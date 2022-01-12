randy andy // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nevada

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#17. Lincoln County, NV

#16. Storey County, NV

#15. White Pine County, NV

#14. Pershing County, NV

#13. Nye County, NV

#12. Lander County, NV

#11. Eureka County, NV

#10. Elko County, NV

#9. Mineral County, NV

#8. Lyon County, NV

#7. Humboldt County, NV

#6. Douglas County, NV

#5. Churchill County, NV

#4. Carson City, NV

#3. Washoe County, NV

#2. Esmeralda County, NV

#1. Clark County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,139 (681 total cases)--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)--- 65.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (1,911 fully vaccinated)--- 35.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,870 (242 total cases)--- 65.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (8 total deaths)--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (806 fully vaccinated)--- 65.8% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,248 (1,365 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (18 total deaths)--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (4,807 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (15 new cases, +650% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,201 (1,224 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (29 total deaths)--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (2,334 fully vaccinated)--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (105 new cases, +84% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,126 (5,176 total cases)--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (200 total deaths)--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (20,718 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,732 (815 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)--- 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (2,134 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,414 (191 total cases)--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (528 fully vaccinated)--- 54.5% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (156 new cases, +212% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,308 (9,135 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (126 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (21,090 fully vaccinated)--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,739 (664 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (14 total deaths)--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,472 fully vaccinated)--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (225 new cases, +127% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,192 (7,587 total cases)--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (140 total deaths)--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (22,927 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (70 new cases, +438% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,042 (2,700 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (44 total deaths)--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (6,657 fully vaccinated)--- 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (205 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,165 (5,460 total cases)--- 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (75 total deaths)--- 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (24,257 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (111 new cases, +185% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,170 (4,526 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (92 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (11,623 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (257 new cases, +213% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,750 (9,925 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (184 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (34,321 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (2,802 new cases, +164% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,450 (72,850 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (1,027 total deaths)--- 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (290,787 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,018 (70 total cases)--- 53.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (350 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Nevada- New cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (20,810 new cases, +129% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,067 (386,861 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (6,529 total deaths)--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (1,220,687 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than 