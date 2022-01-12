ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0ce4IUfQ00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Washington using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrzlB_0ce4IUfQ00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wahkiakum County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,086 (318 total cases)

--- 42.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (5 total deaths)
--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (2,146 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMEy_0ce4IUfQ00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Okanogan County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (92 new cases, +149% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,870 (5,859 total cases)
--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (106 total deaths)
--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (27,673 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0ce4IUfQ00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pend Oreille County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (34 new cases, +162% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,883 (1,768 total cases)
--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (26 total deaths)
--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (5,254 fully vaccinated)
--- 43.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0ce4IUfQ00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Skamania County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (35 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,920 (957 total cases)
--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (9 total deaths)
--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (4,481 fully vaccinated)
--- 45.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLsLk_0ce4IUfQ00
BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stevens County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (136 new cases, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,661 (5,789 total cases)
--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)
--- 93.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (17,250 fully vaccinated)
--- 44.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179ZBj_0ce4IUfQ00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Asotin County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (73 new cases, +87% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,427 (3,258 total cases)
--- 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (54 total deaths)
--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (8,985 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0ce4IUfQ00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Klickitat County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (74 new cases, +139% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,845 (2,432 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (35 total deaths)
--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (10,327 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0ce4IUfQ00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ferry County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (27 new cases, +170% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,521 (955 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (18 total deaths)
--- 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (4,072 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0ce4IUfQ00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Whitman County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (180 new cases, +650% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,636 (6,331 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (83 total deaths)
--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (22,469 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0ce4IUfQ00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. San Juan County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (82 new cases, +273% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,276 (576 total cases)
--- 73.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (13,710 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZhil_0ce4IUfQ00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pacific County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (106 new cases, +121% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,559 (2,148 total cases)
--- 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (43 total deaths)
--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (12,024 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0ce4IUfQ00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lincoln County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 475 (52 new cases, +247% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (1,591 total cases)
--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (26 total deaths)
--- 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (5,618 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOFE_0ce4IUfQ00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (19 new cases, +138% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,066 (441 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (10 total deaths)
--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (1,795 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQY8M_0ce4IUfQ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Garfield County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (11 new cases, +450% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,854 (286 total cases)
--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (7 total deaths)
--- 140.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (843 fully vaccinated)
--- 44.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNjN_0ce4IUfQ00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adams County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (114 new cases, +777% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,695 (3,536 total cases)
--- 44.7% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (35 total deaths)
--- 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (11,099 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsMP_0ce4IUfQ00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cowlitz County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (673 new cases, +202% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,349 (15,869 total cases)
--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (287 total deaths)
--- 98.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (62,213 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0ce4IUfQ00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (219 new cases, +133% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,171 (1,666 total cases)
--- 57.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (21 total deaths)
--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (24,017 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0ce4IUfQ00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#22. Walla Walla County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 686 (417 new cases, +156% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,506 (10,029 total cases)
--- 35.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (116 total deaths)
--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (37,186 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlRNl_0ce4IUfQ00
Irra // Shutterstock

#21. Grant County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 689 (673 new cases, +331% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,690 (18,266 total cases)
--- 52.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (182 total deaths)
--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (52,794 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0ce4IUfQ00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Island County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 711 (605 new cases, +236% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,501 (5,535 total cases)
--- 46.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (57 total deaths)
--- 48.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (53,938 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0ce4IUfQ00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Douglas County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 714 (310 new cases, +260% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,556 (7,190 total cases)
--- 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (54 total deaths)
--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (25,647 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuNrr_0ce4IUfQ00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lewis County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 729 (588 new cases, +191% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,292 (12,342 total cases)
--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (193 total deaths)
--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (39,516 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw5B2_0ce4IUfQ00
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Yakima County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (1,839 new cases, +270% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,323 (48,476 total cases)
--- 58.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (660 total deaths)
--- 100.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (146,981 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0ce4IUfQ00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Benton County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 739 (1,510 new cases, +269% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,043 (34,835 total cases)
--- 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (405 total deaths)
--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (110,504 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0ce4IUfQ00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#15. Skagit County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 757 (978 new cases, +144% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,585 (14,969 total cases)
--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (156 total deaths)
--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (82,898 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0ce4IUfQ00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#14. Spokane County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 761 (3,978 new cases, +305% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,154 (84,452 total cases)
--- 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (1,161 total deaths)
--- 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (303,972 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxjmb_0ce4IUfQ00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mason County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 765 (511 new cases, +262% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,201 (7,479 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (101 total deaths)
--- 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (38,333 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpUKf_0ce4IUfQ00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grays Harbor County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 781 (586 new cases, +165% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,483 (10,871 total cases)
--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (156 total deaths)
--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (42,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0ce4IUfQ00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Kittitas County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (420 new cases, +527% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,440 (5,963 total cases)
--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (56 total deaths)
--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (24,889 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4iDZ_0ce4IUfQ00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kitsap County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 882 (2,394 new cases, +185% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,268 (22,445 total cases)
--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (265 total deaths)
--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (171,650 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvsB_0ce4IUfQ00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clark County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 905 (4,418 new cases, +159% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,027 (53,839 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (616 total deaths)
--- 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (300,282 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0ce4IUfQ00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#8. Chelan County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (731 new cases, +289% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,413 (13,443 total cases)
--- 42.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (138 total deaths)
--- 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (52,294 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBnce_0ce4IUfQ00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (911 new cases, +324% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,209 (22,100 total cases)
--- 89.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (186 total deaths)
--- 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (46,924 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0ce4IUfQ00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#6. Whatcom County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (2,383 new cases, +241% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,900 (22,696 total cases)
--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (208 total deaths)
--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (157,462 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYzK1_0ce4IUfQ00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clallam County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,108 (857 new cases, +135% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,035 (6,987 total cases)
--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (86 total deaths)
--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (50,949 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0ce4IUfQ00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#4. Thurston County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (3,222 new cases, +93% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,188 (29,601 total cases)
--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (275 total deaths)
--- 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (184,297 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0ce4IUfQ00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Snohomish County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,231 (10,119 new cases, +169% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,998 (90,410 total cases)
--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (854 total deaths)
--- 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (549,730 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0ce4IUfQ00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#2. King County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,254 (28,259 new cases, +83% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,128 (228,166 total cases)
--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (2,161 total deaths)
--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (1,747,300 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Washington
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pierce County, WA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,551 (14,037 new cases, +124% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,846 (125,304 total cases)
--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Washington
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (1,033 total deaths)
--- 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (551,119 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Benton County#San Juan#Beebe#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now#Wikimedia Commons#Wa
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy