Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#46. Allendale County, SC

#45. Jasper County, SC

#44. Saluda County, SC

#43. Aiken County, SC

#42. Beaufort County, SC

#41. Cherokee County, SC

#40. Chesterfield County, SC

#39. Clarendon County, SC

#38. Edgefield County, SC

#37. Lancaster County, SC

#36. Barnwell County, SC

#35. Abbeville County, SC

#34. Colleton County, SC

#33. Bamberg County, SC

#32. Horry County, SC

#31. Darlington County, SC

#30. Williamsburg County, SC

#29. Calhoun County, SC

#28. Spartanburg County, SC

#27. Laurens County, SC

#26. Berkeley County, SC

#25. Oconee County, SC

#24. McCormick County, SC

#23. Georgetown County, SC

#22. Union County, SC

#21. Anderson County, SC

#20. Hampton County, SC

#19. Lee County, SC

#18. Florence County, SC

#17. Chester County, SC

#16. Dillon County, SC

#15. York County, SC

#14. Orangeburg County, SC

#13. Marion County, SC

#12. Greenwood County, SC

#11. Sumter County, SC

#10. Pickens County, SC

#9. Greenville County, SC

#8. Marlboro County, SC

#7. Newberry County, SC

#6. Kershaw County, SC

#5. Charleston County, SC

#4. Lexington County, SC

#3. Fairfield County, SC

#2. Dorchester County, SC

#1. Richland County, SC

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (55 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,839 (1,463 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (22 total deaths)--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (4,804 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (212 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,455 (4,347 total cases)--- 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (82 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (10,868 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (159 new cases, +270% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,906 (2,847 total cases)--- 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (62 total deaths)--- 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (5,952 fully vaccinated)--- 45.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,494 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,828 (30,463 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (369 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (76,687 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 875 (1,681 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,949 (30,642 total cases)--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (325 total deaths)--- 40.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (125,429 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 914 (524 new cases, +294% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,531 (11,191 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (268 total deaths)--- 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (18,858 fully vaccinated)--- 38.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (423 new cases, +108% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,703 (8,538 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (162 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (15,939 fully vaccinated)--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (314 new cases, +120% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,131 (5,781 total cases)--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (138 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,184 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 935 (255 new cases, +126% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,342 (5,000 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (60 total deaths)--- 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (15,537 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 945 (926 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,934 (18,558 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (250 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (42,580 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,016 (212 new cases, +212% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,473 (4,272 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (88 total deaths)--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (11,097 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (251 new cases, +101% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,482 (4,533 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (56 total deaths)--- 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (9,341 fully vaccinated)--- 28.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,030 (388 new cases, +243% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,854 (6,350 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (193 total deaths)--- 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (17,222 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,031 (145 new cases, +282% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,048 (2,398 total cases)--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (64 total deaths)--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (6,856 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (3,670 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,003 (70,827 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (940 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (192,756 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,079 (719 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,470 (13,637 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (243 total deaths)--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (30,857 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (329 new cases, +226% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,492 (6,223 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (132 total deaths)--- 52.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (16,487 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,093 (159 new cases, +121% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,997 (2,037 total cases)--- 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (54 total deaths)--- 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (5,443 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,096 (3,504 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,730 (69,488 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (1,293 total deaths)--- 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (134,319 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (758 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,818 (13,376 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (247 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (24,896 fully vaccinated)--- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,144 (2,607 new cases, +155% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,776 (35,955 total cases)--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (365 total deaths)--- 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (103,798 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (938 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,493 (17,892 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (269 total deaths)--- 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (34,529 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,215 (115 new cases, +311% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,919 (1,601 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (31 total deaths)--- 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (5,422 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,235 (774 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,861 (11,195 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (191 total deaths)--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (32,950 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,237 (338 new cases, +210% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,915 (5,440 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (115 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (10,826 fully vaccinated)--- 26.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,240 (2,512 new cases, +139% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,027 (42,592 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (827 total deaths)--- 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (78,373 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,285 (247 new cases, +225% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,281 (3,514 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (75 total deaths)--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (11,767 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,290 (217 new cases, +111% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,184 (3,060 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (82 total deaths)--- 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (6,690 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,304 (1,804 new cases, +153% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,948 (30,352 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (556 total deaths)--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (72,142 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,306 (421 new cases, +151% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,950 (7,400 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (124 total deaths)--- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (14,107 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (405 new cases, +163% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,403 (7,133 total cases)--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (121 total deaths)--- 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (13,087 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (3,763 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,720 (55,410 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (548 total deaths)--- 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (131,161 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,398 (1,205 new cases, +108% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,550 (16,847 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (341 total deaths)--- 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (45,532 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,429 (438 new cases, +232% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,198 (6,192 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (143 total deaths)--- 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (14,239 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,473 (1,043 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,857 (14,769 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (245 total deaths)--- 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (32,784 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,489 (1,589 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,331 (19,563 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (316 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (52,000 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,570 (1,992 new cases, +219% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,203 (31,978 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (515 total deaths)--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (56,618 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,664 (8,712 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,557 (123,333 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (1,579 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (272,486 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,704 (445 new cases, +147% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,606 (5,643 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (86 total deaths)--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (10,803 fully vaccinated)--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,740 (669 new cases, +187% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,966 (8,828 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (154 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (19,386 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,764 (1,174 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,774 (14,491 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (219 total deaths)--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (36,568 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,771 (7,286 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,261 (79,240 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (761 total deaths)--- 35.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (256,359 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,779 (5,315 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,680 (64,770 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (736 total deaths)--- 14.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (155,815 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,897 (424 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,016 (4,026 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (96 total deaths)--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (11,554 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,929 (3,140 new cases, +149% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,385 (39,701 total cases)--- 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (397 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (82,791 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,208 (9,181 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,530 (85,356 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (806 total deaths)--- 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (244,071 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina