Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Adams County, IL

#49. Scott County, IL

#48. Greene County, IL

#47. Woodford County, IL

#46. Randolph County, IL

#45. Washington County, IL

#44. Marshall County, IL

#43. Grundy County, IL

#42. Marion County, IL

#41. Lee County, IL

#40. Bureau County, IL

#39. Kane County, IL

#38. DeKalb County, IL

#37. Henry County, IL

#36. Tazewell County, IL

#35. Williamson County, IL

#34. Mason County, IL

#33. Will County, IL

#32. Whiteside County, IL

#31. Winnebago County, IL

#30. Livingston County, IL

#29. DuPage County, IL

#28. Cook County, IL

#27. Jersey County, IL

#26. Peoria County, IL

#25. De Witt County, IL

#24. Morgan County, IL

#23. Kendall County, IL

#22. LaSalle County, IL

#21. Logan County, IL

#20. Douglas County, IL

#19. Coles County, IL

#18. Piatt County, IL

#17. Madison County, IL

#16. Monroe County, IL

#15. St. Clair County, IL

#14. Knox County, IL

#13. Schuyler County, IL

#12. Jackson County, IL

#11. Montgomery County, IL

#10. Vermilion County, IL

#9. Clinton County, IL

#8. Macon County, IL

#7. Cass County, IL

#6. Menard County, IL

#5. Ford County, IL

#4. Sangamon County, IL

#3. McLean County, IL

#2. Champaign County, IL

#1. Calhoun County, IL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,635 (1,070 new cases, +108% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,480 (17,327 total cases)--- 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (174 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (33,465 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,636 (81 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,036 (992 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (1,972 fully vaccinated)--- 38.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,642 (213 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,513 (2,790 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (40 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (5,038 fully vaccinated)--- 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (632 new cases, +77% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,020 (8,084 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (99 total deaths)--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (20,307 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,649 (524 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,575 (6,857 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (108 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (15,791 fully vaccinated)--- 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,656 (230 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,320 (2,683 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (31 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (7,713 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,661 (190 new cases, +54% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,508 (2,117 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (24 total deaths)--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (6,263 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,661 (848 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,731 (10,584 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (105 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (27,848 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,669 (621 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,231 (9,015 total cases)--- 28.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (168 total deaths)--- 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (16,051 fully vaccinated)--- 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,686 (575 new cases, +211% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,093 (6,510 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (70 total deaths)--- 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (19,522 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,689 (551 new cases, +149% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,207 (6,267 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (113 total deaths)--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (17,795 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,692 (9,009 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,900 (95,298 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (959 total deaths)--- 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (336,400 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,701 (1,784 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,858 (17,684 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (158 total deaths)--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (56,419 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,713 (838 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,320 (9,450 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (98 total deaths)--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (27,597 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,730 (2,280 new cases, +52% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,091 (29,116 total cases)--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (390 total deaths)--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (75,138 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,779 (1,185 new cases, +147% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,330 (15,537 total cases)--- 24.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (208 total deaths)--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (35,302 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,797 (240 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,038 (2,944 total cases)--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (55 total deaths)--- 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (6,850 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,802 (12,450 new cases, +66% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,058 (131,643 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,263 total deaths)--- 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (441,859 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,805 (996 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (11,437 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (197 total deaths)--- 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (30,675 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,824 (5,154 new cases, +231% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,907 (59,076 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (679 total deaths)--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (155,774 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,840 (656 new cases, +188% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,366 (7,973 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (116 total deaths)--- 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (17,409 fully vaccinated)--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,849 (17,063 new cases, +66% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,315 (159,801 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (1,468 total deaths)--- 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (681,198 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,862 (95,907 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,812 (917,379 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (12,202 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (3,501,234 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,869 (407 new cases, +179% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,646 (4,713 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (57 total deaths)--- 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (11,648 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,884 (3,376 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,115 (37,833 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (423 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (105,027 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,912 (299 new cases, +158% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,693 (3,236 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (33 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (7,923 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,946 (655 new cases, +323% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,873 (6,689 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (106 total deaths)--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (17,713 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,976 (2,549 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,840 (24,302 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (127 total deaths)--- 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (83,258 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,983 (2,155 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,567 (21,263 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (331 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (60,341 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,992 (570 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,730 (6,791 total cases)--- 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (14,970 fully vaccinated)--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,993 (388 new cases, +131% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,314 (4,538 total cases)--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (42 total deaths)--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (8,953 fully vaccinated)--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,999 (1,012 new cases, +247% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,226 (10,745 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (146 total deaths)--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (22,161 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,007 (328 new cases, +92% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,093 (3,284 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (16 total deaths)--- 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (9,601 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,077 (5,461 new cases, +193% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,459 (53,801 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (660 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (154,186 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,099 (727 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,475 (7,092 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (109 total deaths)--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (20,435 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,105 (5,467 new cases, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,921 (49,136 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (650 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (155,401 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,123 (1,055 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (9,893 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (186 total deaths)--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (27,851 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,128 (144 new cases, +182% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,483 (1,454 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (14 total deaths)--- 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (3,317 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,178 (1,236 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,888 (10,719 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (102 total deaths)--- 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (28,351 fully vaccinated)--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,228 (633 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,939 (6,802 total cases)--- 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (88 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (13,992 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,281 (1,728 new cases, +181% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,359 (20,727 total cases)--- 45.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (245 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (33,140 fully vaccinated)--- 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,343 (880 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,349 (9,146 total cases)--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (108 total deaths)--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (20,539 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,401 (2,497 new cases, +217% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,340 (22,196 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (285 total deaths)--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (52,978 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,437 (296 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,180 (3,423 total cases)--- 49.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (31 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (6,992 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,501 (305 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,097 (2,573 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (15 total deaths)--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (6,644 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,538 (329 new cases, +124% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,495 (3,434 total cases)--- 40.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (59 total deaths)--- 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (7,049 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,668 (5,193 new cases, +109% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,863 (38,668 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (317 total deaths)--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (121,140 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,859 (4,903 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,480 (35,127 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (250 total deaths)--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (104,879 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,997 (6,284 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,894 (43,813 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (229 total deaths)--- 56.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (130,053 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,039 (144 new cases, +177% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,824 (1,129 total cases)--- 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (4 total deaths)--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (2,085 fully vaccinated)--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois