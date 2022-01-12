Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Crawford County, WI

#49. Juneau County, WI

#48. Waushara County, WI

#47. Grant County, WI

#46. Lincoln County, WI

#45. Green County, WI

#44. Dunn County, WI

#43. Iowa County, WI

#42. Oneida County, WI

#41. Marquette County, WI

#40. Manitowoc County, WI

#39. Pepin County, WI

#38. Trempealeau County, WI

#37. Barron County, WI

#36. Jefferson County, WI

#35. Monroe County, WI

#34. Buffalo County, WI

#33. Calumet County, WI

#32. Sheboygan County, WI

#31. Wood County, WI

#30. Green Lake County, WI

#29. Dodge County, WI

#28. St. Croix County, WI

#27. Pierce County, WI

#26. Waupaca County, WI

#25. Marinette County, WI

#24. Sawyer County, WI

#23. Vilas County, WI

#22. Forest County, WI

#21. Jackson County, WI

#20. Walworth County, WI

#19. Washington County, WI

#18. Eau Claire County, WI

#17. Sauk County, WI

#16. Columbia County, WI

#15. Rock County, WI

#14. Shawano County, WI

#13. Kewaunee County, WI

#12. Marathon County, WI

#11. Ozaukee County, WI

#10. Outagamie County, WI

#9. Winnebago County, WI

#8. Brown County, WI

#7. Fond du Lac County, WI

#6. Door County, WI

#5. Milwaukee County, WI

#4. Portage County, WI

#3. La Crosse County, WI

#2. Racine County, WI

#1. Menominee County, WI

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (130 new cases, +76% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,552 (3,154 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (26 total deaths)--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (9,089 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 809 (216 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,677 (5,785 total cases)--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (54 total deaths)--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (13,597 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 814 (199 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,523 (4,772 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (74 total deaths)--- 54.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (10,531 fully vaccinated)--- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (420 new cases, +102% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,390 (9,974 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (129 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (27,309 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 819 (226 new cases, +138% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,436 (5,639 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (125 total deaths)--- 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (14,713 fully vaccinated)--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (308 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,876 (6,607 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (45 total deaths)--- 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (22,872 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (378 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,976 (9,970 total cases)--- 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (63 total deaths)--- 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (21,384 fully vaccinated)--- 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 845 (200 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,918 (3,769 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (24 total deaths)--- 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (15,825 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 851 (303 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,747 (6,673 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (114 total deaths)--- 63.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (22,535 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 899 (140 new cases, +169% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,545 (3,044 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (41 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (8,051 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 900 (711 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,673 (16,328 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (148 total deaths)--- 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (45,905 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (67 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,339 (1,555 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (15 total deaths)--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,479 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (274 new cases, +51% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,808 (6,466 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (56 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (18,822 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (422 new cases, +87% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,291 (10,990 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (119 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (23,349 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 937 (794 new cases, +52% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,283 (16,346 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (193 total deaths)--- 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (46,881 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 951 (440 new cases, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,287 (8,921 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (72 total deaths)--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (23,814 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 952 (124 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,536 (2,676 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (10 total deaths)--- 60.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (6,353 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 956 (479 new cases, +45% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,500 (11,270 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (97 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (27,026 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 956 (1,103 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,266 (24,528 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (206 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (68,553 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 964 (704 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,424 (15,639 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (189 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (43,209 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 973 (184 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,102 (3,991 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (49 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (10,123 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 980 (861 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,161 (21,223 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (279 total deaths)--- 62.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (43,683 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (913 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,014 (19,057 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (118 total deaths)--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (43,414 fully vaccinated)--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,013 (433 new cases, +195% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,793 (8,890 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (63 total deaths)--- 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (18,115 fully vaccinated)--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,014 (517 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,400 (10,912 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (221 total deaths)--- 120.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (26,626 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (413 new cases, +146% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,162 (9,346 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (98 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (20,610 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,027 (170 new cases, +98% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,207 (3,677 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (50 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (9,624 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,027 (228 new cases, +240% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,747 (3,939 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (70 total deaths)--- 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (14,180 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,055 (95 new cases, +296% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,124 (1,992 total cases)--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (43 total deaths)--- 143.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,183 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,066 (220 new cases, +95% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,896 (4,520 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (40 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (9,965 fully vaccinated)--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,078 (1,120 new cases, +91% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,020 (20,794 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (224 total deaths)--- 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (53,528 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,118 (1,521 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,233 (30,244 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (258 total deaths)--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (75,360 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,165 (1,219 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,228 (22,214 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (163 total deaths)--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (62,476 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,167 (752 new cases, +174% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,531 (11,942 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (84 total deaths)--- 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (39,364 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,168 (672 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,083 (10,979 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (103 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (37,160 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,184 (1,934 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,121 (31,235 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (285 total deaths)--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (107,992 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,198 (490 new cases, +123% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,710 (9,288 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (115 total deaths)--- 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (21,053 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (249 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,451 (4,792 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (51 total deaths)--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (10,261 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,228 (1,666 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,411 (30,410 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (401 total deaths)--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (78,219 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,302 (1,162 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (17,099 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (132 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (61,763 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,336 (2,510 new cases, +138% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,287 (41,873 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (310 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (115,605 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,428 (2,454 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,138 (38,057 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (318 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (100,965 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,451 (3,838 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,958 (63,379 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (383 total deaths)--- 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (163,970 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,578 (1,632 new cases, +137% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,734 (24,542 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (201 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (54,925 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,608 (445 new cases, +128% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,997 (5,256 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (50 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (20,906 fully vaccinated)--- 21.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,630 (15,415 new cases, +53% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,345 (201,865 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (1,832 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (573,468 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,652 (1,169 new cases, +115% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,837 (14,039 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (130 total deaths)--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (42,247 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,714 (2,023 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,607 (24,320 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (141 total deaths)--- 39.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (78,246 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,041 (4,006 new cases, +103% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,884 (44,923 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (522 total deaths)--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (113,244 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,941 (134 new cases, +931% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,900 (1,180 total cases)--- 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (12 total deaths)--- 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (3,515 fully vaccinated)--- 23.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin