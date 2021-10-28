Police try to identify person of interest after hit-and-run crash killing 8-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them identify the person of interest pictured above, after a hit-and-run crash in Strawberry Mansion Monday afternoon that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Ja-Kha House was struck by a vehicle near the corner of North 33rd and West Huntingdon streets at about 4:20 p.m. Monday. The boy died about an hour later.

Police said that the driver of the car was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when colliding with the boy.

Police found two men fleeing from a stolen and damaged 2014 Buick Enclave SUV which they found damaged near Fairmount Park. They initially said after the deadly crash that such a vehicle may have been involved.

Police ask you to call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, 215-685-3181 or 911 if you have information on the pictured suspect.

Longtime dangerous driving issues for pedestrians in neighborhood where child was struck

Neighbors say that even though this fatal crash was under different circumstances than what usually happens there, that area has long been a problem for speeding and dangerous driving.

"The traffic is really bad, because people don’t pay attention to what’s going on," said neighbor Harvey Elliot.

"They don’t really care about the kids."

Elliot said he and other neighbors have reached out to the city’s streets department to put speed bumps and signs in the area, which is also home to an elementary school.

"They told us that they’re not going to do it," he added.

"The people in the homes have to pay for the speed bumps, but I don’t think that’s fair because we need to be safe."

The Philadelphia Streets Department shared a statement, which you can read in full below:

The process for speed cushion and other traffic calming installations begins with a traffic study. The Department uses a ranking system based upon the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s criteria for traffic calming and safety studies. The City’s ranking system evaluates a block based on the following criteria: speeding, traffic volume, crashes, and pedestrian generators. Traffic calming and safety studies determine the need for traffic calming measures and establish what kinds of changes would be appropriate. At no time has the Department instructed community residents to pay for speed cushions.