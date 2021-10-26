Why Biden's meeting with the Pope will be so important

The leader of the world's Orthodox Christians underwent stent surgery in New York on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a US visit, the church said.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, "successfully underwent stent placement at Mount Sinai Hospital," the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement.
The patriarch will be discharged Thursday after spending the night at the Manhattan hospital, it said.
A stent placement is a common procedure in clogged arteries to increase blood flow to the heart.
