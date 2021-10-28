CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-Year-Old Ahjaon Jackson Shot, Killed While Coming Home From Work With Twin Sister, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot more than 10 times while coming home from work with his twin sister. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Fariston Drive, which is in the East Oak Lane neighborhood.

The department said officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators wrapped up working the scene around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRXr1_0cdyMKDO00

The victim, Ahjaon Jackson, and his twin sister left work at a nearby McDonald’s around 10 p.m. and took a Lyft home. When they got out of the car, police say Ahjaon was approached by three people who started shooting.

Now investigators are trying to piece together why he was targeted.

“Gunshots and ambulances,” neighbor Conrad Lowkey said describing the scene. “I knew something had happened, I wasn’t quite sure.”

Police said at least 15 shots were fired. The sister escaped into the home, but Ahjaon did not.

“Some young ladies came outside. They began to scream and cry and holler, and we saw a young man laying in the grass,” Pastor Robert Fuller told CBS3.

The pastor lives just two doors down and described Ahjaon as a “nice young man.”

“Every now and then, I would see him coming and going to work,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJ9iX_0cdyMKDO00

The School District of Philadelphia confirmed to CBS3 Ahjaon was a student at Randolph Tech High School. Grief counselors were on hand Wednesday to help students and staff cope.

“It was heartbreaking for the entire school community and it feels like there’s a dark cloud because their circle has been broken,” said Dr. Michelle Burns, principal at Randolph Tech.

Ahjaon’s principal says he was in school hours before the shooting.

It goes without saying that there’s a gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, and according to one principal, it’s making her job tougher and tougher.

“Honestly right now in this exact moment, I’m very tired. I’m tired of having this conversation,” Le’Yondo Dunn said.

Dunn is the principal at Simon Gratz Charter School. He didn’t know Ahjaon but knows what his school community is feeling far too well.

“This year we’ve lost four young people to gun violence. This past school year, we lost six young people to gun violence and this is happening at such a reoccurring rate,” Dunn said.

Authorities said there were no fights or issues at work before the victim came home. Investigators found a semi-automatic gun at the scene, and they are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby homes.

Now the community is in outrage at another senseless shooting in the city.

“A 16-year-old boy got killed for what?” Keenan Hudson, a community activist, wondered. “What could he have done for y’all to put 10 bullets inside of him?”

Ahjaon is at least the 37th person under the age of 18 to be killed by gun violence this year in the city.

“I want the city to say this is a priority that we are focusing on, and we’re gonna put all of our resources and efforts behind making sure there’s not one young person lost,” Dunn said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said his administration is working to change the gun culture in the city.

“It’s a terrible, sad situation. But these young men have guns. We’re trying to get them off the street, working hard to get them off the street. When I was that age I never saw a gun let alone got access to them,” he said.

Philadelphia police said they are searching for three gunmen.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey, Howard Monroe and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 17-Year-Old Shot Twice In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot twice in the leg in the city’s Logan section. It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Cayuga Street. Police on the scene were looking at a white car with front-end damage. The teen was transported to Einstein Medical Center.   No arrests so far in this case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner, Charles Peruto Face Off In District Attorney Race Amid Philadelphia’s Near-Record Murder Rate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the big races being watched in our region on Tuesday is Philadelphia’s district attorney election. Incumbent Democrat Larry Krasner is seeking a second term in office. He’s facing a challenge from Republican Charles Peruto. CBS Philly will have continuing coverage online, on-air, and streaming on CBSN Philly on Election Night. For race results right to your phone, click here to download the CBS Philly app. From what CBS3 saw Tuesday morning, voter turnout appears to be light compared to the 2020 presidential election when a record number of people turned out. Krasner voted earlier in the morning at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘I Was Scared To Death’: Neighbors Say Large Warehouse Fire In Marcus Hook, Delaware County Was Intense

MARCUS HOOK,  Pa. (CBS) — A massive four-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Marcus Hook, Delaware County Monday night. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours at the 200 block of East 10th Street. The fire marks the second warehouse fire this week. On Sunday, a warehouse fire occurred in Port Richmond. Although the Marcus Hook fire started Monday evening, crews wrapped up putting out the fire Tuesday morning. Firefighter crews from Delaware and Chester counties and New Castle, Delaware responded to the fire just after 6 p.m. Monday. It quickly became a four-alarm fire. Officials tell Eyewitness News that these types of...
MARCUS HOOK, PA
CBS Philly

No Injuries Reported After 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A four-alarm that broke out Sunday night in a three-story warehouse in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section is now under control, according to officials. Fire crews responded to the fire just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Tioga and Richmond Street next to Interstate 95 southbound. Officials said the fire started inside the old PJ Dooley’s Tire warehouse. The crews got flames under control around 11:45 p.m. A portion of the highway near the fire was initially shut down due to the smoky conditions, Craig Murphy, the Philadelphia Fire Department’s first deputy fire commissioner, said. “There was fire showing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

