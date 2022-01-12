Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#5. Washington County, RI

#4. Newport County, RI

#3. Kent County, RI

#2. Bristol County, RI

#1. Providence County, RI

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,444 (1,813 new cases, +133% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,294 (20,462 total cases)--- 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (195 total deaths)--- 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (95,178 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,480 (1,215 new cases, +93% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,561 (12,773 total cases)--- 38.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (60 total deaths)--- 75.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (62,232 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,549 (2,545 new cases, +114% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,420 (31,905 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (435 total deaths)--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (124,174 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,830 (887 new cases, +170% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,630 (8,547 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (157 total deaths)--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (36,839 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,865 (11,919 new cases, +162% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,609 (150,844 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (2,237 total deaths)--- 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (429,199 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island