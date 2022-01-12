Photolitherland // Wikicommons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arkansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lawrence County, AR

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Randolph County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Grant County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#47. Sebastian County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Benton County, AR

Canva

#45. Hot Spring County, AR

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Izard County, AR

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jackson County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Prairie County, AR

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Woodruff County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ashley County, AR

Canva

#39. Lincoln County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pope County, AR

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hempstead County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cleburne County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Independence County, AR

Canva

#34. Ouachita County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pike County, AR

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sevier County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clark County, AR

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Conway County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Drew County, AR

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. White County, AR

Canva

#27. Cleveland County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#26. Washington County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lee County, AR

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Little River County, AR

Canva

#23. Columbia County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas County, AR

Canva

#21. Union County, AR

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Desha County, AR

Canva

#19. Phillips County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nevada County, AR

Canva

#17. Lafayette County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cross County, AR

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#15. Jefferson County, AR

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howard County, AR

Canva

#13. Mississippi County, AR

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County, AR

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greene County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lonoke County, AR

Canva

#9. Chicot County, AR

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#8. St. Francis County, AR

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Faulkner County, AR

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monroe County, AR

Canva

#5. Crittenden County, AR

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Arkansas County, AR

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Poinsett County, AR

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Craighead County, AR

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 805 (132 new cases, +28% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,552 (3,864 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (64 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (7,356 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (154 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,812 (3,917 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (68 total deaths)--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (6,976 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (160 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,788 (3,249 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (52 total deaths)--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (8,196 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,122 new cases, +166% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,015 (25,584 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (413 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (60,518 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (2,513 new cases, +98% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,743 (49,528 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (700 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (141,612 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (307 new cases, +26% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,300 (8,544 total cases)--- 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (113 total deaths)--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (13,877 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 917 (125 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,592 (3,079 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (58 total deaths)--- 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (4,953 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (154 new cases, +97% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,529 (4,937 total cases)--- 45.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (49 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (6,169 fully vaccinated)--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 943 (76 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,886 (1,442 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths)--- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (3,334 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (60 new cases, +173% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,873 (1,256 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,449 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (190 new cases, +121% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,233 (3,584 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (56 total deaths)--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (9,400 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 983 (128 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,104 (4,051 total cases)--- 53.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (59 total deaths)--- 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (4,376 fully vaccinated)--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 988 (633 new cases, +147% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,267 (13,626 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (168 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (30,376 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,003 (216 new cases, +148% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,097 (3,466 total cases)--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (50 total deaths)--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (8,047 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (255 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (4,573 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (104 total deaths)--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (10,450 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (387 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,563 (7,778 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (177 total deaths)--- 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (14,767 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (245 new cases, +16% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,522 (4,097 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (91 total deaths)--- 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (12,232 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (115 new cases, +311% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,296 (1,961 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (39 total deaths)--- 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (4,352 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (190 new cases, +280% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,142 (4,446 total cases)--- 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (63 total deaths)--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (7,357 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,120 (250 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,885 (3,992 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (67 total deaths)--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (10,446 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (241 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,210 (3,796 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (50 total deaths)--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (10,770 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (211 new cases, +235% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,107 (3,299 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (58 total deaths)--- 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (8,351 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (929 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,013 (15,761 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (213 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (33,553 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (94 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,450 (1,627 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (3,988 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,224 (2,928 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,374 (51,123 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (521 total deaths)--- 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (126,581 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,265 (112 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,402 (2,427 total cases)--- 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 621 (55 total deaths)--- 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (2,812 fully vaccinated)--- 38.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,289 (158 new cases, +187% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,382 (2,376 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 693 (85 total deaths)--- 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (4,625 fully vaccinated)--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,292 (303 new cases, +112% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,784 (3,937 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (77 total deaths)--- 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (10,867 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (91 new cases, +153% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,405 (1,290 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (21 total deaths)--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,824 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (502 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,487 (7,151 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (153 total deaths)--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (17,940 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,303 (148 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,285 (2,191 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (36 total deaths)--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (6,462 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (236 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,252 (3,779 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (84 total deaths)--- 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,368 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (112 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,716 (1,627 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (43 total deaths)--- 68.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,466 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,359 (90 new cases, +462% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,961 (991 total cases)--- 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (2,643 fully vaccinated)--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,456 (239 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,018 (3,451 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (72 total deaths)--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (8,100 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,464 (978 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,256 (14,204 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (238 total deaths)--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (28,194 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,469 (194 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,065 (2,913 total cases)--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (39 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (6,894 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,508 (613 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,065 (10,189 total cases)--- 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (161 total deaths)--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (15,798 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,549 (1,897 new cases, +104% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,418 (22,551 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (264 total deaths)--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (58,946 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (705 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,396 (11,964 total cases)--- 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (137 total deaths)--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (18,727 fully vaccinated)--- 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,582 (1,160 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,939 (14,617 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (184 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (33,219 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,611 (163 new cases, +341% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (2,261 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (49 total deaths)--- 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (5,342 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,696 (424 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,625 (5,655 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (74 total deaths)--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (11,902 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,711 (2,156 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,618 (24,720 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (249 total deaths)--- 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (58,901 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,731 (116 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,579 (1,379 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (26 total deaths)--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,574 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,798 (862 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,055 (11,056 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (194 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (20,265 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,853 (324 new cases, +218% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,047 (4,030 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (65 total deaths)--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (9,356 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,900 (447 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,126 (6,147 total cases)--- 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (107 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (10,108 fully vaccinated)--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,035 (2,245 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,590 (28,234 total cases)--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (263 total deaths)--- 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (47,556 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,116 (8,292 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,340 (75,794 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (976 total deaths)--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (217,496 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas