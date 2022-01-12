Chris Watson // Wikicommons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mercer County, KY

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Monroe County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Spencer County, KY

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lewis County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Garrard County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pendleton County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McLean County, KY

Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Edmonson County, KY

Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Carroll County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bracken County, KY

Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Marion County, KY

Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Todd County, KY

FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Powell County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pike County, KY

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washington County, KY

Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Union County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bullitt County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Scott County, KY

Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mason County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Gallatin County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Trimble County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bourbon County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hardin County, KY

CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carter County, KY

Ryan Emmick // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hancock County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Allen County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cumberland County, KY

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Franklin County, KY

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Daviess County, KY

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clark County, KY

Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Logan County, KY

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harrison County, KY

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Nelson County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Robertson County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Woodford County, KY

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County, KY

Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Muhlenberg County, KY

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Henry County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Shelby County, KY

Turover // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greenup County, KY

Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kenton County, KY

Bfreas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Simpson County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Boone County, KY

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oldham County, KY

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jessamine County, KY

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Campbell County, KY

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Boyd County, KY

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fayette County, KY

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#1. Jefferson County, KY

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (222 new cases, +289% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,503 (5,155 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (94 total deaths)--- 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (11,502 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (109 new cases, +118% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,897 (2,758 total cases)--- 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 648 (69 total deaths)--- 133.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (4,711 fully vaccinated)--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (198 new cases, +183% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,671 (3,613 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (44 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (5,480 fully vaccinated)--- 48.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,024 (136 new cases, +74% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,460 (3,247 total cases)--- 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (70 total deaths)--- 90.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (4,905 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,036 (183 new cases, +205% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (3,372 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (60 total deaths)--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (8,142 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (152 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,368 (2,534 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (31 total deaths)--- 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (6,153 fully vaccinated)--- 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (96 new cases, +220% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,137 (1,854 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (44 total deaths)--- 72.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (4,523 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,045 (127 new cases, +234% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,432 (1,875 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (35 total deaths)--- 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (4,037 fully vaccinated)--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (112 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,140 (2,460 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (38 total deaths)--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (4,731 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,072 (89 new cases, +305% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,548 (1,540 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (22 total deaths)--- 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (3,752 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,079 (208 new cases, +230% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,205 (4,665 total cases)--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (63 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (9,269 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (133 new cases, +303% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,545 (2,157 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (39 total deaths)--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (4,923 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (1,024 new cases, +212% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,101 (19,621 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (219 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (42,757 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (137 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,442 (3,268 total cases)--- 29.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (29 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (6,207 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,114 (645 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,019 (12,744 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (229 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (29,684 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,124 (136 new cases, +143% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,522 (2,845 total cases)--- 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (52 total deaths)--- 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (5,921 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,140 (164 new cases, +116% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,612 (3,108 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (47 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (5,737 fully vaccinated)--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,166 (952 new cases, +214% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,195 (14,861 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (165 total deaths)--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (35,240 fully vaccinated)--- 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,172 (668 new cases, +168% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,721 (10,672 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (77 total deaths)--- 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (30,509 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (201 new cases, +224% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,016 (3,246 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (83 total deaths)--- 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (8,362 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,184 (105 new cases, +156% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,007 (1,597 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (44 total deaths)--- 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (3,502 fully vaccinated)--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,192 (101 new cases, +152% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,148 (1,622 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (30 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,513 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,193 (236 new cases, +159% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,538 (4,064 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (44 total deaths)--- 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (10,812 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,196 (1,327 new cases, +282% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,956 (22,143 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (352 total deaths)--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (63,920 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,202 (322 new cases, +96% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,667 (5,806 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (82 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (12,589 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,204 (105 new cases, +144% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,488 (1,787 total cases)--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (19 total deaths)--- 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (4,968 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (257 new cases, +189% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,501 (4,583 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (83 total deaths)--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (8,051 fully vaccinated)--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,255 (83 new cases, +261% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,161 (1,598 total cases)--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (21 total deaths)--- 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (2,807 fully vaccinated)--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,261 (643 new cases, +235% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,729 (9,040 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (117 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (30,145 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,262 (1,281 new cases, +198% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,072 (21,390 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (317 total deaths)--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (52,782 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,310 (475 new cases, +186% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,683 (6,775 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (49 total deaths)--- 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (18,888 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,314 (356 new cases, +199% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,105 (5,991 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (98 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (13,205 fully vaccinated)--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,334 (252 new cases, +193% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,435 (4,237 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (57 total deaths)--- 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (9,130 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,341 (620 new cases, +201% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,183 (10,256 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (112 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (22,974 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,376 (29 new cases, +1,350% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,676 (478 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 901 (19 total deaths)--- 225.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (787 fully vaccinated)--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,410 (377 new cases, +202% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,885 (4,514 total cases)--- 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (38 total deaths)--- 48.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (17,054 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,411 (1,875 new cases, +253% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,122 (30,728 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (306 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (48,973 fully vaccinated)--- 32.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,417 (434 new cases, +221% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,402 (6,860 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (101 total deaths)--- 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (15,066 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,426 (230 new cases, +184% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,892 (3,369 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (38 total deaths)--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (8,305 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,497 (734 new cases, +413% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,003 (8,826 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (129 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (22,066 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,516 (532 new cases, +199% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,221 (8,150 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (110 total deaths)--- 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (17,636 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,526 (2,548 new cases, +190% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,492 (30,882 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (322 total deaths)--- 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (96,605 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,540 (286 new cases, +240% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,785 (4,046 total cases)--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (74 total deaths)--- 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (8,934 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,568 (2,095 new cases, +180% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,818 (26,473 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (234 total deaths)--- 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (79,244 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,645 (1,099 new cases, +246% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,249 (12,858 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (114 total deaths)--- 38.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (37,022 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,658 (897 new cases, +299% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,080 (10,325 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (115 total deaths)--- 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (27,863 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,765 (1,652 new cases, +266% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,593 (16,464 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (123 total deaths)--- 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (56,660 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,783 (833 new cases, +203% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,385 (10,925 total cases)--- 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (134 total deaths)--- 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (22,097 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,082 (6,728 new cases, +263% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,167 (65,170 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (485 total deaths)--- 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (205,683 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,218 (17,010 new cases, +237% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,269 (155,416 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (1,867 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (469,957 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky