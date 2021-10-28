CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Coming out: Cavallo's key message before Australian season

By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIlAP_0cdnxNBH00

Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he'd been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time.

“There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a football er, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in a video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club.

The 21-year-old Cavallo said he's the first player to come out while still playing in Australia 's top-flight men's soccer competition. It's a rarity across the globe in men's sport, something Cavallo wants to change.

The video, which the club posted along with the message “Josh's truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his own post and the club's version were widely shared.

Cavallo said growing up, he'd felt the need to hide himself. Not any more.

“I was ashamed I'd never be able to do what I love, and be gay,” he said. “All I want to do is play football and be treated equally. I'm tired of trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double life. It's exhausting. It's something that I don't want anyone to experience.”

A talented player who represented Australia at junior level, Cavallo thought people would think of him differently and treat him differently if he told them he was gay.

“But that's not the case,” he said. "If anything, you earn more respect from people. Coming out to my loved ones, my peers, my friends, my teammates, my coaches has been incredible.

“The response and support I have received is immense — it's starting to make me think, ‘Why have I been hiding this burden for so long?’”

Monash University researcher Erik Denison, who has conducted international research on athletes coming out in sport, said he hoped Cavallo’s public announcement would be a catalyst in the sport.

“Unfortunately, it is very rare for male players to come out to their teammates in both professional and amateur sport,” Denison said, noting that Cavallo is only the fourth Australian man to come out while playing sport at the elite level. “I am glad to see Football Australia has publicly supported Cavallo, but it now needs to fulfil the public commitments it made in 2014 to ‘eradicate’ homophobia from the sport with meaningful action.”

The A-League season is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 19, with Cavallo's Adelaide United opening against Perth Glory the following day.

Cavallo chose to make his statement ahead of the season in a bid to "inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football.”

In an interview with Australia's 10 television network, Cavallo said it was on a night that was meant for celebrations at the end of last season, when he'd received an award, that prompted him to go public.

“There was lots of positivity happening in my life. But when I got home, I just felt numb. I had no emotions,” he said. "My life was great, but it wasn’t a life where I got to be my authentic self.

“Instead of celebrating, I sat in my bed crying that night. Having to constantly lie to the people I cared about wasn’t the way I wanted to live the rest of my life. My double life started to have a huge influence on my mental health. Although the football was amazing, I still wasn’t happy.”

After lots of reflection and some inspiration from the stories of other former players, he's fine now.

“I want to show all the other people that are struggling and are scared, whoever it may be, don't act like someone else," he said in the video. "You were meant to be yourself, not someone else.”

Cavallo received of support at home and abroad, with most praising his honesty and bravery.

Among them were French international Antoine Griezmann, who shared Cavallo's post with the message “proud of you,” and Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, who responded to Cavallo's news in a post to his 20 million-plus Twitter followers.

“Hey @JoshuaCavallo, I don’t have the pleasure to know you personally but I want to thank you for this step that you take," he wrote. "The world of football is far behind and you are helping us move forward.”

Australian Senator Penny Wong said any person who was struggling with their identity “can look today to Josh Cavallo.”

To amplify his message, Cavallo concluded his video, recorded in the safe surroundings of his Adelaide home, with his matter-of-fact statement: “I'm Josh Cavallo, I'm a footballer, and I'm proud to be gay.”

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Varane supports Cavallo for coming out as gay

In an emotional post on social media earlier today, the 21-year-old announced he was “ready to speak about something personal that I'm finally comfortable to talk about in my life. I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay.”. Adelaide United also posted a powerful video that showed Josh...
SOCIETY
chatsports.com

Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo Comes Out as Gay in Twitter Video

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo announced in a Twitter video Wednesday that he's gay, saying he's "been fighting my sexuality for six years." Cavallo, 21, explained he's seeking nothing more than equal treatment while no longer having to hide his sexuality (via Scott Gleeson of USA Today):. "I'm a footballer...
SOCCER
theScore

