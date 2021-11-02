CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 44 destinations fully vaccinated Brits don’t need a test to travel to

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Now that 79 per cent of Brits over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 , the list of countries the majority of UK travellers can visit is growing ever longer.

From 1 November, Chile and Thailand will reopen to vaccinated Britons; from 8 November, the US becomes a possibility once more .

But what about the destinations that go a step further – that not only welcome jabbed tourists, but keep the entry requirements to a bare minimum?

There are a number of countries that now let fully vaccinated arrivals in with no need to test beforehand, meaning holidaymakers can save money on a trip (it also eliminates the stress of waiting for test results, knowing a positive one could derail your entire holiday).

There are currently at least 44 destinations on the government’s Rest of World (ROW) list that will allow UK travellers to enter without prior testing (provided they meet the requirements to be considered fully vaccinated - check the Foreign Office destination pages to be sure).

Returning travellers must still book a test to be taken within two days of arriving back in the UK, though this can now be a rapid antigen (lateral flow) test , generally cheaper than the PCR that was previously required.

Research by travel money specialists Eurochange looked at which of these nations offered the best exchange rate against the pound, with Turkey, Romania and Cape Verde coming out on top.

At the other end of the spectrum, the pound has dropped in value against a small number of currencies, including the Norwegian krone, Ukrainian hryvnia and Armenian dram.

“Holidaymakers should think carefully about the destination if they’re looking for the best value break,” said Charles Stewart, network director at Eurochange.

“Travelling to a country where the pound is strong against local currency can allow your money to go much further, without having to budget or make compromises when you’re there.”

Here’s the full list of countries vaccinated Brits can travel to without testing first:

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Austria
  4. Belarus
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Cape Verde
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Croatia
  9. Cyprus
  10. Czech Republic
  11. Denmark
  12. El Salvador
  13. Estonia
  14. Faroe Islands
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Gibraltar
  19. Greece
  20. Greenland
  21. Guatemala
  22. Honduras
  23. Kosovo
  24. Latvia
  25. Lebanon
  26. Lithuania
  27. Malta
  28. Mexico
  29. Moldova
  30. Montenegro
  31. North Macedonia
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Puerto Rico
  36. Romania
  37. Serbia
  38. Singapore
  39. Slovenia
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. Turkey
  44. Ukraine

The Independent

The Independent

