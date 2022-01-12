ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. King and Queen County, VA

#49. Highland County, VA

#48. Culpeper County, VA

#47. Caroline County, VA

#46. Sussex County, VA

#45. Spotsylvania County, VA

#44. Northampton County, VA

#43. Hanover County, VA

#42. Accomack County, VA

#41. Clarke County, VA

#40. Warren County, VA

#39. Richmond County, VA

#38. Fairfax County, VA

#37. Norfolk city, VA

#36. Lynchburg city, VA

#35. King William County, VA

#34. Arlington County, VA

#33. Lancaster County, VA

#32. Gloucester County, VA

#31. Augusta County, VA

#30. Charlottesville city, VA

#29. James City County, VA

#28. Galax city, VA

#27. Northumberland County, VA

#26. Newport News city, VA

#25. Chesterfield County, VA

#24. Fredericksburg city, VA

#23. Loudoun County, VA

#22. Henrico County, VA

#21. Richmond city, VA

#20. Chesapeake city, VA

#19. Danville city, VA

#18. Suffolk city, VA

#17. Nottoway County, VA

#16. Greensville County, VA

#15. Frederick County, VA

#14. Prince William County, VA

#13. Essex County, VA

#12. Stafford County, VA

#11. Manassas city, VA

#10. Virginia Beach city, VA

#9. Hampton city, VA

#8. Falls Church city, VA

#7. Winchester city, VA

#6. Portsmouth city, VA

#5. Franklin city, VA

#4. Hopewell city, VA

#3. Petersburg city, VA

#2. Colonial Heights city, VA

#1. Alexandria city, VA

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,139 (80 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,886 (835 total cases)--- 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (9 total deaths)--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (4,051 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,142 (25 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,826 (259 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (4 total deaths)--- 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (1,222 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,142 (601 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,614 (8,740 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (96 total deaths)--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (32,443 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,162 (357 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,937 (5,204 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (58 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (17,654 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (131 new cases, +157% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,265 (1,815 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (31 total deaths)--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (5,410 fully vaccinated)--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (1,599 new cases, +41% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,933 (20,341 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (189 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (76,852 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (138 new cases, +254% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,964 (1,401 total cases)--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (49 total deaths)--- 127.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (8,689 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (1,269 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,681 (15,821 total cases)--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (208 total deaths)--- 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (73,444 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (382 new cases, +146% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,246 (4,927 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (84 total deaths)--- 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (20,587 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,190 (174 new cases, +49% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,688 (2,001 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (33 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (9,312 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (479 new cases, +70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,963 (6,813 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (108 total deaths)--- 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (19,401 fully vaccinated)--- 29.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (110 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,534 (1,943 total cases)--- 47.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (17 total deaths)--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,071 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (13,983 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,393 (130,735 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (1,210 total deaths)--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (880,240 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,228 (2,981 new cases, +94% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,744 (30,934 total cases)--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (370 total deaths)--- 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (231,670 fully vaccinated)--- 38.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,243 (1,021 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,313 (14,226 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (218 total deaths)--- 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (36,933 fully vaccinated)--- 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,248 (214 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,774 (2,705 total cases)--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (27 total deaths)--- 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (9,616 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,250 (2,961 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,300 (29,131 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (283 total deaths)--- 35.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (194,311 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,254 (133 new cases, +146% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,525 (1,328 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (24 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (7,330 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,261 (471 new cases, +121% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,291 (4,964 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (83 total deaths)--- 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (23,931 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,261 (953 new cases, +86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,233 (13,021 total cases)--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (144 total deaths)--- 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (42,323 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,265 (598 new cases, +79% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,435 (6,823 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (64 total deaths)--- 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (30,330 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,274 (975 new cases, +58% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,490 (9,558 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (100 total deaths)--- 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (56,311 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,292 (82 new cases, +290% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,990 (1,840 total cases)--- 98.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,087 (69 total deaths)--- 490.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (3,450 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,298 (157 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,873 (1,557 total cases)--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (39 total deaths)--- 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (7,890 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,335 (2,392 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,543 (26,065 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (320 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (115,715 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,359 (4,794 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,972 (52,823 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (609 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (235,993 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,364 (396 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,076 (4,087 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (27 total deaths)--- 49.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (15,909 fully vaccinated)--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,371 (5,669 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,158 (50,276 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (314 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (301,234 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,375 (4,550 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,262 (47,181 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (750 total deaths)--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (222,529 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,392 (3,207 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,278 (32,901 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (391 total deaths)--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (127,204 fully vaccinated)--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,403 (3,435 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,037 (36,815 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (382 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (180,403 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,416 (567 new cases, +166% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,969 (7,596 total cases)--- 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (212 total deaths)--- 187.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (20,443 fully vaccinated)--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,418 (1,306 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,055 (13,867 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (258 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (55,907 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,438 (219 new cases, +74% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,286 (3,090 total cases)--- 38.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (71 total deaths)--- 153.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (8,270 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,447 (164 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,760 (2,240 total cases)--- 35.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (30 total deaths)--- 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (5,384 fully vaccinated)--- 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,467 (1,310 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,791 (15,890 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (185 total deaths)--- 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (49,617 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,467 (6,898 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,898 (74,775 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (616 total deaths)--- 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (344,103 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,506 (165 new cases, +90% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,183 (1,663 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (21 total deaths)--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (6,556 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,512 (2,312 new cases, +58% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,732 (22,522 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (119 total deaths)--- 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (94,086 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,521 (625 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,967 (6,971 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (57 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: not available- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,537 (6,918 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,563 (65,529 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (605 total deaths)--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (336,232 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,543 (2,076 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,572 (19,601 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (257 total deaths)--- 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (107,954 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,574 (230 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,305 (1,214 total cases)--- 43.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (14 total deaths)--- 47.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (10,847 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,649 (463 new cases, +141% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,341 (4,869 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (58 total deaths)--- 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (16,261 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,671 (1,577 new cases, +74% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,055 (16,100 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (256 total deaths)--- 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (57,718 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,707 (136 new cases, +196% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,099 (1,920 total cases)--- 64.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)--- 200.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,876 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,736 (391 new cases, +79% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,201 (4,551 total cases)--- 38.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (98 total deaths)--- 136.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (11,364 fully vaccinated)--- 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,758 (551 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,060 (6,288 total cases)--- 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (109 total deaths)--- 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (17,279 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,790 (311 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,609 (3,406 total cases)--- 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (71 total deaths)--- 122.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (9,593 fully vaccinated)--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,088 (3,329 new cases, +145% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,680 (21,809 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (161 total deaths)--- 45.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (113,128 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia