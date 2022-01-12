ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ji36K_0ce4IYCK00
John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdTNq_0ce4IYCK00
Canva

#8. Tolland County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,019 (1,536 new cases, +92% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,699 (16,125 total cases)

--- 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (219 total deaths)
--- 44.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (97,371 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIH4M_0ce4IYCK00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Middlesex County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (2,108 new cases, +106% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,913 (20,976 total cases)
--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (429 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (130,594 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5CCl_0ce4IYCK00
Canva

#6. Litchfield County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,422 (2,564 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,870 (25,012 total cases)
--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (379 total deaths)
--- 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (131,831 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfLUd_0ce4IYCK00
Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Windham County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,435 (1,676 new cases, +111% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,672 (19,470 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (257 total deaths)
--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (71,362 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJuHE_0ce4IYCK00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. New London County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,464 (3,882 new cases, +89% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (40,016 total cases)
--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (539 total deaths)
--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (201,029 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP3SJ_0ce4IYCK00
Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hartford County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,858 (16,566 new cases, +87% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,825 (141,111 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (2,747 total deaths)
--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (645,153 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0ce4IYCK00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. New Haven County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,862 (15,918 new cases, +70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,501 (149,587 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,403 total deaths)
--- 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (631,768 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut
John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fairfield County, CT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,015 (19,008 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,884 (159,269 total cases)
--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (2,402 total deaths)
--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (732,425 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy