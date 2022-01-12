ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arkansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0ce4IZ5300
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svERt_0ce4IZ5300
Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lawrence County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 805 (132 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,552 (3,864 total cases)

--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (64 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (7,356 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkI3c_0ce4IZ5300
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Randolph County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 858 (154 new cases, +51% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,812 (3,917 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (68 total deaths)
--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (6,976 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Grant County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (160 new cases, +78% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,788 (3,249 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (52 total deaths)
--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (8,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#47. Sebastian County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,122 new cases, +166% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,015 (25,584 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (413 total deaths)
--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (60,518 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Benton County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (2,513 new cases, +98% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,743 (49,528 total cases)
--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (700 total deaths)
--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (141,612 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwLD2_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#45. Hot Spring County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (307 new cases, +26% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,300 (8,544 total cases)
--- 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (113 total deaths)
--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (13,877 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpVKi_0ce4IZ5300
Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Izard County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 917 (125 new cases, +34% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,592 (3,079 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (58 total deaths)
--- 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (4,953 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL8Hu_0ce4IZ5300
Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jackson County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (154 new cases, +97% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,529 (4,937 total cases)
--- 45.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (49 total deaths)
--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (6,169 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLrL9_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Prairie County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 943 (76 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,886 (1,442 total cases)
--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths)
--- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (3,334 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woxhf_0ce4IZ5300
Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Woodruff County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 949 (60 new cases, +173% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,873 (1,256 total cases)
--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)
--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,449 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8Rp0_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ashley County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (190 new cases, +121% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,233 (3,584 total cases)
--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (56 total deaths)
--- 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (9,400 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
Canva

#39. Lincoln County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 983 (128 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,104 (4,051 total cases)
--- 53.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (59 total deaths)
--- 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (4,376 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pope County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 988 (633 new cases, +147% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,267 (13,626 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (168 total deaths)
--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (30,376 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXiZI_0ce4IZ5300
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hempstead County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,003 (216 new cases, +148% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,097 (3,466 total cases)
--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (50 total deaths)
--- 24.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (8,047 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpEyx_0ce4IZ5300
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cleburne County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (255 new cases, +114% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (4,573 total cases)
--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (104 total deaths)
--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (10,450 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429fXt_0ce4IZ5300
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Independence County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (387 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,563 (7,778 total cases)
--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (177 total deaths)
--- 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (14,767 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeaYb_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#34. Ouachita County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (245 new cases, +16% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,522 (4,097 total cases)
--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (91 total deaths)
--- 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (12,232 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3310Xd_0ce4IZ5300
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pike County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,073 (115 new cases, +311% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,296 (1,961 total cases)
--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (39 total deaths)
--- 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (4,352 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SleWC_0ce4IZ5300
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sevier County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (190 new cases, +280% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,142 (4,446 total cases)
--- 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (63 total deaths)
--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (7,357 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clark County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,120 (250 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,885 (3,992 total cases)
--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (67 total deaths)
--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (10,446 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0xjT_0ce4IZ5300
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Conway County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (241 new cases, +104% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,210 (3,796 total cases)
--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (50 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (10,770 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Drew County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,158 (211 new cases, +235% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,107 (3,299 total cases)
--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (58 total deaths)
--- 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (8,351 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tEV0_0ce4IZ5300
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. White County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (929 new cases, +185% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,013 (15,761 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (213 total deaths)
--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (33,553 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk4H_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#27. Cleveland County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,181 (94 new cases, +114% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,450 (1,627 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)
--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (3,988 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#26. Washington County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,224 (2,928 new cases, +164% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,374 (51,123 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (521 total deaths)
--- 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (126,581 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNCLq_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lee County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,265 (112 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,402 (2,427 total cases)
--- 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 621 (55 total deaths)
--- 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (2,812 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LC78_0ce4IZ5300
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Little River County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,289 (158 new cases, +187% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,382 (2,376 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 693 (85 total deaths)
--- 124.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (4,625 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM42z_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#23. Columbia County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,292 (303 new cases, +112% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,784 (3,937 total cases)
--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (77 total deaths)
--- 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (10,867 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBNa1_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (91 new cases, +153% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,405 (1,290 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (21 total deaths)
--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,824 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#21. Union County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (502 new cases, +34% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,487 (7,151 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (153 total deaths)
--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (17,940 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ojDA_0ce4IZ5300
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Desha County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,303 (148 new cases, +185% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,285 (2,191 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (36 total deaths)
--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (6,462 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLZtG_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#19. Phillips County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,327 (236 new cases, +22% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,252 (3,779 total cases)
--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (84 total deaths)
--- 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,368 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tbLW_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nevada County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (112 new cases, +96% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,716 (1,627 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (43 total deaths)
--- 68.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,466 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s1p6_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#17. Lafayette County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,359 (90 new cases, +462% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,961 (991 total cases)
--- 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)
--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (2,643 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQm6U_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cross County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,456 (239 new cases, +152% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,018 (3,451 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (72 total deaths)
--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (8,100 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0ce4IZ5300
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#15. Jefferson County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,464 (978 new cases, +87% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,256 (14,204 total cases)
--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (238 total deaths)
--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (28,194 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IowJ_0ce4IZ5300
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Howard County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,469 (194 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,065 (2,913 total cases)
--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (39 total deaths)
--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (6,894 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YizDY_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#13. Mississippi County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,508 (613 new cases, +17% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,065 (10,189 total cases)
--- 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (161 total deaths)
--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (15,798 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0ce4IZ5300
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Saline County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,549 (1,897 new cases, +104% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,418 (22,551 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (264 total deaths)
--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (58,946 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX5Co_0ce4IZ5300
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greene County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (705 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,396 (11,964 total cases)
--- 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (137 total deaths)
--- 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (18,727 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTP2H_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lonoke County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,582 (1,160 new cases, +143% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,939 (14,617 total cases)
--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (184 total deaths)
--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (33,219 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcEVF_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#9. Chicot County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,611 (163 new cases, +341% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (2,261 total cases)
--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (49 total deaths)
--- 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (5,342 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFQwy_0ce4IZ5300
Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#8. St. Francis County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,696 (424 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,625 (5,655 total cases)
--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (74 total deaths)
--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (11,902 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0ce4IZ5300
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Faulkner County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,711 (2,156 new cases, +88% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,618 (24,720 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (249 total deaths)
--- 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (58,901 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcTB9_0ce4IZ5300
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monroe County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,731 (116 new cases, +262% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,579 (1,379 total cases)
--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (26 total deaths)
--- 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,574 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0ce4IZ5300
Canva

#5. Crittenden County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,798 (862 new cases, +4% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,055 (11,056 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (194 total deaths)
--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (20,265 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2bOE_0ce4IZ5300
StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Arkansas County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,853 (324 new cases, +218% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,047 (4,030 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (65 total deaths)
--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (9,356 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEKeF_0ce4IZ5300
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Poinsett County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,900 (447 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,126 (6,147 total cases)
--- 28.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (107 total deaths)
--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (10,108 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0ce4IZ5300
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Craighead County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,035 (2,245 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,590 (28,234 total cases)
--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (263 total deaths)
--- 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (47,556 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County, AR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,116 (8,292 new cases, +62% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,340 (75,794 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (976 total deaths)
--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (217,496 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

