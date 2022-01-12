ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nevada

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0ce4IK5O00
randy andy // Shutterstock

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nevada

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0ce4IK5O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,139 (681 total cases)

--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)
--- 65.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (1,911 fully vaccinated)
--- 35.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0ce4IK5O00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Storey County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,870 (242 total cases)
--- 65.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (8 total deaths)
--- 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (806 fully vaccinated)
--- 65.8% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBz0B_0ce4IK5O00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#15. White Pine County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (20 new cases, -46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,248 (1,365 total cases)
--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (18 total deaths)
--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (4,807 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLtab_0ce4IK5O00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#14. Pershing County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (15 new cases, +650% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,201 (1,224 total cases)
--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (29 total deaths)
--- 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (2,334 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0ce4IK5O00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nye County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (105 new cases, +84% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,126 (5,176 total cases)
--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (200 total deaths)
--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (20,718 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0ce4IK5O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lander County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,732 (815 total cases)
--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (16 total deaths)
--- 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (2,134 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u02I6_0ce4IK5O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Eureka County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,414 (191 total cases)
--- 45.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (528 fully vaccinated)
--- 54.5% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0ce4IK5O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Elko County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (156 new cases, +212% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,308 (9,135 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (126 total deaths)
--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (21,090 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18J0hV_0ce4IK5O00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#9. Mineral County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (17 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,739 (664 total cases)
--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (14 total deaths)
--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,472 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0ce4IK5O00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lyon County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (225 new cases, +127% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,192 (7,587 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (140 total deaths)
--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (22,927 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0ce4IK5O00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Humboldt County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (70 new cases, +438% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,042 (2,700 total cases)
--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (44 total deaths)
--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (6,657 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0ce4IK5O00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Douglas County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (205 new cases, +170% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,165 (5,460 total cases)
--- 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (75 total deaths)
--- 44.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (24,257 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0ce4IK5O00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Churchill County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (111 new cases, +185% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,170 (4,526 total cases)
--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (92 total deaths)
--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (11,623 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0ce4IK5O00
Pixabay

#4. Carson City, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (257 new cases, +213% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,750 (9,925 total cases)
--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (184 total deaths)
--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (34,321 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0ce4IK5O00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#3. Washoe County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 594 (2,802 new cases, +164% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,450 (72,850 total cases)
--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (1,027 total deaths)
--- 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (290,787 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Nevada https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0ce4IK5O00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Esmeralda County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 802 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,018 (70 total cases)
--- 53.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2 total deaths)
--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (350 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Nevada
randy andy // Shutterstock

#1. Clark County, NV

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (20,810 new cases, +129% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,067 (386,861 total cases)
--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nevada
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (6,529 total deaths)
--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nevada
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (1,220,687 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S. intel suggests Russia is preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. has information that the Russian government is planning a "false-flag" operation to rationalize an invasion of Ukraine, a government official said Friday. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy-forces," the official said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Flickr#Infection Rate#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Covid Act Now#Famartin#Wikimedia Commons#Nv New
NBC News

Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, rain over MLK weekend

A major winter storm system is expected to wallop parts of the U.S. with heavy snow and rain over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, meteorologists have warned. The Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley could get heavy snow on Friday, with potentially freezing rain set to fall over parts of the Carolinas and Southern Appalachians this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy