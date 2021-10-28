CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember, Reflect At Tree Of Life: Commemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago In Synagogue Shooting

 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking three years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Now, three years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and action.

An official commemoration ceremony took place on Wednesday in Schenley Park. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were in attendance.

WATCH: Interview President And CEO Of Jewish Federation Of Greater Pittsburgh

Last year, ceremonies to commemorate the lives lost in the attack were held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Rabbi Jeffrey Myers’ Message

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered for the commemoration ceremony. It featured a candle lighting by families of the 11 victims, prayer, readings, and an honoring of the emergency officials who responded that day, among other events.

WATCH: Meghan Schiller Reports Live From The Ceremony

Two men who survived the shooting, Dan Leger and Marty Gaynor, sang a psalm after reading a poem during the commemoration ceremony. The psalm was loved by their friend and shooting victim Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz.

WATCH: Ken Rice’s Final Thoughts

At the end of the ceremony, people brought stones up to the front table. It’s a Jewish way to bring comfort and remember those who have left this world.

WATCH: Full Commemorance Ceremony

‘I Can’t Believe It’s Been Three Years:’ Community Prepares To Remember, Reflect On Tree Of Life Shooting
‘Stand Up And Speak Out Against Antisemitism’: President Biden, Other Pa. Officials Offer Tree Of Life Remembrances
11 Trees Planted In Schenley Park Commemorate Lives Lost 3 Years Ago At Tree Of Life
How Leaders From Different Congregations Came Together To Participate In Tree Of Life Remembrance Ceremony
Community Garden In Pittsburgh Holds Volunteer Events To Help Community Heal After Tree Of Life Shooting
‘Run-Hide-Fight Really Does Work’: Tree Of Life Survivor Audrey Glickman Wants Others To Remember ‘It Can Happen Again’
’The Working Group’ Spent Months Creating Tree Of Life Commemoration Ceremony In Pittsburgh

A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018

Pittsburgh’s darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall — but the world’s eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city’s most peaceful neighborhoods.

Eleven worshippers were shot and killed inside the Synagogue, as they attended services at each of the three congregations in the building — Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash.

Later that evening, it was the young people of Squirrel Hill, students from Taylor Allderdice High School who brought the community together to begin the long process of healing, one which continues today.

WATCH: Just Stop The Hate, Thousands Attend Vigil

The streets of Mister Rogers’ neighborhood filled with mourners wanting to pray, sing, cry and remember the lives lost and the lives forever impacted by the terror that rang out earlier that same day.

Remembering The Victims

WATCH: Remember, Repair, Together

Thirteen worshippers were shot. Two of the thirteen survived the mass shooting three years ago.

Watch as KDKA’s Ken Rice sits down with Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner as they remember the lives lost that tragic day.

The Future For Tree Of Life

Three years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public.

Architect Daniel Libeskind has been chosen to design the future of the site, as a memorial space will be created at Tree of Life.

Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.

MORE REMEMBRANCES:

Stay with KDKA for more continued special coverage in our newscasts on Wednesday as we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and action.

CBS Pittsburgh

Third Pittsburgh Police Officer Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A third Pittsburgh Police officer has passed away from complications of COVID-19. Pittsburgh Police say Sgt. Timothy Werner, 49, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital Tuesday morning following complications from the COVID-19 virus. Sgt. Werner was entering his 22nd year with the Pittsburgh Police Bureau. In a statement, Police Chief Scott Schubert said, “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Sergeant Tim Werner. Tim has been a friend to many and a dedicated public servant for the City of Pittsburgh for many years. It’s going to be extremely difficult not seeing Tim at Police Headquarters every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will be truly missed.” Sgt. Werner worked for many years in Zones 4 and 5. Most recently, the bureau says he worked as a supervisor in the property room at Police Headquarters. The bureau says Sgt. Werner will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. His funeral will be private. Sgt. Richard Howe and Officer Brian Rowland both died in October from COVID-19 complications. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Beaver Falls. State police say one of the injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after the crash near 37th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday night. There was debris and glass all over the road, and an engine fell out of one of the vehicles after the collision. #UPDATE A trooper said 3 people were injured in this crash in Beaver Falls, two males and a female. One was transported by helicopter to UPMC Mercy. 2 vehicles involved. Debris & an engine are on the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania School For Blind Children Bus Driver Accused Of Carrying Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was carrying a gun. The head of the school says the school was notified that a driver appeared to be carrying a weapon during afternoon pickup. The driver was confronted, said he had a concealed carry permit and apologized. The driver was transporting one student, who was immediately taken off the bus. The school says it has notified the authorities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Synagogue#Commemoration#Trade Center#The Tree Of Life#Kdka#Rabbi
CBS Pittsburgh

K&L Gates Donates 75 Trees To Be Planted In Mellon Square Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New life is coming to Mellon Park. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is planting 75 new trees there. On Monday, they added a Sweetbay Magnolia Tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson) The Conservancy is working with K&L Gates on the project. The company donated the trees in honor of its 75th anniversary. “It’s wonderful to be able to walk around the many parks that exist in the green spaces and it’s a time when people can come have lunch, or just take a break from work, and to be able to sit in the shade and see beautiful flowers and trees is a wonderful thing, and we’re happy to contribute to that,” said Thomas J. Smith. K&L Gates will continue to work with the Parks Conservancy over the next year to plant the remaining trees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Wanted For Graffiti, Criminal Mischief Turns Himself Into Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Upper St. Clair man who was wanted by police for graffiti and criminal mischief has turned himself in. Pittsburgh Police said Tuesday morning that 23-year-old Michael Coliane turned himself in. (Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police) Coliane had been wanted for tagging the Exercise Warehouse in Bloomfield and other businesses in the East End.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Pittsburgh Man Shot Twice After Breaking Into Ex-Wife’s Home In Love Triangle Turned Violent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man shot twice is facing felony charges after police say a love triangle turned violent. Police say Mark Shearer crossed county lines to break into his ex-wife’s home and hold her alleged new boyfriend at gunpoint. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to neighbors about what they saw and heard. According to court paperwork, it all started when Shearer broke into his ex-wife’s home in Evans City, Butler County on Saturday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Shearer is going through a divorce, and news of his ex-wife’s new boyfriend possibly sparked this alleged attack. Shearer is still recovering at Allegheny General Hospital...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Dr. Andrzej Zielke Sentenced To One Day In Prison, One Year Home Confinement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former local doctor will spend one day in prison and then spend one year confined to his home for opioid violations, healthcare fraud, and money laundering. Andrzej Zielke, of Allison Park, used to own a pain management practice in Gibsonia. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Zielke also has to forfeit more than $75,000 and do community service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