Football world salutes Josh Cavallo after coming out

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo received an overwhelming outpouring of support after coming out as gay on Wednesday. "I know there are other players living in silence," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to help change this, to show that everyone ... deserves the right to be their authentic self. "It's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Wong
Person
Gerard Piqué
Person
Antoine Griezmann
knpr

Josh Cavallo is the first male top-level footballer to come out as gay

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, becoming the first active male player for a top-flight squad to do so, according to media reports. The Adelaide United midfielder announced that he was gay in a video posted to the team's Twitter account Tuesday night. "I'm a footballer, and...
NFL
AFP

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league. The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay." His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect." Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Football#Football Club#Gay People#Monash University
shorenewsnetwork.com

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo became the first active A-League player to come out as gay on Wednesday, saying he was done with feeling ashamed about his sexuality and the exhaustion of trying to live a “double-life”. “I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” the 21-year-old said on a...
WORLD
Sporting News

Gay soccer player Josh Cavallo receives support from stars, clubs after coming out

Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo has become the first active men's player in Australia's A-League to come out as gay. The 21-year-old is one of very few male footballers around the world to make to make the announcement while still playing. Cavallo's decision to come out publicly was centred around encouraging...
WORLD
The Independent

A history of the haka, from Maori warriors staring down death to the mighty All Blacks

A UK-New Zealand free trade deal agreed in October between Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern’s administrations contained an unusual provision alongside its pledges to ease market access for one another’s export products.The pact between London and Auckland included a commitment by Britain to support its ally in the southern hemisphere in identifying “appropriate ways to advance recognition and protection of the haka ‘Ka Mate’” and to acknowledge the leaders of the Ngati Toa tribe as custodians of the traditional Maori ceremonial dance.The tribe’s guardianship of “Ka Mate” - famously performed by New Zealand’s all-conquering All Blacks rugby team before...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
thehighlandsun.com

Josh Cavallo’s video highlights how difficult coming out is in men’s sport

In 2021, it’s hard to believe that this statement could be so revelatory. But by Friday, Josh Cavallo’s tearful coming out video had received close to 10 million views on social media, and was in turn lauded by names as synonymous with men’s football as Juventus and Manchester United. On...
FIFA
AFP

Verry Elleegant upsets hot favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant demolished red-hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation". - Punters return - But he had never competed over such a long distance and after being among the leading pack for much of the race, Incentivise began fading over the final 300m as Verry Elleegant came storming through.
SPORTS
AFP

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Hebei FC fans urged authorities to step in and save the club Tuesday after Javier Mascherano's former side threatened to become the latest Chinese football team to go bust. An official supporters' account urged authorities to intervene, saying "this kind of team -- much loved and respected -- is worth a little more attention" from the provincial sports bureau and Chinese Football Association.
FIFA
The Independent

Wales international Taulupe Faletau to leave Bath at end of season

Bath have confirmed that Wales star Taulupe Faletau will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of this season.In a statement, Bath said that Faletau will be departing the Recreation Ground “for an unnamed Welsh side”.But the PA news agency understands that the back-row forward is to join Cardiff with an announcement expected by the Arms Park region later this week.Faletau, who has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, is now with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.He has not played so...
RUGBY
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TheConversationAU

The last squawk? Alan Jones finally seems to have nowhere to go

So the Parrot, as H. G. Nelson called him, has been pushed off his perch, Sky News having refused to renew his contract. Over 36 years, Alan Jones became one of the most powerful, divisive and socially destructive voices the Australian media has ever produced. At the same time, in rating terms, he became a phenomenon. In April 2020, he achieved his 226th ratings win in the Sydney breakfast time slot, a performance that has never been equalled and probably never will be. It was an accomplishment built on three foundations. He was articulate in the red-blooded language of conservative outrage that...
AUSTRALIA
ABC News

ABC News

440K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy