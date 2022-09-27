ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jc0k_0cdAtgcZ00
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge

America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.

What is the Continental Divide Trail?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBFR2_0cdAtgcZ00
The CDT winds from the US border with Alberta, Canada in the north all the way down to the southern border with Chihuahua, Mexico (Image credit: Sparty1711)

The Continental Divide Trail, or CDT, is a United States National Scenic Trail that follows the Continental Divide, which separates the watershed that divides river drainage into the Pacific and Atlantic oceans in the US. There are 11 National Scenic Trails in the US, consisting of continuous non-motorized long-distance trails that were established to provide outdoor recreation opportunities and preserve areas of natural landscape.

The CDT winds from the US border with Alberta, Canada in the north all the way down to the southern border with Chihuahua, Mexico. It crosses five states on the way: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.

The CDT is about 94% completed and consists of a combination of existing trails and small roads. Because it is still a work in progress, its length varies as the route is finalized, meaning it can be anywhere from 2,700 to 3,150 miles, making it one of the largest conservation efforts in the country. As of writing, there are only 164 miles remaining to be protected.

The CDT is largely a hiking trail, with mountain biking and horseback riding permitted in some areas. Together with the AT and PCT, the CDT forms part of the Triple Crown of hiking in the US.

The origins of the Continental Divide Trail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26k56F_0cdAtgcZ00
The first section of the proposed trail was laid by the Rocky Mountain Trails Association in Colorado in 1962 and the trail was established by Congress in 1978 (Image credit: Patrick Lienin)

The CDT is relatively younger than its counterparts the AT and PCT, and it was, in fact, their establishment that inspired its proposal. The first section of the proposed trail was laid by the Rocky Mountain Trails Association in Colorado in 1962 and the trail was established by Congress in 1978.

The trail has been slow to complete and hiking numbers have remained small compared to other Scenic Trails. In 2012 Continental Divide Trail Coalition was established to oversee route planning and maintenance and annual numbers of thru-hikers saw a relative uptick then from the tens to the hundreds.

How long does it take to walk the Continental Divide Trail?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzsN1_0cdAtgcZ00
The CDT is considered the most challenging of all the Scenic Trails in the US (Image credit: David Parsons)

The CDT is considered the most challenging of all the Scenic Trails in the US. It’s also the most remote, and the highest – the lowest point on the entire trail is in New Mexico at 4,189ft above sea level. Only about 150 people per year are though to complete the thru-hike, compared to about 750 on the Appalachian Trail.

The average time to thru-hike the CDT is about six months and most people hike south to north. If you’re considering it, you’ll want to start by April before it gets too hot in New Mexico, and reach Canada by September before the snow hits.

Do you need permits to walk the Continental Divide Trail?

Though there is no single permit to hike the CDT, permits are required to cross certain areas including National Parks, some state parks and wilderness areas and Indian reservations.

How much does it cost to walk the Continental Divide Trail?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkcJO_0cdAtgcZ00
(Image credit: Getty)

Permits are a drop in the bucket when it comes to the costs of thru-hiking the CDT. Most thru-hikers report spending between $5000 and $8000 on their journey on food, supplies, gear replacements and lodging and that doesn’t include initial gear. You’re likely to burn through several pairs of hiking boots on this long journey.

What is so special about the Continental Divide Trail?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m55sw_0cdAtgcZ00
The CDT takes you through Yellowstone National Park (Image credit: Kelly Cheng Travel Photography (Getty))

The CDT spans diverse landscapes from tundra to desert, and because of its Scenic Trail status, the ecosystems within those areas are protected. It takes hikers through Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone National Parks, and nearby many others, and over the summit of Gray’s Peak, a Colorado 14er.

In addition to being a hiking trail, it also serves as a living interactive museum of the American West, allowing hikers to learn more about indigenous people in Blackfeet Indian Reservation and follow in the footsteps of explorers Lewis and Clark. And, for now at least, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the wilderness in splendid isolation.

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Lewis, CO
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Continental Divide Trail#Colorado Trail#Long Trail#Mountain Biking#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Scenic Trails#The Continental Divide#Cdt
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Hiking
CBS News

Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona

A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
YUMA, AZ
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
Advnture

Advnture

446
Followers
809
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy