Grand Jury Indicts Former Annapolis High Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with 17 Year Old Male Student

.

An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury has indicted the former Annapolis High School teacher who was arrested and charged in connection with the sex abuse of one of her 17-year old male students.

On July 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and the Department of Social Services were notified in reference to a possible sex offense involving a schoolteacher at Annapolis High School and a student.





The victim, who no longer resides in Maryland, was interviewed on July 29, 2021. During the interview, he disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with Arnold when he attended Annapolis High School.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Jennifer Diane Arnold, 41, of the 1500 block of Chocataw Road in Arnold. She was released on her own recognizance by a district court commissioner.

On October 22, 2021, a 12-count indictment was returned by the empaneled jury. The charges include sex abuse of a minor, unnatural-perverted practices and fourth degree sex offense by a person of authority.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for November 15, according to court records. It is unclear if the victim will be returning to Maryland to participate n the proceedings.