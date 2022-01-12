MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Utah

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#29. Daggett County, UT

#28. Uintah County, UT

#27. Duchesne County, UT

#26. Kane County, UT

#25. Garfield County, UT

#24. Iron County, UT

#23. Beaver County, UT

#22. Washington County, UT

#21. Piute County, UT

#20. Rich County, UT

#19. Sevier County, UT

#18. Juab County, UT

#17. Wayne County, UT

#16. Sanpete County, UT

#15. Box Elder County, UT

#14. Millard County, UT

#13. Morgan County, UT

#12. San Juan County, UT

#11. Carbon County, UT

#10. Emery County, UT

#9. Weber County, UT

#8. Tooele County, UT

#7. Cache County, UT

#6. Utah County, UT

#5. Davis County, UT

#4. Grand County, UT

#3. Salt Lake County, UT

#2. Wasatch County, UT

#1. Summit County, UT

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,895 (37 total cases)--- 81.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (594 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,917 (1,757 total cases)--- 76.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (17 total deaths)--- 60.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (14,105 fully vaccinated)--- 33.4% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,104 (1,217 total cases)--- 71.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (9 total deaths)--- 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (8,272 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,204 (647 total cases)--- 61.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (5 total deaths)--- 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (3,783 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (466 total cases)--- 56.6% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (10 total deaths)--- 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (2,722 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (5,374 total cases)--- 53.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)--- 52.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (23,399 fully vaccinated)--- 28.0% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,237 (754 total cases)--- 47.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (7 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (2,999 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (20,522 total cases)--- 45.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (204 total deaths)--- 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (86,749 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,010 (222 total cases)--- 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (4 total deaths)--- 121.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (556 fully vaccinated)--- 36.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,075 (275 total cases)--- 47.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (3 total deaths)--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (1,204 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (94 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,690 (4,257 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (22 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (8,988 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (53 new cases, +130% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,732 (2,251 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (21 total deaths)--- 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (4,233 fully vaccinated)--- 40.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (13 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,656 (316 total cases)--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (1,436 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 524 (162 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,836 (6,137 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (50 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (11,956 fully vaccinated)--- 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 576 (323 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,917 (10,602 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (107 total deaths)--- 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (27,065 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 629 (83 new cases, +295% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,199 (2,532 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (31 total deaths)--- 92.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (5,584 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (77 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,544 (2,127 total cases)--- 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (13 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (6,044 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (104 new cases, +225% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,382 (2,967 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (46 total deaths)--- 145.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (9,060 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 787 (161 new cases, +347% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,108 (3,910 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (41 total deaths)--- 63.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (9,429 fully vaccinated)--- 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 909 (91 new cases, +333% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,498 (1,852 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (25 total deaths)--- 104.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (4,353 fully vaccinated)--- 26.6% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,008 (2,623 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,034 (52,132 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (358 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (146,425 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,088 (786 new cases, +278% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,836 (15,056 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (86 total deaths)--- 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (39,715 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,132 (1,452 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,664 (26,509 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (87 total deaths)--- 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (69,205 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,242 (7,902 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,954 (152,404 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (668 total deaths)--- 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (331,033 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (5,021 new cases, +234% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,854 (70,577 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (318 total deaths)--- 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (221,300 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,456 (142 new cases, +306% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,956 (1,849 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (6 total deaths)--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (6,304 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,810 (21,008 new cases, +276% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,338 (247,610 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,366 total deaths)--- 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (754,251 fully vaccinated)--- 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,036 (694 new cases, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,115 (7,880 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (31 total deaths)--- 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (19,357 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,395 (1,431 new cases, +108% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,690 (9,984 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (19 total deaths)--- 63.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.7% (35,268 fully vaccinated)--- 41.1% higher vaccination rate than Utah