Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.

The incident occurred after MDTA Senior Officer Jeremenko observed Ginyard commit a traffic violation while driving a silver Monte Carlo near the intersection of I-395 and Conway Street in Baltimore. After following the vehicle onto I-95 south, the officer observed the vehicle being driven above the posted speed limit and weaving in and out of lanes. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle sped away and onto I-695. The officer pursued the vehicle out of concern that the driver was impaired. The vehicle exited I-695 at Wilkens Avenue at a high rate of speed. Ginyard lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp, hit the median, and was ejected from the vehicle. Ginyard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video linked above contains video and audio captured by the officer’s dashboard camera.

The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.