SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wahkiakum County, WA

Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Okanogan County, WA

Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pend Oreille County, WA

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Skamania County, WA

BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stevens County, WA

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Asotin County, WA

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Klickitat County, WA

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ferry County, WA

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Whitman County, WA

Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. San Juan County, WA

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pacific County, WA

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lincoln County, WA

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County, WA

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Garfield County, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County, WA

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cowlitz County, WA

Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County, WA

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#22. Walla Walla County, WA

Irra // Shutterstock

#21. Grant County, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Island County, WA

Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Douglas County, WA

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lewis County, WA

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Yakima County, WA

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Benton County, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#15. Skagit County, WA

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#14. Spokane County, WA

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mason County, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grays Harbor County, WA

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kittitas County, WA

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kitsap County, WA

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clark County, WA

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#8. Chelan County, WA

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County, WA

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#6. Whatcom County, WA

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clallam County, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#4. Thurston County, WA

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Snohomish County, WA

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#2. King County, WA

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pierce County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,086 (318 total cases)--- 42.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (5 total deaths)--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (2,146 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (92 new cases, +149% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,870 (5,859 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (106 total deaths)--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (27,673 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (34 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,883 (1,768 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (26 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (5,254 fully vaccinated)--- 43.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (35 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,920 (957 total cases)--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (9 total deaths)--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (4,481 fully vaccinated)--- 45.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (136 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,661 (5,789 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)--- 93.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (17,250 fully vaccinated)--- 44.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (73 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,427 (3,258 total cases)--- 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (54 total deaths)--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (8,985 fully vaccinated)--- 41.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (74 new cases, +139% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,845 (2,432 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (35 total deaths)--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (10,327 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (27 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,521 (955 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (18 total deaths)--- 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (4,072 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (180 new cases, +650% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,636 (6,331 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (83 total deaths)--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (22,469 fully vaccinated)--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (82 new cases, +273% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,276 (576 total cases)--- 73.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (13,710 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (106 new cases, +121% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,559 (2,148 total cases)--- 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (43 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (12,024 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (52 new cases, +247% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (1,591 total cases)--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (26 total deaths)--- 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (5,618 fully vaccinated)--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (19 new cases, +138% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,066 (441 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (10 total deaths)--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (1,795 fully vaccinated)--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (11 new cases, +450% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,854 (286 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (7 total deaths)--- 140.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (843 fully vaccinated)--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (114 new cases, +777% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,695 (3,536 total cases)--- 44.7% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (35 total deaths)--- 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (11,099 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (673 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,349 (15,869 total cases)--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (287 total deaths)--- 98.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (62,213 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (219 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,171 (1,666 total cases)--- 57.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (21 total deaths)--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (24,017 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 686 (417 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,506 (10,029 total cases)--- 35.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (116 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (37,186 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (673 new cases, +331% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,690 (18,266 total cases)--- 52.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (182 total deaths)--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (52,794 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (605 new cases, +236% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,501 (5,535 total cases)--- 46.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (57 total deaths)--- 48.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (53,938 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (310 new cases, +260% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,556 (7,190 total cases)--- 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (54 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (25,647 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (588 new cases, +191% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,292 (12,342 total cases)--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (193 total deaths)--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (39,516 fully vaccinated)--- 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (1,839 new cases, +270% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,323 (48,476 total cases)--- 58.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (660 total deaths)--- 100.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (146,981 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (1,510 new cases, +269% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,043 (34,835 total cases)--- 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (405 total deaths)--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (110,504 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 757 (978 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,585 (14,969 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (156 total deaths)--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (82,898 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (3,978 new cases, +305% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,154 (84,452 total cases)--- 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (1,161 total deaths)--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (303,972 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 765 (511 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,201 (7,479 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (101 total deaths)--- 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (38,333 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (586 new cases, +165% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,483 (10,871 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (156 total deaths)--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (42,262 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (420 new cases, +527% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,440 (5,963 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (56 total deaths)--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (24,889 fully vaccinated)--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (2,394 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,268 (22,445 total cases)--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (265 total deaths)--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (171,650 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (4,418 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,027 (53,839 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (616 total deaths)--- 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (300,282 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (731 new cases, +289% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,413 (13,443 total cases)--- 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (138 total deaths)--- 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (52,294 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (911 new cases, +324% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,209 (22,100 total cases)--- 89.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (186 total deaths)--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (46,924 fully vaccinated)--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (2,383 new cases, +241% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,900 (22,696 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (208 total deaths)--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (157,462 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,108 (857 new cases, +135% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,035 (6,987 total cases)--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (86 total deaths)--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (50,949 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (3,222 new cases, +93% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,188 (29,601 total cases)--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (275 total deaths)--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (184,297 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,231 (10,119 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,998 (90,410 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (854 total deaths)--- 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (549,730 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,254 (28,259 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,128 (228,166 total cases)--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (2,161 total deaths)--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (1,747,300 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Washington- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,551 (14,037 new cases, +124% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,846 (125,304 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (1,033 total deaths)--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (551,119 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington