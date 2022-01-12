HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#15. Yavapai County, AZ

#14. Greenlee County, AZ

#13. Graham County, AZ

#12. La Paz County, AZ

#11. Mohave County, AZ

#10. Yuma County, AZ

#9. Gila County, AZ

#8. Cochise County, AZ

#7. Apache County, AZ

#6. Pinal County, AZ

#5. Pima County, AZ

#4. Navajo County, AZ

#3. Maricopa County, AZ

#2. Santa Cruz County, AZ

#1. Coconino County, AZ

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 563 (1,323 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,102 (37,855 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (995 total deaths)--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (105,391 fully vaccinated)--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 621 (59 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,393 (1,557 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (30 total deaths)--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (3,977 fully vaccinated)--- 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (284 new cases, +468% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,854 (9,264 total cases)--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (159 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (23,180 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 734 (155 new cases, +142% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,093 (3,819 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (111 total deaths)--- 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (9,857 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (1,591 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,304 (40,959 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (1,203 total deaths)--- 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (83,909 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (1,697 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,676 (46,341 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (998 total deaths)--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (138,241 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (461 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,616 (12,757 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (316 total deaths)--- 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (30,315 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 916 (1,154 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,924 (21,311 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (477 total deaths)--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (76,064 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (681 new cases, +136% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,655 (17,005 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 764 (549 total deaths)--- 124.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (65,004 fully vaccinated)--- 56.9% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 972 (4,498 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,352 (94,189 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (1,348 total deaths)--- 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (233,706 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 996 (10,433 new cases, +147% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,630 (184,634 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (3,242 total deaths)--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (675,890 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,291 (1,432 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,745 (28,557 total cases)--- 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 690 (765 total deaths)--- 102.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (77,112 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (60,067 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,895 (937,211 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (13,952 total deaths)--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (2,423,929 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,471 (684 new cases, +242% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,119 (11,215 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (207 total deaths)--- 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (37,441 fully vaccinated)--- 39.8% higher vaccination rate than Arizona- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,778 (2,551 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,472 (30,807 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arizona- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (421 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (105,859 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% higher vaccination rate than Arizona