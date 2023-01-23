ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Churches cancel classes due to wintry weather

By Shaun Towne
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local districts including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket canceled after-school activities Monday afternoon as snow and rain make for some treacherous travel conditions.

Later in the day, a number of churches canceled CCD classes and other activities.

Northwest Rhode Island is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. with 1 to 3 inches of accumulations possible. The rest of the area is expected to see only a coating to 1 inch, but the roads may still be slippery.

