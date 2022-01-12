Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pratt County, KS

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Rice County, KS

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Morton County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Logan County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Miami County, KS

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#45. McPherson County, KS

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Morris County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Atchison County, KS

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pottawatomie County, KS

IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Trego County, KS

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montgomery County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Leavenworth County, KS

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Reno County, KS

Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ness County, KS

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Saline County, KS

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Labette County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Barber County, KS

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Allen County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kearny County, KS

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crawford County, KS

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Neosho County, KS

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Marion County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sheridan County, KS

Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jefferson County, KS

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harvey County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kingman County, KS

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Linn County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ford County, KS

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Woodson County, KS

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lyon County, KS

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Anderson County, KS

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greenwood County, KS

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wilson County, KS

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Harper County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Osage County, KS

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County, KS

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Butler County, KS

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bourbon County, KS

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Shawnee County, KS

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cowley County, KS

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Coffey County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County, KS

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Meade County, KS

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Geary County, KS

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wyandotte County, KS

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sedgwick County, KS

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Franklin County, KS

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Seward County, KS

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,102 (101 new cases, +359% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,198 (1,576 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (29 total deaths)--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (4,302 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,132 (108 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,143 (1,921 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (17 total deaths)--- 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (3,998 fully vaccinated)--- 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,160 (30 new cases, +329% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,985 (517 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (10 total deaths)--- 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (1,026 fully vaccinated)--- 31.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (33 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,157 (647 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (9 total deaths)--- 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (1,273 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,195 (409 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,850 (5,769 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (76 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (15,690 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,209 (345 new cases, +211% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,352 (5,809 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (108 total deaths)--- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (15,312 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (68 new cases, +278% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,630 (1,047 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (23 total deaths)--- 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (3,043 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (196 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,747 (3,174 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (30 total deaths)--- 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (7,046 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,222 (298 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,167 (3,942 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (48 total deaths)--- 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (9,393 fully vaccinated)--- 33.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,249 (35 new cases, +250% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,227 (595 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (9 total deaths)--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (1,079 fully vaccinated)--- 33.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,257 (400 new cases, +223% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,532 (6,535 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (128 total deaths)--- 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (13,946 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,263 (1,033 new cases, +280% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,253 (13,288 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (151 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (47,046 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,266 (785 new cases, +294% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,588 (14,624 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (191 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (29,631 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,273 (35 new cases, +289% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,727 (625 total cases)--- 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)--- 153.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (1,388 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (698 new cases, +301% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,727 (10,697 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (205 total deaths)--- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (26,153 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,295 (254 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,672 (4,644 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (67 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (9,330 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,310 (58 new cases, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,919 (749 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (7 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (2,006 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (164 new cases, +58% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,082 (2,855 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (27 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (5,345 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (51 new cases, +292% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,228 (1,045 total cases)--- 40.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (17 total deaths)--- 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (1,956 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,332 (517 new cases, +122% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,621 (8,393 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (107 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (17,626 fully vaccinated)--- 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,362 (218 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,503 (3,602 total cases)--- 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (55 total deaths)--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.3% (4,216 fully vaccinated)--- 54.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,372 (163 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,103 (2,389 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (36 total deaths)--- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (5,585 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,388 (35 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,942 (654 total cases)--- 33.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 674 (17 total deaths)--- 176.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (865 fully vaccinated)--- 40.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,407 (268 new cases, +235% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,411 (3,506 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (53 total deaths)--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (9,904 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (486 new cases, +163% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,951 (6,869 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (106 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (15,330 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,454 (104 new cases, +197% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,714 (1,553 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (24 total deaths)--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (3,264 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,463 (142 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,437 (2,080 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (23 total deaths)--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (3,296 fully vaccinated)--- 41.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,466 (493 new cases, +344% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,819 (8,344 total cases)--- 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (100 total deaths)--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (14,019 fully vaccinated)--- 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,498 (47 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,694 (618 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (10 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (1,281 fully vaccinated)--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,530 (508 new cases, +192% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,386 (7,099 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (101 total deaths)--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (18,215 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,552 (111 new cases, +362% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,958 (1,713 total cases)--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (33 total deaths)--- 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (3,189 fully vaccinated)--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,553 (122 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,547 (1,536 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (23 total deaths)--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (3,254 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,588 (95 new cases, +533% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,565 (1,290 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (18 total deaths)--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (2,847 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,595 (136 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,883 (2,036 total cases)--- 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (35 total deaths)--- 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,537 fully vaccinated)--- 28.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,619 (88 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,184 (1,369 total cases)--- 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (24 total deaths)--- 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (2,447 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,668 (266 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,158 (2,896 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (40 total deaths)--- 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (7,786 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,670 (220 new cases, +219% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,957 (2,892 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (21 total deaths)--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (8,081 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,675 (1,121 new cases, +243% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,007 (14,056 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (147 total deaths)--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (30,562 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,679 (2,053 new cases, +264% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,828 (16,906 total cases)--- 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (112 total deaths)--- 62.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (72,075 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,686 (245 new cases, +199% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,962 (3,192 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (44 total deaths)--- 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (5,149 fully vaccinated)--- 38.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,709 (3,022 new cases, +215% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,258 (34,063 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (494 total deaths)--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (103,815 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,808 (631 new cases, +292% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (7,616 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (136 total deaths)--- 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (15,999 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,810 (148 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,971 (1,797 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (33 total deaths)--- 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (4,182 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,842 (11,098 new cases, +261% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,230 (103,796 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,030 total deaths)--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (430,190 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,860 (75 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,415 (904 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (15 total deaths)--- 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (1,571 fully vaccinated)--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,913 (606 new cases, +265% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,075 (6,041 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (63 total deaths)--- 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (19,960 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,963 (3,247 new cases, +309% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,201 (35,072 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (402 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (87,693 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,972 (10,177 new cases, +268% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,655 (106,588 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (1,107 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (258,560 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,977 (505 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,662 (5,278 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (68 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (12,484 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,571 (551 new cases, +265% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,977 (5,995 total cases)--- 44.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (56 total deaths)--- 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (9,241 fully vaccinated)--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas