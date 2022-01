BDS2006 // Wikimedia

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Sierra County, CA

#49. Tehama County, CA

#48. Plumas County, CA

#47. Colusa County, CA

#46. Calaveras County, CA

#45. Glenn County, CA

#44. Amador County, CA

#43. Mariposa County, CA

#42. Tulare County, CA

#41. Mendocino County, CA

#40. Nevada County, CA

#39. Stanislaus County, CA

#38. Merced County, CA

#37. Kern County, CA

#36. Butte County, CA

#35. Madera County, CA

#34. Monterey County, CA

#33. El Dorado County, CA

#32. Sutter County, CA

#31. Fresno County, CA

#30. Tuolumne County, CA

#29. Yuba County, CA

#28. Placer County, CA

#27. Kings County, CA

#26. Santa Cruz County, CA

#25. Humboldt County, CA

#24. San Joaquin County, CA

#23. Sacramento County, CA

#22. San Luis Obispo County, CA

#21. Marin County, CA

#20. Solano County, CA

#19. Sonoma County, CA

#18. Contra Costa County, CA

#17. Alameda County, CA

#16. Santa Clara County, CA

#15. Napa County, CA

#14. Mono County, CA

#13. Riverside County, CA

#12. Yolo County, CA

#11. Imperial County, CA

#10. Ventura County, CA

#9. Santa Barbara County, CA

#8. San Francisco County, CA

#7. San Benito County, CA

#6. San Bernardino County, CA

#5. Orange County, CA

#4. San Mateo County, CA

#3. San Diego County, CA

#2. Inyo County, CA

#1. Los Angeles County, CA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (9 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,920 (238 total cases)--- 47.4% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (1,554 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (224 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,554 (10,774 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (140 total deaths)--- 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (26,514 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (68 new cases, +871% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,283 (2,122 total cases)--- 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (12 total deaths)--- 66.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (10,047 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (80 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,039 (3,456 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (12,282 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (177 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,707 (4,915 total cases)--- 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (93 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (23,591 fully vaccinated)--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (129 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,096 (4,854 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)--- 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (14,874 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (191 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,554 (6,183 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (71 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (20,085 fully vaccinated)--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (83 new cases, +186% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,574 (1,647 total cases)--- 36.4% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (6 total deaths)--- 81.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (7,353 fully vaccinated)--- 36.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (2,289 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,729 (91,975 total cases)--- 31.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (1,185 total deaths)--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (235,618 fully vaccinated)--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (431 new cases, +288% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,011 (9,552 total cases)--- 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (101 total deaths)--- 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (56,890 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (504 new cases, +243% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,201 (11,174 total cases)--- 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (110 total deaths)--- 43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (60,908 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (2,819 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,626 (97,059 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (1,372 total deaths)--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (294,762 fully vaccinated)--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (1,431 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,414 (48,354 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (703 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (132,514 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (4,699 new cases, +201% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,501 (166,549 total cases)--- 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (1,921 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (450,489 fully vaccinated)--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 537 (1,178 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,676 (27,785 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (347 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (111,234 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (868 new cases, +226% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,934 (28,215 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (328 total deaths)--- 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (79,700 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 564 (2,446 new cases, +321% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,272 (57,607 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (644 total deaths)--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (295,980 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (1,091 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,707 (20,647 total cases)--- 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (172 total deaths)--- 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (113,169 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (553 new cases, +158% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,219 (15,728 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (195 total deaths)--- 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (54,959 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (5,798 new cases, +199% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,902 (168,865 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (2,393 total deaths)--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (573,383 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (325 new cases, +158% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,577 (8,486 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (91 total deaths)--- 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (27,447 fully vaccinated)--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (477 new cases, +218% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,937 (11,751 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (101 total deaths)--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (36,023 fully vaccinated)--- 31.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (2,541 new cases, +151% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,956 (47,624 total cases)--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (495 total deaths)--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (254,339 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (999 new cases, +214% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,557 (37,558 total cases)--- 63.1% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (390 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (64,069 fully vaccinated)--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (1,818 new cases, +124% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,507 (25,973 total cases)--- 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (230 total deaths)--- 56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (196,209 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 675 (915 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,935 (12,112 total cases)--- 40.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (121 total deaths)--- 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (85,732 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 818 (6,233 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,610 (118,974 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (1,916 total deaths)--- 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (435,345 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 822 (12,759 new cases, +173% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,393 (192,348 total cases)--- 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (2,470 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (987,173 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (2,330 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,782 (36,187 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (369 total deaths)--- 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (174,824 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 837 (2,167 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,032 (23,378 total cases)--- 40.0% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (251 total deaths)--- 49.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (219,720 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (3,763 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,100 (54,163 total cases)--- 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (383 total deaths)--- 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (282,189 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (4,199 new cases, +149% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,292 (50,878 total cases)--- 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (411 total deaths)--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (370,890 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 939 (10,826 new cases, +134% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,675 (123,141 total cases)--- 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,077 total deaths)--- 51.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (910,040 fully vaccinated)--- 17.9% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 971 (16,227 new cases, +155% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,175 (153,337 total cases)--- 39.0% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,558 total deaths)--- 51.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (1,302,973 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (19,912 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,675 (186,521 total cases)--- 35.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (1,966 total deaths)--- 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (1,587,992 fully vaccinated)--- 23.2% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,041 (1,434 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,640 (16,033 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (109 total deaths)--- 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (103,400 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,045 (151 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,737 (2,273 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (4 total deaths)--- 85.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (8,914 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,055 (26,063 new cases, +107% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,854 (441,087 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (5,535 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (1,373,682 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,112 (2,452 new cases, +248% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,634 (25,652 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (270 total deaths)--- 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (146,744 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (2,024 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,336 (44,100 total cases)--- 61.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (800 total deaths)--- 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (148,076 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,132 (9,576 new cases, +110% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,474 (122,447 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (1,216 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (581,391 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,159 (5,175 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,671 (56,574 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (575 total deaths)--- 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (293,958 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,160 (10,226 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,865 (78,149 total cases)--- 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (690 total deaths)--- 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (715,673 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,177 (739 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,751 (9,265 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (83 total deaths)--- 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (42,189 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (26,098 new cases, +153% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,500 (425,119 total cases)--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (6,122 total deaths)--- 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (1,168,074 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,216 (38,617 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,507 (397,186 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (5,903 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (2,203,899 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,225 (9,389 new cases, +165% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,453 (72,463 total cases)--- 37.2% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (582 total deaths)--- 60.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (618,782 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,419 (47,365 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,929 (498,384 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (4,495 total deaths)--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (2,570,554 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% higher vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (308 new cases, +231% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,041 (3,074 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (49 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (10,678 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than California- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,768 (177,512 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,324 (1,839,546 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than California- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (27,476 total deaths)--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (6,981,409 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% higher vaccination rate than California