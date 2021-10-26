CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Why Biden's meeting with the Pope will be so important

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of their upcoming meeting at the Vatican, CNN’s...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake-up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected gubernatorial victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
HuffingtonPost

CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office. Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vatican
The Independent

AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia's electoral history

Downplaying his party’s loss in Virginia President Joe Biden suggested that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn’t have won the governor’s election based on the state’s history of rejecting candidates in that race when their party occupied the White House He’s wrong.BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.THE FACTS: Not so.While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when Barack Obama was president.The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Orthodox Christian leader has stent operation on US visit

The leader of the world's Orthodox Christians underwent stent surgery in New York on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a US visit, the church said. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, "successfully underwent stent placement at Mount Sinai Hospital," the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement. The patriarch will be discharged Thursday after spending the night at the Manhattan hospital, it said. A stent placement is a common procedure in clogged arteries to increase blood flow to the heart.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Did Trump and White House staff take measures to impede the defense of the Capitol? Our reporters tackle your questions.

On Sunday, The Washington Post published a three-part series about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath. The investigative project, which is based on interviews with more than 230 people and thousands of pages of court documents and internal law enforcement records, makes clear that the violence that day was neither a spontaneous act nor a singular event.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
US News and World Report

The Latest: Biden Arrives at the Vatican to Meet the Pope

ROME (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome. VATICAN CITY — U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived at the Vatican for a private meeting with Pope Francis. The world’s two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

715K+
Followers
110K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy