55 Year Old Edgewater Man Arrested in Connection with the Murder of His 85 Year Old Mother

Stock Photo

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection with the murder of an 85-year old woman in Edgewater's Woodland Beach community.

On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater. When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old female victim suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next-of-kin.



The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this incident was targeted towards the victim and there is no known ongoing threat to the community. Detectives are searching for Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, a 55-year-old male, who is believed to have first-hand information on this case. Zaharna is believed to be operating a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ. Anyone coming in contact with Zaharna or the vehicle is asked to call 911.



UPDATE:

The victim in this case has been identified as 85-year-old Zakia Et Al Zaharna of Edgewater, Maryland. Through investigation, detectives were able to locate 55-year-old Aiman Zaharna, of the same address and the missing Cadillac. Evidence gathered from the scene and interviews lead detectives to seek charges against Mr. Aiman Zaharna charging him with the murder of Ms. Zaharna, his mother.



This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.