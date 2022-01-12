Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Mitchell County, GA

#49. Lowndes County, GA

#48. Richmond County, GA

#47. Carroll County, GA

#46. Warren County, GA

#45. Whitfield County, GA

#44. Macon County, GA

#43. Tift County, GA

#42. Miller County, GA

#41. Peach County, GA

#40. Polk County, GA

#39. Jasper County, GA

#38. Laurens County, GA

#37. Cherokee County, GA

#36. Pike County, GA

#35. Lumpkin County, GA

#34. Walton County, GA

#33. DeKalb County, GA

#32. Floyd County, GA

#31. Forsyth County, GA

#30. Hall County, GA

#29. Turner County, GA

#28. Newton County, GA

#27. Paulding County, GA

#26. Bartow County, GA

#25. Early County, GA

#24. Baldwin County, GA

#23. Meriwether County, GA

#22. Taylor County, GA

#21. Clayton County, GA

#20. Rockdale County, GA

#19. Bibb County, GA

#18. Jackson County, GA

#17. Coweta County, GA

#16. Fulton County, GA

#15. Houston County, GA

#14. Fayette County, GA

#13. Troup County, GA

#12. Gwinnett County, GA

#11. Lamar County, GA

#10. Cobb County, GA

#9. Butts County, GA

#8. Spalding County, GA

#7. Barrow County, GA

#6. Dawson County, GA

#5. Henry County, GA

#4. Douglas County, GA

#3. Wilkinson County, GA

#2. Upson County, GA

#1. Clay County, GA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (160 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,148 (3,749 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (102 total deaths)--- 56.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (10,429 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 734 (862 new cases, +26% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,878 (23,338 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (329 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (42,756 fully vaccinated)--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (1,491 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,511 (39,514 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (765 total deaths)--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (83,036 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 738 (886 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,074 (19,287 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (373 total deaths)--- 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (44,887 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 742 (39 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,159 (849 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (26 total deaths)--- 66.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (2,539 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 742 (776 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,875 (24,980 total cases)--- 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (362 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (44,630 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (97 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,242 (1,585 total cases)--- 34.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (46 total deaths)--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (5,645 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (309 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,195 (9,021 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (188 total deaths)--- 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (16,638 fully vaccinated)--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 769 (44 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,207 (1,327 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (24 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (3,168 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (212 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,110 (4,713 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (115 total deaths)--- 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (12,444 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (328 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,181 (9,452 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (164 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (16,691 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (111 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,505 (2,489 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (61 total deaths)--- 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (4,936 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (373 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,545 (10,244 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 547 (260 total deaths)--- 83.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (20,913 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (2,052 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,606 (50,734 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (497 total deaths)--- 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (128,967 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (152 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,582 (4,282 total cases)--- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (74 total deaths)--- 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (6,292 fully vaccinated)--- 35.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 809 (272 new cases, +134% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,477 (5,538 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (111 total deaths)--- 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (11,935 fully vaccinated)--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (779 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,801 (17,784 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (364 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (39,135 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 836 (6,345 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,968 (113,655 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (1,413 total deaths)--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (420,469 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (825 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,302 (20,982 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (412 total deaths)--- 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (42,436 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (2,053 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,786 (40,999 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (307 total deaths)--- 57.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (130,744 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 850 (1,738 new cases, +62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,121 (43,180 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (701 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (92,759 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (68 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,008 (1,917 total cases)--- 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 626 (50 total deaths)--- 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,029 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (956 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,030 (20,147 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (375 total deaths)--- 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (46,988 fully vaccinated)--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (1,458 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,449 (31,118 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (355 total deaths)--- 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (63,376 fully vaccinated)--- 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 872 (940 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,049 (23,755 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (376 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (40,157 fully vaccinated)--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 873 (89 new cases, +154% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,892 (2,027 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (58 total deaths)--- 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (5,097 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 884 (397 new cases, +61% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,725 (7,508 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (203 total deaths)--- 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (19,796 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 907 (192 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,800 (3,556 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 572 (121 total deaths)--- 91.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (8,795 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 910 (73 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,180 (1,458 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (42 total deaths)--- 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,673 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 916 (2,677 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,975 (49,609 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (800 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (123,904 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 930 (845 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,237 (14,759 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (265 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (46,016 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 934 (1,431 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,151 (29,332 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (673 total deaths)--- 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (69,022 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 940 (686 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,915 (16,723 total cases)--- 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (238 total deaths)--- 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (31,181 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (1,398 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,676 (26,250 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (404 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (66,117 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (10,012 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,078 (171,062 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (1,896 total deaths)--- 40.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (598,637 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 946 (1,493 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,360 (28,983 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (426 total deaths)--- 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (68,786 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (1,105 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,926 (17,079 total cases)--- 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (254 total deaths)--- 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (70,837 fully vaccinated)--- 20.4% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (676 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,373 (12,847 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (327 total deaths)--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (26,064 fully vaccinated)--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 970 (9,080 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,268 (161,671 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (1,583 total deaths)--- 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (515,245 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 975 (186 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,674 (3,944 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (101 total deaths)--- 77.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (6,757 fully vaccinated)--- 31.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (7,416 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,033 (137,074 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,470 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (439,132 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 979 (244 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,752 (5,424 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (125 total deaths)--- 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (8,221 fully vaccinated)--- 35.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (731 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,110 (12,747 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (341 total deaths)--- 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (27,220 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,099 (915 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,698 (17,229 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (207 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (33,355 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,115 (291 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,829 (5,438 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (80 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (10,314 fully vaccinated)--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (2,654 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,303 (47,623 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (538 total deaths)--- 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (103,320 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,153 (1,687 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,297 (28,240 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (314 total deaths)--- 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (67,024 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,161 (104 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,997 (1,701 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (47 total deaths)--- 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (4,542 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,261 (332 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,879 (6,285 total cases)--- 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (193 total deaths)--- 146.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (11,998 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,517 (43 new cases, +514% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,915 (366 total cases)--- 30.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (4 total deaths)--- 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (1,997 fully vaccinated)--- 37.2% higher vaccination rate than Georgia