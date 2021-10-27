CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Grand Jury Indicts Former Annapolis High Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with 17 Year Old Male Student

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JeKA_0cdcK0QV00
.

An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury has indicted the former Annapolis High School teacher who was arrested and charged in connection with the sex abuse of one of her 17-year old male students.

On July 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and the Department of Social Services were notified in reference to a possible sex offense involving a schoolteacher at Annapolis High School and a student.


The victim, who no longer resides in Maryland, was interviewed on July 29, 2021. During the interview, he disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with Arnold when he attended Annapolis High School.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Jennifer Diane Arnold, 41, of the 1500 block of Chocataw Road in Arnold. She was released on her own recognizance by a district court commissioner.

On October 22, 2021, a 12-count indictment was returned by the empaneled jury. The charges include sex abuse of a minor, unnatural-perverted practices and fourth degree sex offense by a person of authority.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for November 15, according to court records. It is unclear if the victim will be returning to Maryland to participate n the proceedings.

Comments / 32

#freedom
12d ago

but no one indites Bush, Obama,Clinton ,Biden,Fauci,Zuckerberg, Gates,Rothschild, etc...please. You are just as guilty as they are then.#crimesagainsthumanity #crimesagainstchildren

Reply(3)
20
Lord Maxwell
10d ago

wait, how come I didnt have a hot teacher hit on me? I never would have told and kept a good thing going. whats wrong with these beta kids today?

Reply(1)
7
James Shipman
12d ago

dear God please protect our children when they are away from us!, in Jesus name amen... and please FATHER guard the heart and mind of this young man and any other victims she might have sunk her claws into, in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏🕊🙏❗❗❗

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Arson Charge Following a 2017 Pasadena Bar Fire

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jamie Clemons, age 36 of Pasadena, Maryland, to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for malicious destruction of a property by fire, in connection with the fire on July 28, 2017, at Coconut Charlie’s, a bar in Pasadena. Judge Bennett also ordered Clemons to pay restitution in the amount of $560,346.26. As a result of the arson, Coconut Charlie’s sustained over $500,000 in damage; the building was razed and the business was forced to permanently close.
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official. According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report Annapolis

Washington D.C. Man Indicted for Murder in Investigation of Woman Who Has Been Missing Since 2010

Isaac Moye, 44, of Washington D.C., was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, stemming from the October 2010 disappearance of Unique Harris, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from her home in October 2010 and whose body has never been found, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Sex#Annapolis High School
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Police Confirm Severn Shooting Leaves Local Teen, 22 Year Old Woman Injured

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that a double shooting in Severn left an area teen and a 22 year old woman wounded. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near a basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Victim 1, a 22 year old woman from Severn, is listed in serious/critical condition. Victim 2, a 19 year old woman from Severn, has non-life-threatening injuries.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

Heroin and Cocaine Suppliers for Bloods Gang Members Sentenced in Virginia

A New Jersey couple was sentenced to 125 and 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine to members of the Bloods gang. According to court documents, from at least 2015 to 2017, Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, New Jersey, participated in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from New Jersey for distribution in the Hampton Roads region. Price was one of the sources of supply for members of the Bloods criminal street gang on the Virginia Peninsula. Price traveled to Virginia and provided gang members with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. Price also would distribute cocaine and heroin to Bloods gang members who traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to obtain the narcotics for redistribution on the Virginia Peninsula. When Price was unavailable, Waller would meet with the gang members and provide them with narcotics. Price and Waller would then launder the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Ell Lane: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody. On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Justin Ryan Best, age 46, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy