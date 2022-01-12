ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clsvp_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHFs_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#50. Adams County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,635 (1,070 new cases, +108% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,480 (17,327 total cases)

--- 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (174 total deaths)
--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (33,465 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpksW_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Scott County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,636 (81 new cases, +47% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,036 (992 total cases)
--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)
--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (1,972 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23231G_0ce4IgJG00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Greene County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,642 (213 new cases, +107% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,513 (2,790 total cases)
--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (40 total deaths)
--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (5,038 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfmxH_0ce4IgJG00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Woodford County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (632 new cases, +77% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,020 (8,084 total cases)
--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (99 total deaths)
--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (20,307 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtgjZ_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#46. Randolph County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,649 (524 new cases, +109% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,575 (6,857 total cases)
--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (108 total deaths)
--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (15,791 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1HeZ_0ce4IgJG00
Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Washington County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,656 (230 new cases, +203% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,320 (2,683 total cases)
--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (31 total deaths)
--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,713 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYhVK_0ce4IgJG00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Marshall County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,661 (190 new cases, +54% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,508 (2,117 total cases)
--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (24 total deaths)
--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (6,263 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjGhl_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#43. Grundy County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,661 (848 new cases, +94% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,731 (10,584 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (105 total deaths)
--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (27,848 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOzsE_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Marion County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,669 (621 new cases, +116% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,231 (9,015 total cases)
--- 28.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (168 total deaths)
--- 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (16,051 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jykUZ_0ce4IgJG00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lee County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,686 (575 new cases, +211% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,093 (6,510 total cases)
--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (70 total deaths)
--- 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (19,522 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0ce4IgJG00
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bureau County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,689 (551 new cases, +149% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,207 (6,267 total cases)
--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (113 total deaths)
--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (17,795 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#39. Kane County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,692 (9,009 new cases, +87% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,900 (95,298 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (959 total deaths)
--- 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (336,400 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNjsn_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#38. DeKalb County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,701 (1,784 new cases, +112% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,858 (17,684 total cases)
--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (158 total deaths)
--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (56,419 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVXzC_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#37. Henry County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,713 (838 new cases, +118% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,320 (9,450 total cases)
--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (98 total deaths)
--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (27,597 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6pgd_0ce4IgJG00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Tazewell County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,730 (2,280 new cases, +52% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,091 (29,116 total cases)
--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (390 total deaths)
--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (75,138 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#35. Williamson County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,779 (1,185 new cases, +147% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,330 (15,537 total cases)
--- 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (208 total deaths)
--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (35,302 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#34. Mason County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,797 (240 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,038 (2,944 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (55 total deaths)
--- 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (6,850 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0ce4IgJG00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Will County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,802 (12,450 new cases, +66% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,058 (131,643 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,263 total deaths)
--- 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (441,859 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdObc_0ce4IgJG00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Whiteside County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,805 (996 new cases, +213% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (11,437 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (197 total deaths)
--- 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (30,675 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0ce4IgJG00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#31. Winnebago County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,824 (5,154 new cases, +231% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,907 (59,076 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (679 total deaths)
--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (155,774 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0ce4IgJG00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Livingston County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,840 (656 new cases, +188% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,366 (7,973 total cases)
--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (116 total deaths)
--- 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (17,409 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlYwQ_0ce4IgJG00
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. DuPage County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,849 (17,063 new cases, +66% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,315 (159,801 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (1,468 total deaths)
--- 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (681,198 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#28. Cook County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,862 (95,907 new cases, +55% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,812 (917,379 total cases)
--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (12,202 total deaths)
--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (3,501,234 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAtKs_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#27. Jersey County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,869 (407 new cases, +179% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,646 (4,713 total cases)
--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (57 total deaths)
--- 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (11,648 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#26. Peoria County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,884 (3,376 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,115 (37,833 total cases)
--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (423 total deaths)
--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (105,027 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc2fq_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. De Witt County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,912 (299 new cases, +158% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,693 (3,236 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (33 total deaths)
--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (7,923 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Morgan County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,946 (655 new cases, +323% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,873 (6,689 total cases)
--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (106 total deaths)
--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (17,713 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUTce_0ce4IgJG00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Kendall County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,976 (2,549 new cases, +72% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,840 (24,302 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (127 total deaths)
--- 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (83,258 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0ce4IgJG00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. LaSalle County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,983 (2,155 new cases, +141% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,567 (21,263 total cases)
--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (331 total deaths)
--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (60,341 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4UTN_0ce4IgJG00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Logan County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,992 (570 new cases, +97% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,730 (6,791 total cases)
--- 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)
--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (14,970 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8hgX_0ce4IgJG00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Douglas County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,993 (388 new cases, +131% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,314 (4,538 total cases)
--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (42 total deaths)
--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (8,953 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0ce4IgJG00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Coles County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,999 (1,012 new cases, +247% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,226 (10,745 total cases)
--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (146 total deaths)
--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (22,161 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjqV_0ce4IgJG00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Piatt County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,007 (328 new cases, +92% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,093 (3,284 total cases)
--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (16 total deaths)
--- 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (9,601 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqkkv_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Madison County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,077 (5,461 new cases, +193% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,459 (53,801 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (660 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (154,186 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRQ2E_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Monroe County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,099 (727 new cases, +161% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,475 (7,092 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (109 total deaths)
--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (20,435 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0ce4IgJG00
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. St. Clair County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,105 (5,467 new cases, +167% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,921 (49,136 total cases)
--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (650 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (155,401 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#14. Knox County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,123 (1,055 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (9,893 total cases)
--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (186 total deaths)
--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (27,851 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3IGT_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Schuyler County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,128 (144 new cases, +182% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,483 (1,454 total cases)
--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (14 total deaths)
--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (3,317 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#12. Jackson County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,178 (1,236 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,888 (10,719 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (102 total deaths)
--- 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (28,351 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3KIb_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#11. Montgomery County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,228 (633 new cases, +143% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,939 (6,802 total cases)
--- 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (88 total deaths)
--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (13,992 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Vermilion County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,281 (1,728 new cases, +181% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,359 (20,727 total cases)
--- 45.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (245 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (33,140 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjlb5_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clinton County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,343 (880 new cases, +203% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,349 (9,146 total cases)
--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (108 total deaths)
--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (20,539 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0ce4IgJG00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Macon County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,401 (2,497 new cases, +217% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,340 (22,196 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (285 total deaths)
--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (52,978 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0ce4IgJG00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cass County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,437 (296 new cases, +185% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,180 (3,423 total cases)
--- 49.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (31 total deaths)
--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (6,992 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTD12_0ce4IgJG00
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Menard County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,501 (305 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,097 (2,573 total cases)
--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (15 total deaths)
--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (6,644 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0ce4IgJG00
Canva

#5. Ford County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,538 (329 new cases, +124% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,495 (3,434 total cases)
--- 40.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (59 total deaths)
--- 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (7,049 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0ce4IgJG00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sangamon County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,668 (5,193 new cases, +109% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,863 (38,668 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (317 total deaths)
--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (121,140 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0ce4IgJG00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#3. McLean County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,859 (4,903 new cases, +169% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,480 (35,127 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (250 total deaths)
--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (104,879 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0ce4IgJG00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Champaign County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,997 (6,284 new cases, +104% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,894 (43,813 total cases)
--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (229 total deaths)
--- 56.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (130,053 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Calhoun County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,039 (144 new cases, +177% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,824 (1,129 total cases)
--- 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (4 total deaths)
--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (2,085 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Larry D#Wikimedia Commons#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now#Il New
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy