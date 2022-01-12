ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkfs3_0ce4IcmM00
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPUv9_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Columbia County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (549 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (16,019 total cases)

--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (324 total deaths)
--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (28,984 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvr1L_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Walton County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (573 new cases, +127% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (13,932 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (176 total deaths)
--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (34,462 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLEhu_0ce4IcmM00
Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hernando County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (1,606 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,407 (31,817 total cases)
--- 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (936 total deaths)
--- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (102,505 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo3JW_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#47. Charlotte County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (1,600 new cases, +148% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,079 (26,596 total cases)
--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (677 total deaths)
--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (119,784 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0ce4IcmM00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Bay County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (1,482 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,204 (35,297 total cases)
--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (708 total deaths)
--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (86,515 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbmXo_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#45. Marion County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (3,127 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,223 (62,962 total cases)
--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (1,810 total deaths)
--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (200,087 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdu5W_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#44. Suwannee County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 867 (385 new cases, +198% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,244 (9,880 total cases)
--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (271 total deaths)
--- 108.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (16,274 fully vaccinated)
--- 42.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9kk8_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#43. Indian River County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,404 new cases, +113% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,544 (24,859 total cases)
--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (571 total deaths)
--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (103,511 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsKvn_0ce4IcmM00
Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Highlands County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 895 (951 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (18,021 total cases)
--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (571 total deaths)
--- 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (53,402 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQdOs_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Okaloosa County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (1,916 new cases, +122% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,180 (38,313 total cases)
--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (585 total deaths)
--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (119,495 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuGyE_0ce4IcmM00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Calhoun County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 915 (129 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,829 (3,220 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (85 total deaths)
--- 106.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.5% (4,725 fully vaccinated)
--- 47.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Md0Cj_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#39. Nassau County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 984 (872 new cases, +125% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (17,130 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (250 total deaths)
--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (49,114 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIGiH_0ce4IcmM00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Flagler County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (1,168 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,589 (16,789 total cases)
--- 34.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (282 total deaths)
--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (70,122 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFKk8_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#37. Santa Rosa County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (1,917 new cases, +113% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,646 (36,210 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (531 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (89,424 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccxml_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Gulf County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,100 (150 new cases, +295% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,535 (3,210 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (65 total deaths)
--- 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (6,810 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv0SY_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#35. Lake County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (4,107 new cases, +44% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,500 (64,245 total cases)
--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (1,257 total deaths)
--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (233,117 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f9d7_0ce4IcmM00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clay County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (2,469 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,491 (38,349 total cases)
--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (707 total deaths)
--- 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (106,311 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpz4S_0ce4IcmM00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jackson County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (523 new cases, +137% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,820 (11,056 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (243 total deaths)
--- 79.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (19,303 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0VAh_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Pasco County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (6,247 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,579 (91,837 total cases)
--- 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (1,635 total deaths)
--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (311,763 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1E5_0ce4IcmM00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Manatee County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (4,561 new cases, +60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,637 (75,155 total cases)
--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,230 total deaths)
--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (239,492 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405XWO_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hamilton County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (165 new cases, +170% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,890 (3,014 total cases)
--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (49 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (4,961 fully vaccinated)
--- 46.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZpNZ_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (212 new cases, +80% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,868 (4,044 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (69 total deaths)
--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (8,213 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrSuN_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#28. Pinellas County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (11,229 new cases, +68% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,316 (159,079 total cases)
--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (2,793 total deaths)
--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (608,672 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkgI_0ce4IcmM00
Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#27. Sarasota County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (5,015 new cases, +81% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,455 (67,036 total cases)
--- 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,358 total deaths)
--- 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (294,116 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1QYS_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#26. Escambia County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (3,701 new cases, +71% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,273 (64,532 total cases)
--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (1,112 total deaths)
--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (166,723 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxTik_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Volusia County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (6,447 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,299 (90,179 total cases)
--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (1,655 total deaths)
--- 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (318,137 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lToxf_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#24. St. Johns County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,183 (3,131 new cases, +75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,929 (47,452 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (478 total deaths)
--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (177,773 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PojzE_0ce4IcmM00
Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Collier County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (4,863 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,766 (68,382 total cases)
--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (889 total deaths)
--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (260,172 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7PFz_0ce4IcmM00
User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,271 (181 new cases, +63% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,942 (2,841 total cases)
--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (36 total deaths)
--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (8,257 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5k6L_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wakulla County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,286 (434 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,491 (7,251 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (106 total deaths)
--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,636 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ftkse_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hardee County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,340 (361 new cases, +136% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,776 (6,674 total cases)
--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (104 total deaths)
--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (10,884 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2dux_0ce4IcmM00
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#19. Brevard County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (8,190 new cases, +64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (97,580 total cases)
--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,796 total deaths)
--- 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (371,465 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0ce4IcmM00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#18. Lee County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,377 (10,610 new cases, +76% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (148,309 total cases)
--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (1,869 total deaths)
--- 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (459,143 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMRpf_0ce4IcmM00
DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Alachua County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,404 (3,778 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,608 (47,373 total cases)
--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (539 total deaths)
--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (171,956 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM3FX_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#16. Martin County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,408 (2,267 new cases, +76% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,431 (24,844 total cases)
--- 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (524 total deaths)
--- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (99,279 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xfSo_0ce4IcmM00
Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Okeechobee County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,413 (596 new cases, +192% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (8,335 total cases)
--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (163 total deaths)
--- 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (18,828 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmosH_0ce4IcmM00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#14. St. Lucie County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,451 (4,765 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (57,101 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (1,052 total deaths)
--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (183,660 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRnn8_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#13. Duval County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,500 (14,367 new cases, +72% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,136 (192,849 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (2,897 total deaths)
--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (560,858 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OLK9_0ce4IcmM00
Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hillsborough County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,502 (22,110 new cases, +45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (291,842 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (3,145 total deaths)
--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (873,751 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056Ukn_0ce4IcmM00
Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Seminole County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,510 (7,124 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,616 (78,398 total cases)
--- 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (904 total deaths)
--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (281,172 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LNJQ_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hendry County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,630 (685 new cases, +108% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,784 (9,154 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (143 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (19,456 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2kr9_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#9. Polk County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (12,519 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,168 (153,418 total cases)
--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (2,547 total deaths)
--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (394,437 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jdd5u_0ce4IcmM00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gadsden County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,756 (802 new cases, +20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,740 (10,383 total cases)
--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (164 total deaths)
--- 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (25,437 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3ANl_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#7. Leon County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,917 (5,628 new cases, +37% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,537 (63,228 total cases)
--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (531 total deaths)
--- 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (160,271 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc5nm_0ce4IcmM00
Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Palm Beach County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,947 (29,147 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,047 (300,062 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (4,338 total deaths)
--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (954,889 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0ce4IcmM00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#5. Orange County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,004 (27,929 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,909 (291,356 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (2,315 total deaths)
--- 43.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (920,618 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIcIx_0ce4IcmM00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Osceola County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,154 (8,093 new cases, +39% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,964 (90,045 total cases)
--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (942 total deaths)
--- 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (259,187 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgrmo_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#3. Monroe County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,336 (1,734 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,536 (14,501 total cases)
--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (101 total deaths)
--- 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (55,746 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLmAB_0ce4IcmM00
Canva

#2. Broward County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,573 (50,254 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,258 (493,231 total cases)
--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (5,006 total deaths)
--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (1,333,184 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida
Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Dade County, FL

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 4,065 (110,441 new cases, +11% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,522 (965,111 total cases)
--- 60.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (9,314 total deaths)
--- 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (2,203,843 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

