Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#36. Lake County, OR

#35. Harney County, OR

#34. Hood River County, OR

#33. Klamath County, OR

#32. Douglas County, OR

#31. Curry County, OR

#30. Union County, OR

#29. Wallowa County, OR

#28. Malheur County, OR

#27. Wasco County, OR

#26. Columbia County, OR

#25. Wheeler County, OR

#24. Baker County, OR

#23. Lincoln County, OR

#22. Tillamook County, OR

#21. Josephine County, OR

#20. Clatsop County, OR

#19. Yamhill County, OR

#18. Sherman County, OR

#17. Linn County, OR

#16. Lane County, OR

#15. Jackson County, OR

#14. Crook County, OR

#13. Grant County, OR

#12. Coos County, OR

#11. Marion County, OR

#10. Polk County, OR

#9. Gilliam County, OR

#8. Morrow County, OR

#7. Clackamas County, OR

#6. Multnomah County, OR

#5. Umatilla County, OR

#4. Washington County, OR

#3. Jefferson County, OR

#2. Benton County, OR

#1. Deschutes County, OR

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,941 (1,097 total cases)--- 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)--- 113.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (3,031 fully vaccinated)--- 42.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (16 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,178 (1,270 total cases)--- 57.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)--- 235.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (3,307 fully vaccinated)--- 33.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (72 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,162 (2,376 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (38 total deaths)--- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (19,020 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (270 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,165 (9,666 total cases)--- 30.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (172 total deaths)--- 83.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (33,433 fully vaccinated)--- 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (461 new cases, +160% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,273 (14,730 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (317 total deaths)--- 108.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (56,687 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (100 new cases, +317% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,186 (2,106 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (40 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (12,310 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (119 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,590 (3,647 total cases)--- 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (64 total deaths)--- 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (12,736 fully vaccinated)--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (32 new cases, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,362 (819 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (13 total deaths)--- 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (4,146 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (136 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,202 (6,176 total cases)--- 85.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (94 total deaths)--- 124.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (13,910 fully vaccinated)--- 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (121 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,904 (3,443 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (48 total deaths)--- 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (16,828 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (248 new cases, +313% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,556 (5,003 total cases)--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (65 total deaths)--- 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (30,538 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,961 (146 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (2 total deaths)--- 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (716 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (85 new cases, +305% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,854 (2,395 total cases)--- 36.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (37 total deaths)--- 67.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (11,103 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (274 new cases, +161% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,384 (4,189 total cases)--- 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (59 total deaths)--- 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (34,228 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (153 new cases, +364% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,376 (2,535 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (51 total deaths)--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (16,922 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (499 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,140 (11,496 total cases)--- 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (274 total deaths)--- 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (42,638 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 577 (232 new cases, +452% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,612 (3,062 total cases)--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (37 total deaths)--- 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (25,537 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (637 new cases, +208% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,405 (11,144 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (164 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (65,130 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (11 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,910 (212 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (3 total deaths)--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (1,000 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (965 new cases, +196% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,053 (16,936 total cases)--- 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (210 total deaths)--- 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (69,414 fully vaccinated)--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (2,842 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,191 (35,115 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (390 total deaths)--- 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (250,206 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (1,701 new cases, +186% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,827 (28,341 total cases)--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (399 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (124,162 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (193 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,747 (3,843 total cases)--- 44.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (60 total deaths)--- 79.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (11,917 fully vaccinated)--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (57 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,100 (1,231 total cases)--- 56.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (17 total deaths)--- 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (3,194 fully vaccinated)--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (526 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,734 (6,922 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (124 total deaths)--- 40.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (35,717 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 826 (2,873 new cases, +330% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,938 (44,999 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (554 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (209,260 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (744 new cases, +320% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,153 (9,601 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (112 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (52,569 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (17 new cases, +325% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,192 (214 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (4 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (833 fully vaccinated)--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (111 new cases, +429% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,616 (2,160 total cases)--- 70.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (26 total deaths)--- 63.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (6,067 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,003 (4,193 new cases, +332% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,486 (39,669 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (438 total deaths)--- 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (276,964 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,058 (8,596 new cases, +266% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,154 (74,410 total cases)--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (918 total deaths)--- 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (620,297 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,105 (861 new cases, +163% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,199 (16,525 total cases)--- 94.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (188 total deaths)--- 75.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (41,442 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,125 (6,769 new cases, +368% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,719 (52,451 total cases)--- 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (453 total deaths)--- 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (440,398 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,176 (290 new cases, +262% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,170 (4,727 total cases)--- 75.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (69 total deaths)--- 104.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (14,810 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,325 (1,233 new cases, +348% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,597 (8,000 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 46 (43 total deaths)--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (67,509 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Oregon- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,506 (2,977 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,692 (29,044 total cases)--- 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (221 total deaths)--- 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (131,844 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon