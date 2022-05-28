ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Island U.K.’ Couples Still Together: Where Are They Now?

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago

Finding love in paradise! Since the U.K.’s Love Island originally debuted in 2002 , there have been some couples that have stood the test of time since appearing on the reality series.

Love Island follows a group of people every season that are isolated in a villa, while having to pair off in order to stay on the show.

Season 7 contestants Millie Court and Liam Reardon not only walked away winners, they also left Spain in a relationship.

"Finally home 🏡❤️ been reading through everyone’s messages, can’t thank you enough for all the love and support over the last 8 weeks, it means a lot 🥰 Still doesn’t feel real we have been crowned winners of love island 2021!" Millie captioned a photo of the couple via Instagram after the August 2021 finale. "It’s been a crazy journey but wow what a journey it has been. Now time for quarantine, missing my man already, can’t wait to see you again @liamreardon1 ❤️."

Although viewers were excited to see that Millie and Liam were still strong, some were surprised after expecting a proposal . The bricklayer clarified one month after the finale aired that he didn't have any other plans except to ask Millie to be his girlfriend.

“Watching it back now, obviously, it may look like that, but no, it definitely wasn’t a proposal,” he clarified to Capital FM in September 2021. “I’ll maybe come back to you in a few years time.”

Meanwhile, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter were another season 7 match that left Love Island and headed towards their happily ever after . During a post show interview, Faye revealed that the twosome shared a secret moment that didn't make it into the show.

“I actually said that I love Teddy first – we said it in the villa,” she shared with Capital FM in September 2021.

Teddy confirmed that "nobody knows this" because it happened in the pantry.

Faye added at the time: “Nobody knows because it was after our families came in. I was super worried about meeting his brothers after everything that had happened, I was worried about him meeting my family and then we met and we got on so well."

The marketing executive detailed telling the financial consultant her feelings and then jokingly claimed that he didn't say it back. Teddy cleared up what happened, adding, "Yes I did. I smiled, I was taken back."

Scroll down to see which other Love Island U.K. couples stayed together over the years :

