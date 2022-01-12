Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Columbia County, FL

#49. Walton County, FL

#48. Hernando County, FL

#47. Charlotte County, FL

#46. Bay County, FL

#45. Marion County, FL

#44. Suwannee County, FL

#43. Indian River County, FL

#42. Highlands County, FL

#41. Okaloosa County, FL

#40. Calhoun County, FL

#39. Nassau County, FL

#38. Flagler County, FL

#37. Santa Rosa County, FL

#36. Gulf County, FL

#35. Lake County, FL

#34. Clay County, FL

#33. Jackson County, FL

#32. Pasco County, FL

#31. Manatee County, FL

#30. Hamilton County, FL

#29. Madison County, FL

#28. Pinellas County, FL

#27. Sarasota County, FL

#26. Escambia County, FL

#25. Volusia County, FL

#24. St. Johns County, FL

#23. Collier County, FL

#22. Jefferson County, FL

#21. Wakulla County, FL

#20. Hardee County, FL

#19. Brevard County, FL

#18. Lee County, FL

#17. Alachua County, FL

#16. Martin County, FL

#15. Okeechobee County, FL

#14. St. Lucie County, FL

#13. Duval County, FL

#12. Hillsborough County, FL

#11. Seminole County, FL

#10. Hendry County, FL

#9. Polk County, FL

#8. Gadsden County, FL

#7. Leon County, FL

#6. Palm Beach County, FL

#5. Orange County, FL

#4. Osceola County, FL

#3. Monroe County, FL

#2. Broward County, FL

#1. Miami-Dade County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (549 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (16,019 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (324 total deaths)--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (28,984 fully vaccinated)--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (573 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (13,932 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (176 total deaths)--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (34,462 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (1,606 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,407 (31,817 total cases)--- 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (936 total deaths)--- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (102,505 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (1,600 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,079 (26,596 total cases)--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (677 total deaths)--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (119,784 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (1,482 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,204 (35,297 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (708 total deaths)--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (86,515 fully vaccinated)--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (3,127 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,223 (62,962 total cases)--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (1,810 total deaths)--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (200,087 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (385 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,244 (9,880 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (271 total deaths)--- 108.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (16,274 fully vaccinated)--- 42.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,404 new cases, +113% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,544 (24,859 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (571 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (103,511 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (951 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (18,021 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (571 total deaths)--- 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (53,402 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,916 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,180 (38,313 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (585 total deaths)--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (119,495 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 915 (129 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,829 (3,220 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (85 total deaths)--- 106.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (4,725 fully vaccinated)--- 47.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 984 (872 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (17,130 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (250 total deaths)--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (49,114 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (1,168 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,589 (16,789 total cases)--- 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (282 total deaths)--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (70,122 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (1,917 new cases, +113% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,646 (36,210 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (531 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (89,424 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,100 (150 new cases, +295% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,535 (3,210 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (65 total deaths)--- 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (6,810 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (4,107 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,500 (64,245 total cases)--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (1,257 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (233,117 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (2,469 new cases, +105% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,491 (38,349 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (707 total deaths)--- 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (106,311 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (523 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,820 (11,056 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (243 total deaths)--- 79.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (19,303 fully vaccinated)--- 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (6,247 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,579 (91,837 total cases)--- 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (1,635 total deaths)--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (311,763 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (4,561 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,637 (75,155 total cases)--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,230 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (239,492 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (165 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,890 (3,014 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (49 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,961 fully vaccinated)--- 46.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (212 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,868 (4,044 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (69 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (8,213 fully vaccinated)--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (11,229 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,316 (159,079 total cases)--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (2,793 total deaths)--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (608,672 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (5,015 new cases, +81% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,455 (67,036 total cases)--- 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,358 total deaths)--- 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (294,116 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (3,701 new cases, +71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,273 (64,532 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (1,112 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (166,723 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (6,447 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,299 (90,179 total cases)--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (1,655 total deaths)--- 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (318,137 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,183 (3,131 new cases, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,929 (47,452 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (478 total deaths)--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (177,773 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (4,863 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,766 (68,382 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (889 total deaths)--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (260,172 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,271 (181 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,942 (2,841 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (36 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (8,257 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,286 (434 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,491 (7,251 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (106 total deaths)--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,636 fully vaccinated)--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,340 (361 new cases, +136% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,776 (6,674 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (104 total deaths)--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (10,884 fully vaccinated)--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (8,190 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (97,580 total cases)--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,796 total deaths)--- 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (371,465 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (10,610 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (148,309 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (1,869 total deaths)--- 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (459,143 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,404 (3,778 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,608 (47,373 total cases)--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (539 total deaths)--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (171,956 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,408 (2,267 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,431 (24,844 total cases)--- 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (524 total deaths)--- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (99,279 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,413 (596 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (8,335 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (163 total deaths)--- 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (18,828 fully vaccinated)--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,451 (4,765 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (57,101 total cases)--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (1,052 total deaths)--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (183,660 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,500 (14,367 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,136 (192,849 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (2,897 total deaths)--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (560,858 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,502 (22,110 new cases, +45% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (291,842 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (3,145 total deaths)--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (873,751 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,510 (7,124 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,616 (78,398 total cases)--- 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (904 total deaths)--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (281,172 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,630 (685 new cases, +108% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,784 (9,154 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (143 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (19,456 fully vaccinated)--- 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (12,519 new cases, +65% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,168 (153,418 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (2,547 total deaths)--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (394,437 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,756 (802 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,740 (10,383 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (164 total deaths)--- 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (25,437 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,917 (5,628 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,537 (63,228 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (531 total deaths)--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (160,271 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,947 (29,147 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,047 (300,062 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (4,338 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (954,889 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,004 (27,929 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,909 (291,356 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (2,315 total deaths)--- 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (920,618 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,154 (8,093 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,964 (90,045 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (942 total deaths)--- 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (259,187 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,336 (1,734 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,536 (14,501 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (101 total deaths)--- 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (55,746 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,573 (50,254 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,258 (493,231 total cases)--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (5,006 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (1,333,184 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 4,065 (110,441 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,522 (965,111 total cases)--- 60.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (9,314 total deaths)--- 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (2,203,843 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida