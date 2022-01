Canva

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wayne County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Smith County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Giles County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. DeKalb County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Putnam County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sullivan County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Carroll County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pickett County, TN

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Grainger County, TN

Canva

#40. Jefferson County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County, TN

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. McNairy County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Coffee County, TN

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Obion County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Marion County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Trousdale County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Overton County, TN

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lake County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bradley County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bedford County, TN

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Knox County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dickson County, TN

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cocke County, TN

Geobeedude // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Stewart County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Gibson County, TN

Canva

#24. Montgomery County, TN

Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Moore County, TN

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dyer County, TN

Canva

#21. Maury County, TN

Canva

#20. Sevier County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Crockett County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macon County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cheatham County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chester County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hamilton County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hancock County, TN

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lauderdale County, TN

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Robertson County, TN

Canva

#11. Williamson County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wilson County, TN

Canva

#9. Rutherford County, TN

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sumner County, TN

Canva

#7. Madison County, TN

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardeman County, TN

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tipton County, TN

Canva

#4. Davidson County, TN

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fayette County, TN

Canva

#2. Haywood County, TN

Canva

#1. Shelby County, TN

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (67 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,090 (4,350 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (47 total deaths)--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (6,606 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (81 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,384 (4,512 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (65 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (6,358 fully vaccinated)--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (121 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (6,584 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (150 total deaths)--- 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (10,946 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (535 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,961 (25,825 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (400 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (74,287 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (85 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,357 (4,581 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (87 total deaths)--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (8,103 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (333 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,689 (18,207 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (262 total deaths)--- 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (39,490 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 428 (678 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,971 (31,623 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (549 total deaths)--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (85,681 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (119 new cases, +47% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,502 (6,248 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (129 total deaths)--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (12,816 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (22 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,574 (1,190 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (28 total deaths)--- 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (2,152 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (102 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,008 (4,899 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (91 total deaths)--- 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (11,076 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (242 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,328 (11,078 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (216 total deaths)--- 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (26,189 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (34 new cases, +55% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,101 (1,683 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (40 total deaths)--- 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,135 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (118 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,958 (5,128 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (86 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (11,772 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (263 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,573 (11,628 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (214 total deaths)--- 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (24,939 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (140 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,019 (7,523 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (147 total deaths)--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (11,733 fully vaccinated)--- 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (136 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,683 (6,268 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (110 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (12,546 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (54 new cases, +54% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,051 (3,391 total cases)--- 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (36 total deaths)--- 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (3,977 fully vaccinated)--- 32.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (107 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,920 (5,320 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (107 total deaths)--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (7,613 fully vaccinated)--- 35.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 499 (35 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,932 (2,100 total cases)--- 34.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (34 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,357 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (546 new cases, +37% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,428 (24,247 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (321 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (43,149 fully vaccinated)--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (256 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,715 (10,298 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (204 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (19,988 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (2,427 new cases, +27% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,707 (87,981 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (1,076 total deaths)--- 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (272,239 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (284 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,498 (11,598 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (208 total deaths)--- 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (25,007 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (192 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,422 (8,433 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (171 total deaths)--- 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (17,088 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (76 new cases, +85% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,565 (2,409 total cases)--- 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (44 total deaths)--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (5,622 fully vaccinated)--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (276 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,632 (11,611 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (214 total deaths)--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (21,333 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 569 (1,189 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,799 (37,199 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (476 total deaths)--- 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (116,547 fully vaccinated)--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 570 (37 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,060 (1,561 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (32 total deaths)--- 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (1,375 fully vaccinated)--- 58.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (212 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,634 (8,782 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (165 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (14,143 fully vaccinated)--- 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 574 (553 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,283 (21,478 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (271 total deaths)--- 8.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (59,480 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (598 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,007 (22,604 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (336 total deaths)--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (47,444 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 611 (87 new cases, +98% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,228 (3,590 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (75 total deaths)--- 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (6,571 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (152 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,657 (6,066 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (118 total deaths)--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (7,471 fully vaccinated)--- 41.2% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 632 (257 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,566 (7,957 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (92 total deaths)--- 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (19,748 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (115 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,669 (3,921 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (80 total deaths)--- 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (5,896 fully vaccinated)--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (2,452 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,669 (72,342 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (904 total deaths)--- 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (201,377 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (45 new cases, +88% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,813 (1,444 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (28 total deaths)--- 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (2,092 fully vaccinated)--- 36.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (175 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,788 (5,585 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (78 total deaths)--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (9,215 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (510 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,021 (15,814 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (234 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (35,752 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 712 (1,697 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,444 (46,356 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (323 total deaths)--- 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (151,969 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (1,075 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,441 (31,016 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (408 total deaths)--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (73,819 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (2,534 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,283 (70,719 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (735 total deaths)--- 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (170,212 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (1,473 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,653 (39,506 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (584 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (87,808 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (778 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,582 (20,167 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (361 total deaths)--- 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (51,271 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (201 new cases, +46% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,607 (5,663 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (96 total deaths)--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (11,079 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 985 (607 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,775 (13,413 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (179 total deaths)--- 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (23,592 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,040 (7,217 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,624 (143,158 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (1,385 total deaths)--- 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (431,234 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,201 (494 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,253 (8,742 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (135 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (21,857 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (211 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,948 (4,317 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (82 total deaths)--- 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (8,546 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,320 (12,369 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,007 (178,126 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (2,715 total deaths)--- 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (490,178 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Tennessee