,637 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FoL_0ce4IhBz00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Blue Earth County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 590 (399 new cases, +86% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,409 (13,131 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (84 total deaths)
--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (39,477 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mcuH_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rice County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (399 new cases, +102% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,319 (12,938 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (151 total deaths)
--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (40,656 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I0lV_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Clay County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (385 new cases, +98% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,108 (13,556 total cases)
--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (114 total deaths)
--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (36,449 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4amu_0ce4IhBz00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lyon County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (156 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,678 (5,777 total cases)
--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (67 total deaths)
--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (13,870 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfCCw_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Olmsted County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (986 new cases, +54% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,459 (26,053 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (144 total deaths)
--- 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (117,611 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ISNY_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Goodhue County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (300 new cases, +49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,593 (9,543 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (111 total deaths)
--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (29,777 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDBkh_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Houston County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (122 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,645 (3,282 total cases)
--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (18 total deaths)
--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (10,737 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKqn_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Winona County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (345 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,455 (8,812 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (63 total deaths)
--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (31,644 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FjPe_0ce4IhBz00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carver County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 747 (785 new cases, +55% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,616 (19,563 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (92 total deaths)
--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (67,756 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVzLq_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Big Stone County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 801 (40 new cases, +233% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,118 (1,054 total cases)
--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (7 total deaths)
--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (3,035 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvSD1_0ce4IhBz00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stevens County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (82 new cases, +116% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,061 (1,967 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (11 total deaths)
--- 42.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (5,443 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxvLc_0ce4IhBz00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Freeborn County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 839 (254 new cases, +88% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,806 (6,603 total cases)
--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (55 total deaths)
--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (16,681 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Kxb_0ce4IhBz00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Washington County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 851 (2,234 new cases, +71% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,362 (48,188 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (416 total deaths)
--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (176,645 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ2Jx_0ce4IhBz00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scott County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (1,275 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,425 (30,436 total cases)
--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (217 total deaths)
--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (99,210 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4jZi_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dakota County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (3,779 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,686 (80,169 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (674 total deaths)
--- 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (285,054 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVg0V_0ce4IhBz00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Anoka County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 925 (3,300 new cases, +104% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,990 (74,918 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (688 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (199,876 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZTST_0ce4IhBz00
Mulad // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ramsey County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 971 (5,343 new cases, +81% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,262 (89,495 total cases)
--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (1,154 total deaths)
--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (373,868 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAEsP_0ce4IhBz00
Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mower County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,058 (424 new cases, +205% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,880 (8,365 total cases)
--- 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (58 total deaths)
--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (23,836 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota
Checubus // Shutterstock

#1. Hennepin County, MN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,072 (13,567 new cases, +59% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,164 (217,270 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (2,231 total deaths)
--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (898,370 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Benton County#Infection Rate#St Louis County#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now#Wikimedia Commons
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy