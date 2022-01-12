John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#8. Tolland County, CT

#7. Middlesex County, CT

#6. Litchfield County, CT

#5. Windham County, CT

#4. New London County, CT

#3. Hartford County, CT

#2. New Haven County, CT

#1. Fairfield County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,019 (1,536 new cases, +92% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,699 (16,125 total cases)--- 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (219 total deaths)--- 44.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (97,371 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (2,108 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,913 (20,976 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (429 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (130,594 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,422 (2,564 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,870 (25,012 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (379 total deaths)--- 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (131,831 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,435 (1,676 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,672 (19,470 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (257 total deaths)--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (71,362 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,464 (3,882 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (40,016 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (539 total deaths)--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (201,029 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,858 (16,566 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,825 (141,111 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (2,747 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (645,153 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,862 (15,918 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,501 (149,587 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,403 total deaths)--- 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (631,768 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,015 (19,008 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,884 (159,269 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (2,402 total deaths)--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (732,425 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut