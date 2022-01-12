ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Maine

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Maine using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (71 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,118 (2,861 total cases)

--- 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (41 total deaths)
--- 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (21,766 fully vaccinated)
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Franklin County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (81 new cases, -49% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,692 (3,833 total cases)
--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (45 total deaths)
--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (18,590 fully vaccinated)
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sagadahoc County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (97 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,682 (3,113 total cases)
--- 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (23 total deaths)
--- 46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (27,459 fully vaccinated)
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hancock County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (150 new cases, -32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,377 (4,606 total cases)
--- 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (66 total deaths)
--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (40,640 fully vaccinated)
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oxford County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (185 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,535 (7,847 total cases)
--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (111 total deaths)
--- 60.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (37,980 fully vaccinated)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Aroostook County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (237 new cases, -21% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,246 (7,541 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (110 total deaths)
--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (44,642 fully vaccinated)
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Androscoggin County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (458 new cases, +9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,758 (15,980 total cases)
--- 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (170 total deaths)
--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (72,527 fully vaccinated)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Penobscot County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (649 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,939 (18,165 total cases)
--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (236 total deaths)
--- 30.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (104,401 fully vaccinated)
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Piscataquis County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (73 new cases, -13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,392 (2,080 total cases)
--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (23 total deaths)
--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (10,016 fully vaccinated)
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Somerset County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (257 new cases, +24% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,349 (6,739 total cases)
--- 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (74 total deaths)
--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (29,942 fully vaccinated)
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Knox County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (212 new cases, -9% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,501 (3,381 total cases)
--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 50 (20 total deaths)
--- 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (32,152 fully vaccinated)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kennebec County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (655 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,403 (15,169 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (156 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (84,215 fully vaccinated)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Cumberland County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (1,662 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,117 (29,844 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (274 total deaths)
--- 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (249,958 fully vaccinated)
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#3. Lincoln County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 627 (217 new cases, +1% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,988 (3,113 total cases)
--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 43 (15 total deaths)
--- 63.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (27,146 fully vaccinated)
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Waldo County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 642 (255 new cases, +55% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,747 (3,871 total cases)
--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (44 total deaths)
--- 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (27,189 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Maine
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. York County, ME

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (1,391 new cases, +105% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,149 (25,227 total cases)
--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (195 total deaths)
--- 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (162,390 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Maine

