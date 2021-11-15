Season Subscription

Launching for National STEM Day, the STEM Sports subscription model shares an engaging way to teach science, technology, engineering and math for kids between the ages of eight to 14. The five-month subscription created for home use includes different bundles that are tailored by age, such as The All-Star Kit for Grades 3-5. These curated kits help to teach kids new sports, lessons and scientific facts, or potentially expose them to a future career path in STEM. The hands-on learning experience offers a fun way to engage kids in activities, all the while teaching important concepts that will bolster their learning in the classroom. The giftable subscriptions are ideal for the holidays, birthdays, other occasions and supporting entertainment and education throughout the year.
