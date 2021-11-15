Season Subscription

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
broadwaysd.com
 4 days ago

Enjoy priority seating and savings over regular ticket prices/fees. Get...

www.broadwaysd.com

fashionisers.com

Top Ways To Play Slot Games In 2021

Slot games have been a frequent and favorite activity for over a century now. It is widely believed that the first slot machine was constructed by Charles Fey in 1894 in San Francisco. It was called the Liberty Bell, and it featured three reels with an automated payout system; far ahead of its time. Many versions of the Liberty Bell are used in several physical casinos even today! Slot machines have evolved in leaps and bounds by now, but their basic concept remains the same. Similarly, though the strategies of playing slots have changed over the years, their fundamental playing approach still retains their core structure.
GAMBLING
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
#Season Ticket
UPI News

Lottery drawing comes up 5-5-5; 10,726 tickets win top prizes

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5. Lottery officials said Tuesday evening's drawing had the triple 5 result, earning $250 for players who could 50-cent tickets and $500 for players who purchased $1 tickets.
LOTTERY
BBC

Irish lottery: 'Shergar has a better chance of winning Squid Game'

A member of the Irish parliament has called for an investigation into how the country's lottery jackpot has not been won for six months. Fine Gael TD (Irish MP) Bernard Durkan said the lottery playing public were losing faith that the multimillion euros top prize was winnable. It was last...
LOTTERY
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Pop-Up Shop Returns To M&T Bank Stadium From Nov. 22-27

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will run a pop-up shop this month with jerseys, hats, jackets and other merchandise for anyone who needs to buy gifts for the football fans in their life this holiday season. The team store outside section 153 in M&T Bank Stadium will be open Nov. 22-27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers can park for free in Lot B to cross names off their holiday shopping list. Fans should enter through Gate A to access the store. Additional December dates for the pop-up shop are pending, the team said.
NFL
signalscv.com

Rocket Play Casino Bonus Codes

The biggest attraction for registering an account at Rocket Pay casino is the exciting bonuses. The promotions help online casino players maximize their fun and boost their chances to win a wide variety of cash prizes. Like no other casinos, the standard per is the welcome bonuses, and they are mouth-watering. 
GAMBLING
TrendHunter.com

STEM Sports Subscriptions

Launching for National STEM Day, the STEM Sports subscription model shares an engaging way to teach science, technology, engineering and math for kids between the ages of eight to 14. The five-month subscription created for home use includes different bundles that are tailored by age, such as The All-Star Kit for Grades 3-5. These curated kits help to teach kids new sports, lessons and scientific facts, or potentially expose them to a future career path in STEM. The hands-on learning experience offers a fun way to engage kids in activities, all the while teaching important concepts that will bolster their learning in the classroom. The giftable subscriptions are ideal for the holidays, birthdays, other occasions and supporting entertainment and education throughout the year.
SCIENCE

